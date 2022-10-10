Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard Schultz

From unionization-related controversies to actions demanded due to alleged mistreatment, company employees are becoming more vocal with their dissatisfaction.

On June 28, NewsBreak published my article about the Starbucks chain, entitled “Update: Plans For Starbucks Closings in 2022,” which stated the following in its subtitle: 130 Russian closures were announced as “effective immediately,” while 600 domestic closures were reported to begin this year. Unionization controversies have also been blamed for at least one additional closing.

The article excerpted a June 5 piece from NPR.org, “Starbucks Union Says the Coffee Giant is Closing a Store to Retaliate,” that addressed domestic unionization efforts: Starbucks is closing a store in Ithaca, N.Y., in what Starbucks union organizers are calling an illegal move of retaliation after workers at the location voted to unionize. The coffee giant gave the employees at the College Ave. location near Cornell University a one-week notice of the closure, the union says, with the store slated to permanently close on June 10. The coffee giant has said the decision to close the store was unrelated to the unionization effort. The store was one of three Starbucks locations in Ithaca that voted to unionize on April 8.

For its part, per the NPR.org article in reference to an official company statement, Starbucks relayed a safety reason for the closing: Workers at the College Ave. location previously went on a one-day strike in April for what the union says were unsafe working conditions — "a waste emergency caused by the overflowing grease trap." Starbucks later cited the grease trap as reason for shuttering the location, according to the union.

Today, Starbucks founder and interim CEO Howard Schultz is bearing the brunt of criticism, on all fronts.

According to the October 8th edition of The Washington Post, in its piece entitled “Howard Schultz’s Fight to Stop a Starbucks Barista Uprising,” no action on behalf of dissatisfied employees is off the table.

As excerpted from the article: Across America, workers who had labored through a once-in-a-century pandemic were concluding that they deserved better and were quitting or demanding more from their bosses, or in the case of some Starbucks workers, unionizing. An organizing effort that began in Buffalo in August 2021 with a handful of cafes had, by the time Schultz took the stage in early July, spread to more than 225 of Starbucks’s 9,000 U.S. stores, sparking hopes of a revived labor movement.

The article goes on to discuss specific instances of alleged worker abuse on behalf of customers, and little action in response.

Also, the article further states: On picket lines outside the stores, pro-union workers were slamming Schultz as a greedy, out-of-touch billionaire with a $130 million yacht. The National Labor Relations Board was accusing Starbucks in court filings of carrying out a “virulent, widespread and well-orchestrated” anti-union campaign that relied on firings, threat and surveillance. Democratic senators who once praised Schultz as a “pathbreaking” and humane leader were now castigating him for undermining his workers’ rights.

As a targeted Google search will verify, a strike is not off the table.

Starbucks is in no financial danger, and consequently is expected to remain in business for some time to come. However, the issues presently facing the company are very real, and potentially damaging.

In the event of further updates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

