List of Walmart Closures in Multiple States Due to Hurricane

Joel Eisenberg

Most locations in the vicinity of Hurricane Ian have shuttered temporarily. Some have already reopened. Several other potential reopenings are in question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vTmS_0iI2f5yl00
WalmartShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, WalmartTech.maps, and GoBankingRates.com.

Introduction

The immediate repercussions of Hurricane Ian have been incalculable, and most reports estimate it will be weeks if not months or longer before the full economic impact of the catastrophe has been measured.

The Walmart superchain, about which I write extensively on NewsBreak, was looked upon as a potential savior by many patrons who stocked up on supplies prior to the disaster. Now, in the hurricane’s aftermath, some of the over 240 locations that had closed have remained shuttered with no indication of reopening date.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2022

According to a September 30th article from BestLifeOnline.com, titled “Walmart Is Temporarily Closing Hundreds of Stores Right Now—Here's Why,” the retailer has ceased operations in several states, not solely in Florida and South Carolina as anticipated.

As excerpted from the article: As of Sept. 30, the big-box retailer's website indicates that there are at least 120 stores and clubs currently closed throughout the U.S. The most recent closures are affecting the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. According to the company's store status locator, Walmart stores in Georgia's Peachtree City and Savannah, as well as South Carolina cities such as Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Beaufort, are among those temporarily closed right now.

The article, however, goes on to state, in reference to Walmart-owned Sam’s Club locations: As it approached Florida, Walmart closed nearly 170 stores and Sam's Club locations throughout the state on Sept. 28 "out of concern for associates and customers," the Villages-News reported. As of Sept. 29, more than 240 locations were temporarily closed, per GoBankingRates.

For an ongoing and up-to-date list of Walmart locations closed due to the hurricane, see WalmartTech.maps for status. At the time of this writing, 46 locations identified as “stores” and “clubs” remain closed in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

Those locations are the following:

IONA FT MYERS FL

WM Supercenter

MULBERRY FL

WM Supercenter

JAMES ISLAND, SC

WM Supercenter

OCALA FL

WM Supercenter

WALTERBORO SC

WM Supercenter

MT PLEASANT SC

WM Supercenter

PORT CHARLOTTE FL

Neighborhood Market

DILLON SC

WM Supercenter

FORT MYERS-CAPE CORAL,FL

Neighborhood Market

VENICE FL

WM Supercenter

CAPE CORAL FL/FT MYERS

WM Supercenter

ORLANDO (APOPKA/50), FL

Neighborhood Market

FORT MYERS FL

WM Supercenter

NORTH PORT HERON CREEK FL

Neighborhood Market

CAPE CORAL (N), FL

Neighborhood Market

CAPE CORAL FL

Neighborhood Market

FLORENCE 2ND LOOP CASHUA SC

Neighborhood Market

SUMTER MCCRAYS SC

Neighborhood Market

PEACHTREE CITY GA

WM Supercenter

NAPLES FL

Wal-Mart

OSPREY, FL

WM Supercenter

NORTH PORT, FL

WM Supercenter

NORTH CHARLESTON SC

WM Supercenter

WHITEVILLE NC

WM Supercenter

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS , FL

Wal-Mart

FLORENCE, SC

WM Supercenter

GOOSE CREEK, SC

WM Supercenter

VERO BEACH, FL

WM Supercenter

PEACHTREE CITY GA

WM Supercenter

PLANT CITY, FL

WM Supercenter

LAKELAND(N) FL

WM Supercenter

Note: Some of the listed locations may have reopened by the time of publication.

Conclusion

In the event of further updates I will post them here, on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

