Scientists Discuss Why Near-Death Experiences May Be Uniformly Peaceful

Most public reports of the near-death experience, or NDE, focus on tunnels, light, and peace. But not everyone who comes close to passing shares the experience.

Though I have worked in a health-related field, I will offer no medical advice or speculation herein. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as listed within the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScienceAlert.com, NewScientist.com, Twitter.com, and DiscoverMagazine.com.

Wikipedia offers a comprehensive overview of the near-death experiences, or NDE: A near-death experience (NDE) is a profound personal experience associated with death or impending death which researchers claim share similar characteristics. When positive, such experiences may encompass a variety of sensations including detachment from the body, feelings of levitation, total serenity, security, warmth, the experience of absolute dissolution, and the presence of a light. When negative, such experiences may include sensations of anguish and distress.

The page goes on to state: Explanations for NDEs vary from scientific to religious. Neuroscience research hypothesizes that an NDE is a subjective phenomenon resulting from "disturbed bodily multisensory integration" that occurs during life-threatening events. Some transcendental and religious beliefs about an afterlife include descriptions similar to NDEs.

Interest on behalf of scientists, in some instances, has been focused on why such experiences tend to be reported as peaceful, as opposed to traumatic.

NDE Research, 2022

On April 19th of this year, NewsBreak published “The Science of What Happens to Your Mind After Death,” my article on a related matter.

As stated in the article: Scientists largely agree the human brain can survive for up to six minutes after perceived physical death, which they believe accounts for, in part, the phenomenon of NDEs. According to ScienceAlert.com, however, in an October, 2018 article titled “Brain Activity Has Been Recorded as Much as 10 Minutes After Death,” the piece discussed what appeared to be a new record for post-death brain function.

As excerpted from the ScienceAlert.com piece: Doctors in a Canadian intensive care unit stumbled on a very strange case last year - when life support was turned off for four terminal patients, one of them showed persistent brain activity even after they were declared clinically dead. For more than 10 minutes after doctors confirmed death through a range of observations, including the absence of a pulse and unreactive pupils, the patient appeared to experience the same kind of brain waves (delta wave bursts) we get during deep sleep.

According to an archived June of 2014 piece from NewScientist.com that received recent attention due to unexpectedly trending on Twitter, entitled “Near-Death Experiences Are Overwhelmingly Peaceful,“ the calm associated with NDEs — if taken at face value as a very real phenomena, has likely reasons: Near-death experiences are rare, but if you have one, it is likely to be overwhelmingly peaceful, however painful it might have been to get to that stage. This is the conclusion from the first study into how the cause of trauma affects the content of a near-death experience.

The article goes on to quote a noted researcher: Steven Laureys, a neuroscientist at the University of Liège in Belgium who works with people in comas and vegetative states, started to investigate after his patients told him of their own near-death experiences. “I kept hearing these incredible stories in my consultations,” he says. “Knowing how abnormal brain activity is during a cardiac arrest or trauma, it was impressive how rich these memories were. It was very intriguing.” There are several hypothesises as to how these events arise, such as lack of oxygen to the brain or damage to areas that control emotion. “So you’d expect to see differences between near-death experiences after drowning and those of other traumas,” he says.

An August, 2021 piece from DiscoverMagazine.com, “Can Science Explain Near-Death Experiences?” answered the titular question in the negative, however, with the contention that more work has to be done: In the past 40 years, more and more scientists have probed the phenomenon. Yet despite almost half a century of investigation, researchers still don’t agree on what’s happening during NDEs, or whether they can be explained at all. Some attribute them to hallucinatory flights of imagination, the last gasps of a dying brain. But others are exploring what NDEs may unlock about our understanding of human consciousness — and the possibility that it continues even after our bodies and brains power down.

The article elaborates on a study that many who clinically die only to be resuscitated do not, in fact, return with knowledge of NDEs at all: Among the 101 survivors who were interviewed multiple times, nearly half reported that they had no awareness or memories at all while they were unconscious. Forty-six percent reported detailed memories, like seeing animals and plants or feeling intense fear, not typically associated with NDEs. And 9 percent of them had NDEs, roughly the same rate that’s been reported by cardiac arrest survivors in other studies.

Many scientists believe NDAs to be either a willed-for function of one’s faith or an easily explainable physical response to one’s end of life. Most agree more work has to be done on the topic before a definitive conclusion is made, though many have also stated the suffering and pain associated with dying for those patients who allegedly remember NDEs diminished in the moments of passing.

Research into these matters continues to hold vast interest for scientists, and work will go on in the hopes of one day answering associated long-held mysteries on the subject.

