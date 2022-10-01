Golden Corral Restaurant, Closed For Two Years, Reopening in November

A previously-shuttered location is reopening in Louisiana. More are expected.

I have written extensively about the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain for NewsBreak. See one of my prior articles on the company here, “Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening,” which stated:

A September 22 article from KKTV.com, entitled “Colorado Springs Golden Coral Set to Reopen After Pandemic Devastated the Buffet Business,” reported KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette’s story that Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is set to reopen in mid-October. 11 News confirmed the news with the general manager of the location on Thursday. The restaurant is located on the east side of the city near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards at 1970 Waynoka Road. The pandemic and supply-chain issued devastated the business. While an exact to reopen isn’t in stone, the general manager is hoping to have doors open on Oct. 17.

The tendency for Golden Corral is to both reopen and close unexpectedly, bereft of announcement. This tendency was in full-force, as an example, this past August.

For perspective, see here for my article on the matter, “Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No Notice.” As excerpted: News of an unexpected temporary closure of an Illinois Golden Corral location has surprised the city and garnered a statement by Alton Mayor David Goins, who said the immediate Golden Corral closing was “disappointing” and he hopes it is a temporary move: “Golden Corral has been a staple in our community for quite some time,” he said. “I am looking forward to when they reopen again and we will be communicating with the owners to see what is ahead.” According to the July, 2022 article in Riverbender.com which contained the above quote, “Alton’s Golden Corral Unexpectedly Closes Doors For at Least Four Months,” the city is listed as one of many in the proceeding weeks that will also temporarily be shutting doors.

As to a recent short-term closure, Ohio’s September 20th edition of The Scioto Post reported on the reopening of its popular Chillicothe location, which had been closed since September 6: Updates include a new self-serve drink location, a new fireplace that you can sit around, updated lighting, and food stations. No worries, the restaurant still offers your favorites

In recent days, yet another Golden Corral reopening has been announced.

Let us explore further.

Golden Corral, 2022

According to Myarklammis.com’s “Golden Corral in West Monroe to Reopen on Nov. 14, 2022,” the Louisiana favorite is set for a second life after two years.

As excerpted from the article: After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October. Renovations to the building are already underway. “We are so excited and ready to serve our community! We will be sharing more information about jobs and you’ll be meeting the rest of the management team soon!”, says Corrent.

As a targeted Google search will verify, analysts largely believe other previously-closed locations will also soon be announced as reopening.

I will continue to post updates on Golden Corral reopenings, and closings, here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.