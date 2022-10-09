“Rocky Horror” Unproduced: The Lost Sequels

1981’s “Shock Treatment,” called an “equal” by its creator though many fans have expressed disagreement, was not the original plan.

Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975) 20th Century Fox Publicity Photo

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BoxOfficeMojo.com, FilmSite.org, RockyHorror.Fandom.com, Wikipedia.com, and IMDB.com.

The Legend of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

“Say goodbye to all of this. And say hello… to oblivion.” — Riff Raff (Richard O’Brien), “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is by any measure one of the most financially successful motion pictures ever made, playing continuously in several theaters around the world since its 1975 premiere. According to BoxOfficeMojo.com, adjusted for inflation the film’s domestic gross is over $500 million, and $113 million unadjusted.

The film is reported to have cost $1.2 million in 1975 dollars.

Success came gradually to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Once the midnight screenings took hold and the film became a cultural phenomenon, Richard O’Brien’s gambit, based on his stage play, “The Rocky Horror Show,” all but guaranteed the appetite for a continuation.

Indeed, the producers and distributor, 20th Century Fox, were keen on a follow-up.

O’Brien, however, who played Riff Raff in the original classic, wrote several screenplays that would remain unproduced.

Richard O’Brien as “Riff Raff” 20th Century Fox Publicity Photo

What follows in each instance can accurately be described as “missed opportunities.”

“The Curse of the Baby”/ “Rocky Horror Shows His Heels”

Written by O’Brien in 1978, “The Curse of the Baby” was a treatment title-changed to “Rocky Horror Shows His Heels” by the time the completed script was sent to Fox on June 5, 1979.

The plot, per the official “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Wiki, RockyHorror.Fandom.com, directly followed the original film: Transexual mad scientist Frank-N-Furter is revived from the dead by three of his gay cohorts. He is delighted to learn that the girl he seduced, Janet , is pregnant and about to give birth. He quickly turns a small town into a swarm of raging transsexuals. But then his body starts to decompose, the reviving formula admistered incorrectly, and Frank and his cronies are overwhelmed by the now irate townspeople. Janet and her baby are taken away from the melee by Frank’s two former nemeses, Riff Raff and Magenta .

The studio approved the script for development but the project met with unexpected resistance. Primarily, Tim Curry was reticent to reprise his role as Frank-N-Furter, and director and co-writer of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Jim Sharman, was willing to engage but believed the proposed sequel was too similar to the prior film.

Without their participation, the project would not move forward. As O’Brien had written an hour’s worth of music for the new production, he elected to mold a new story around the songs.

“The Brad and Janet Show”

Written in 1980, “The Brad and Janet Show” was for all intents an early version of “Shock Treatment,” the 1981 shot “Rocky Horror” spin-off as written by O’Brien, Sharman, and Brian Thomson.

“Shock Treatment” Movie Poster 20th Century Fox

“The Brad and Janet Show” was conceived as an alternative version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” focusing on the now married couple, to where the events of the original film would no longer be considered canon. Tim Curry was tapped to play Brad in this version, along with his twin brother, fast food king Farley Flavors, the de facto leader of Denton, U.S.A.

Cliff De Young would go on to portray the dual role in “Shock Treatment,” reason being was once again Curry was resistant to return for “The Brad and Janet Show.” He did not want to play twins and he did not have confidence in his American accent. Further, Susan Sarandon (Janet Weiss in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”) wanted too much money to return ($1 million). The project was still moving forward, however, until the Screen Actors Guild went on strike.

“The Brad and Janet Show” was rewritten as “Shock Ttreatment” to shoot in a U.K. studio, as opposed to Texas as planned, with a revised plot taking place entirely in television studio DTV (Denton Television).

“Shock Treatment” was released in 1981 and met neither commercial nor critical expectations. Jessica Harper assumed the role of Janet (Weiss) Majors.

For a scene-by-scene breakdown of “The Brad and Janet Show,” including a list of songs reformatted from “Rocky Horror Shows His Heels” and adapted in “Shock Treatment,” see here .

“Revenge of the Old Queen”

Reported on RockyHorrorFandom.com to have been written between 1988 and 1990, “Revenge of the Old Queen” was another planned direct sequel to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and, despite the development of “Rocky Horror Shows His Heels,” is often considered the “Part Two” of the film franchise that never was.

The plot regards The Old Queen, Frank-N-Furter’s mother, seeking revenge against Riff Raff for killing her son.

A supposed draft of the project — authenticity unproven but largely listed on various “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” webpages as assumed authentic — can be found here .

“Rocky Horror: The Second Coming”

Finally, in 2001, the untitled new project referred to by fans as “Rocky Horror: The Second Coming” was announced for the stage, and was said by O’Brien to contain elements of “Rocky Horror Shows His Heels” and “Revenge of the Old Queen.” Set nine months after the events of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the so-called “Rocky Horror: The Second Coming” would feature, in part, a pregnant Janet carrying either Rocky’s or the resurrected Frank’s baby.

The idea behind this new play, if successful, was to spawn a feature film.

Alas, this project too became mired in development, and the play was never produced.

The iconic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” was ever-so-close to becoming a multi-film franchise … but it wasn’t in the cards. Sure, 2010’s “The Rocky Horror Glee Show” aired as an episode of the television series, “Glee,” to generally negative notices as an overly sanitized version of the source material, and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again,” starring transexual actress Laverne Cox as Frank-N-Furter, was a 2016 Fox Television remake that likewise received middling reviews.

Over the years, other remakes were announced but Fox’s was the first to the table. Nearly five million viewers turned in; the show attained a 1.7 rating.

Laverne Cox in “Glee” Publicity Poster FOX

Regardless, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” remains a cinematic flashpoint that has spoken to generations of viewers.

