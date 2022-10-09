Pharmacies Are Closing Throughout the U.S.

Whether this is the beginning of a larger, more widespread issue remains to be seen.

Author’s Note

Introduction

I have written extensively of late, for NewsBreak, about widespread permanent closures of national CVS/Pharmacy locations.

In my June 21st NewsBreak article, entitled “CVS/Pharmacy Begins Closing 900 Locations,” I shared a then-recent company press release: In November, 2021, CVSHealth.com issued a press release announcing plans for 900 individual location closures beginning in 2022: The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business. As part of this initiative, CVS Health will reduce store density in certain locations and close approximately 300 stores a year for the next three years. The company is committed to offering impacted colleagues roles in other locations or different opportunities as part of its overall workforce strategy. These changes will begin in the spring of 2022.

In recent weeks, however, smaller pharmacies have also been widely reported as shuttering around the country, as have those within larger chains such as Walmart.

Though the reasons behind the chain locations are frequently strategic in nature, the reasons behind the closures of the smaller pharmacies are largely related to shortages.

Let us explore further.

The State of Pharmacies, 2022

NewsChannel20.com, in a September 21st piece entitled “Special Report: Why Are So Many Pharmacies Closing?” stated the following in response to a reduction of hours and permanent closures of local central Illinois pharmacies: The main reason for this issue? A shortage of pharmacists and technicians across the U.S. Fox Illinois' Marlena Lang spoke with several pharmacy professionals about what has caused this pharmacist shortage. "I said 'You're loosing a lot of business,' and he said 'Well they have to understand, we do not have any pharmacists,'" said pharmacy customer Carolyn Williams when describing her hardships trying to get medication from a Walgreens pharmacy.

Indeed, due to both that shortage, and the chains shuttering locations, the issue has in recent months become a growing national concern.

NCPA.org — The National Community Pharmacists Association — reported on such issues in its August 11th article titled “Survey: Three-Quarters of Community Pharmacies Report Staff Shortages.”

As excerpted: An overwhelming majority (93 percent) of community pharmacists say inflation is affecting their businesses. Unlike most other small businesses, which can pass on higher costs to consumers in the form of higher prices, pharmacies can’t raise prices on medicines because health insurance companies dictate the pricing.

Other reasons are brought up in the article. According to NCPA CEO B. Douglas Hoey, pharmacist, MBA: “The cost of drugs is determined by big insurance companies and their pharmacy benefit managers. They decide how much pharmacies will be reimbursed for the prescriptions they dispense, and how much patients will pay for the drugs. Pharmacy reimbursements for most drugs is going down,” said Hoey. Supply shortages that started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic have also persisted, according to the survey. Seventy-nine percent of respondents say they’ve been affected by supply shortages in the last six months.

As a targeted Google search will verify, analysts largely believe the pharmacist shortages will continue for the near-future, and patients with prescriptions may have to change their pick-up locations until the issue is rectified.

Conclusion

Pharmacies will continue to operate as usual, though for as long as shortages remain, and chains downsize, adaptations in some instances must be made on the part of those in need of prescriptions.

In the event of further closings, or related updates, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.