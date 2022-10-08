Springdale, OH

New Permanent Costco Closure Announced

Joel Eisenberg

The closing will give way to a considerably larger location, which will open nearby shortly thereafter.

CostcoShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, The-Sun.com, and DeliMarketNews.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Costco chain, which was founded in 1983: Costco Wholesale Corporation (doing business as Costco Wholesale and also known simply as Costco) is an American multinational corporation which operates a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores (warehouse club). As of 2020, Costco was the third largest retailer in the world and the world's largest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic foods, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016. In 2021, Costco was ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue.

A perspective of that 2021 revenue, per MacroTrends.net, is the following: Costco annual revenue for 2022 was $226.954B, a 15.83% increase from 2021. Costco annual revenue for 2021 was $195.929B, a 17.49% increase from 2020. Costco annual revenue for 2020 was $166.761B, a 9.21% increase from 2019.

The company is hugely successful, and yet as with other big-box retailers has been known to close locations for strategic reasons.

Though one such closure is presently in progress, it is being replaced nearby by something larger, and more efficient according to the company.

Let us explore further.

Costco, 2022

According to The-Sun.com, in its piece entitled “Moving On Up: Major Costco Update as Store Closure Revealed – But Customers Won’t be Disappointed By the $133 Million Change,” the replacement location is promising big things for its consumers: The retail chain plans to open a new store the day after closing one of its longtime locations. The Costco in Springdale, Ohio, is set to close its doors on November 16. The store opened in 2000 and has since employed 100 employees at the 150,000-square-foot location. A brand new store in Liberty Township will open the day after the Springdale closure. The new Costco in Liberty Township will be bigger than the former location, coming in at 160,529 square feet.

The new location is part of a widespread redevelopment plan for the area that will include restaurants, other retail outlets, and medical centers.

It should be noted yet again that the closing of the Springdale location and the addition of the Liberty Township location are strategic moves in nature, and not due to business challenges in this particular instance.

DeliMarketNews.com reported strong momentum for the company on October 6th, validating optimistic appraisals, in its piece titled “Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Results of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022.”

As excerpted from the article: Backed by a successful strategy, Costco has been going strong all year, as evidenced by its recent 16-week fourth quarter and 52-week fiscal year results. In the report for the period ending August 28, 2022, the retailer reported a $198 million boost as its fourth-quarter net income rose from $1.67 billion last year to $1.868 billion in 2022. According to the press release, Costco’s net sales for the quarter increased 15.2 percent, to $70.76 billion, from $61.44 billion last year. For the full fiscal year, net sales increased 16.0 percent, to $222.73 billion, from $192.05 billion last year.

Conclusion

Costco remains a retail powerhouse, and business decisions are all strategic in nature. There is no indication whatsoever that the company is in financial straits.

In the event of further news or updates, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

