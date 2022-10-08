Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation

The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike.

PayPal Logo PayPal.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the PayPal online payment program: PayPal Holdings, Inc. is an American multinational financial technology company operating an online payments system in the majority of countries that support online money transfers, and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods such as checks and money orders. The company operates as a payment processor for online vendors, auction sites and many other commercial users, for which it charges a fee.

The PayPal program has since gone on to become the preeminent U.S. online payment system, with 2021 revenues of $25.3 billion, according to BusinessofApps.com.

The Wikipedia page goes on to state: Established in 1998 as Confinity, PayPal went public through an IPO in 2002. It became a wholly owned subsidiary of eBay later that year, valued at $1.5 billion. In 2015 eBay spun off PayPal to its shareholders, and PayPal became an independent company again.The company was ranked 143rd on the 2022 Fortune 500 of the largest United States corporations by revenue.

In the past 24 hours at the time of this writing, word was announced of a change in the company’s operations that is already proving controversial.

Let us explore further.

PayPal, 2022

According to DailyWire.com, in its piece titled “New PayPal Policy Lets Company Pull $2,500 From Users’ Accounts If They Promote Misinformation,” the following was reported: A new policy update from PayPal will permit the firm to sanction users who advance purported “misinformation” or present risks to user “wellbeing.” The financial services company, which has repeatedly deplatformed organizations and individual commentators for their political views, will expand its “existing list of prohibited activities” on November 3. Among the changes are prohibitions on “the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content, or materials” that “promote misinformation” or “present a risk to user safety or wellbeing.” Users are also barred from “the promotion of hate, violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.”

Though some analysts have offered the opinion that the reasons for the change is laudable, as a targeted Google search will verify, others have found particular difficulty with this aspect as reported in the article, which some consider wholly subjective: Deliberations will be made at the “sole discretion” of PayPal and may subject the user to “damages” — including the removal of $2,500 “debited directly from your PayPal account.” The company’s user agreement contains a provision in which account holders acknowledge that the figure is “presently a reasonable minimum estimate of PayPal’s actual damages” due to the administrative cost of tracking violations and damage to the company’s reputation.

Conclusion

The new policy, if enforced moving forward, is expected to be widely challenged due to subjective definitions of “misinformation,” which some expect to veer into partisan political territory.

I will share further updates here, on NewsBreak, as they are reported.

Thank you for reading.