“Rocky Horror” Unproduced: The Lost Sequels

Joel Eisenberg

1981’s “Shock Treatment,” called an “equal” by its creator though many fans have expressed disagreement, was not the original plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcY0W_0iRRDqyc00
Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975)20th Century Fox Publicity Photo

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BoxOfficeMojo.com, FilmSite.org, RockyHorror.Fandom.com, Wikipedia.com, and IMDB.com.

The Legend of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

“Say goodbye to all of this. And say hello… to oblivion.” — Riff Raff (Richard O’Brien), “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is by any measure one of the most financially successful motion pictures ever made, playing continuously in several theaters around the world since its 1975 premiere. According to BoxOfficeMojo.com, adjusted for inflation the film’s domestic gross is over $500 million, and $113 million unadjusted.

The film is reported to have cost $1.2 million in 1975 dollars.

Success came gradually to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Once the midnight screenings took hold and the film became a cultural phenomenon, Richard O’Brien’s gambit, based on his stage play, “The Rocky Horror Show,” all but guaranteed the appetite for a continuation.

Indeed, the producers and distributor, 20th Century Fox, were keen on a follow-up.

O’Brien, however, who played Riff Raff in the original classic, wrote several screenplays that would remain unproduced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltrpx_0iRRDqyc00
Richard O’Brien as “Riff Raff”20th Century Fox Publicity Photo

What follows in each instance can accurately be described as “missed opportunities.”

“The Curse of the Baby”/ “Rocky Horror Shows His Heels”

Written by O’Brien in 1978, “The Curse of the Baby” was a treatment title-changed to “Rocky Horror Shows His Heels” by the time the completed script was sent to Fox on June 5, 1979.

The plot, per the official “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Wiki, RockyHorror.Fandom.com, directly followed the original film: Transexual mad scientist Frank-N-Furter is revived from the dead by three of his gay cohorts. He is delighted to learn that the girl he seduced, Janet, is pregnant and about to give birth. He quickly turns a small town into a swarm of raging transsexuals. But then his body starts to decompose, the reviving formula admistered incorrectly, and Frank and his cronies are overwhelmed by the now irate townspeople. Janet and her baby are taken away from the melee by Frank’s two former nemeses, Riff Raff and Magenta.

The studio approved the script for development but the project met with unexpected resistance. Primarily, Tim Curry was reticent to reprise his role as Frank-N-Furter, and director and co-writer of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Jim Sharman, was willing to engage but believed the proposed sequel was too similar to the prior film.

Without their participation, the project would not move forward. As O’Brien had written an hour’s worth of music for the new production, he elected to mold a new story around the songs.

“The Brad and Janet Show”

Written in 1980, “The Brad and Janet Show” was for all intents an early version of “Shock Treatment,” the 1981 shot “Rocky Horror” spin-off as written by O’Brien, Sharman, and Brian Thomson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTkCU_0iRRDqyc00
“Shock Treatment” Movie Poster20th Century Fox

“The Brad and Janet Show” was conceived as an alternative version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” focusing on the now married couple, to where the events of the original film would no longer be considered canon. Tim Curry was tapped to play Brad in this version, along with his twin brother, fast food king Farley Flavors, the de facto leader of Denton, U.S.A.

Cliff De Young would go on to portray the dual role in “Shock Treatment,” reason being was once again Curry was resistant to return for “The Brad and Janet Show.” He did not want to play twins and he did not have confidence in his American accent. Further, Susan Sarandon (Janet Weiss in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”) wanted too much money to return ($1 million). The project was still moving forward, however, until the Screen Actors Guild went on strike.

“The Brad and Janet Show” was rewritten as “Shock Ttreatment” to shoot in a U.K. studio, as opposed to Texas as planned, with a revised plot taking place entirely in television studio DTV (Denton Television).

“Shock Treatment” was released in 1981 and met neither commercial nor critical expectations. Jessica Harper assumed the role of Janet (Weiss) Majors.

For a scene-by-scene breakdown of “The Brad and Janet Show,” including a list of songs reformatted from “Rocky Horror Shows His Heels” and adapted in “Shock Treatment,” see here.

“Revenge of the Old Queen”

Reported on RockyHorrorFandom.com to have been written between 1988 and 1990, “Revenge of the Old Queen” was another planned direct sequel to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and, despite the development of “Rocky Horror Shows His Heels,” is often considered the “Part Two” of the film franchise that never was.

The plot regards The Old Queen, Frank-N-Furter’s mother, seeking revenge against Riff Raff for killing her son.

A supposed draft of the project — authenticity unproven but largely listed on various “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” webpages as assumed authentic — can be found here.

“Rocky Horror: The Second Coming”

Finally, in 2001, the untitled new project referred to by fans as “Rocky Horror: The Second Coming” was announced for the stage, and was said by O’Brien to contain elements of “Rocky Horror Shows His Heels” and “Revenge of the Old Queen.” Set nine months after the events of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the so-called “Rocky Horror: The Second Coming” would feature, in part, a pregnant Janet carrying either Rocky’s or the resurrected Frank’s baby.

The idea behind this new play, if successful, was to spawn a feature film.

Alas, this project too became mired in development, and the play was never produced.

The iconic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” was ever-so-close to becoming a multi-film franchise … but it wasn’t in the cards. Sure, 2010’s “The Rocky Horror Glee Show” aired as an episode of the television series, “Glee,” to generally negative notices as an overly sanitized version of the source material, and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again,” starring transexual actress Laverne Cox as Frank-N-Furter, was a 2016 Fox Television remake that likewise received middling reviews.

Over the years, other remakes were announced but Fox’s was the first to the table. Nearly five million viewers turned in; the show attained a 1.7 rating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34svuQ_0iRRDqyc00
Laverne Cox in “Glee” Publicity PosterFOX

For those reading this article who have seen it, what did you think?

Regardless, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” remains a cinematic flashpoint that has spoken to generations of viewers.

I hope you enjoyed this view of the trek that could have been.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Rocky Horror Picture Show# Movies# Film# Cults# Money

Comments / 1

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
93899 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Toys R Us Returns After a Four-Year Absence

The beloved chain, which was sold following a 2018 bankruptcy, is celebrating its grand reopening in every Macy’s store nationwide beginning October 15, and adding 10 standalone locations.

Read full story

Forever 21 Announces Opening of 14 New Locations

Following a well-publicized bankruptcy, the longstanding chain has announced ambitious plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.org, RetailDive.com, and ChainStorage.com.

Read full story

Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.

Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
58 comments

New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening Throughout the U.S.

Though the perennial company has seen some closures this year, Ross Dress For Less is in widespread expansion mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailLeader.com, ScrapeHero.com, NonPareilOnline.com, EmporiaGazette.com, and RossStores.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Remembering One of Two POWs Identified as Surviving Both World War II and Vietnam

Only two prisoners of war survived both conflicts. Richard P. Keirn was one of them. Richard P. KeirnU.S.A.F. official photo, courtesy of his son, Steve Keirn. This article is based on records held by the United States Air Force, Steve Keirn (Colonel Richard P. Keirn’s son), and accredited media reports. Steve verified all information herein. Linked information within this article is also attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia, MilitaryHallofHonor.com, and POWNetwork.org.

Read full story
6 comments

“Star Trek’s” William Shatner Says His 2021 Visit to Space “Felt Like a Funeral”

One year after his highly-publicized space flight, 91-year-old William Shatner reflects on the experience. Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some personal experience, I am not a doctor and I will offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.

Read full story
3 comments

Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items

From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
34 comments

Burlington Location Closes, Makes Way For New Nearby Opening

A longstanding location is giving way to a deluxe store four miles away. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CourierPostOnline.com, WNBF.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Openings24.com.

Read full story
53 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes

In the same month of an unexpected reopen, a longstanding Golden Corral location is announced as closing its doors for good. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Myarklammis.com,WoodTV.com,Mix957.gr.com, WGRD.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
12 comments
Ithaca, NY

Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard Schultz

From unionization-related controversies to actions demanded due to alleged mistreatment, company employees are becoming more vocal with their dissatisfaction. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NPR.org, WashingtonPost.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Pharmacies Are Closing Throughout the U.S.

Whether this is the beginning of a larger, more widespread issue remains to be seen. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NewsChannel20.com, CVSHealth.com, NCPA.org, and Google.com.

Read full story
163 comments
Springdale, OH

New Permanent Costco Closure Announced

The closing will give way to a considerably larger location, which will open nearby shortly thereafter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, The-Sun.com, and DeliMarketNews.com.

Read full story
140 comments

Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation

The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.

Read full story

Opinion: A Review of “Blonde”

The controversial Netflix feature inspired by the life of Marilyn Monroe is being admonished for its liberties and dark themes. However, neither the film nor the novel that preceded it were marketed as fact-based.

Read full story
Peachtree City, GA

Update: Walmart Store Closings

Recent company strategies have spurred action, including nearly 1500 layoffs. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Reuters.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com,

Read full story
265 comments

Scientists Discuss Why Near-Death Experiences May Be Uniformly Peaceful

Most public reports of the near-death experience, or NDE, focus on tunnels, light, and peace. But not everyone who comes close to passing shares the experience. Though I have worked in a health-related field, I will offer no medical advice or speculation herein. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as listed within the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScienceAlert.com, NewScientist.com, Twitter.com, and DiscoverMagazine.com.

Read full story
9 comments

New Alzheimer’s Drug Reported to Substantially Decrease Cognitive Impairment

Placebo-based studies have been called “groundbreaking” and “game-changing.”. Anonymous Alzheimer’s Disease RepresentationShutterstock. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.

Read full story
20 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond on “Last Legs as a Company” According to Goldman Sachs

Prior to word of an October 4th stock raise upon news of bondholder organization, company value has been down 58% from the same period in 2021. This article is based on current media reports. All listed facts and projections shared within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingWikipedia.com, Finance.Yahoo.com, CNN.com, and Barrons.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond Updated Store Closings and Liquidations

Company locations included in the first phase of new permanent closings are liquidating their inventory. However, not all coupons are accepted at all stores. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Axios.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, and ClosuresBedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com.

Read full story
55 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy