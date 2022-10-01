List of Walmart Closures in Multiple States Due to Hurricane

Most locations in the vicinity of Hurricane Ian have shuttered temporarily. Some have already reopened. Several other potential reopenings are in question.
Author’s Note
This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, WalmartTech.maps, and GoBankingRates.com.
Introduction
The immediate repercussions of Hurricane Ian have been incalculable, and most reports estimate it will be weeks if not months or longer before the full economic impact of the catastrophe has been measured.
The Walmart superchain, about which I write extensively on NewsBreak, was looked upon as a potential savior by many patrons who stocked up on supplies prior to the disaster. Now, in the hurricane’s aftermath, some of the over 240 locations that had closed have remained shuttered with no indication of reopening date.
Let us explore further.
Walmart, 2022
According to a September 30th article from BestLifeOnline.com, titled “Walmart Is Temporarily Closing Hundreds of Stores Right Now—Here's Why,” the retailer has ceased operations in several states, not solely in Florida and South Carolina as anticipated.
As excerpted from the article: As of Sept. 30, the big-box retailer's website indicates that there are at least 120 stores and clubs currently closed throughout the U.S. The most recent closures are affecting the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. According to the company's store status locator, Walmart stores in Georgia's Peachtree City and Savannah, as well as South Carolina cities such as Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Beaufort, are among those temporarily closed right now.
The article, however, goes on to state, in reference to Walmart-owned Sam’s Club locations: As it approached Florida, Walmart closed nearly 170 stores and Sam's Club locations throughout the state on Sept. 28 "out of concern for associates and customers," the Villages-News reported. As of Sept. 29, more than 240 locations were temporarily closed, per GoBankingRates.
For an ongoing and up-to-date list of Walmart locations closed due to the hurricane, see WalmartTech.maps for status. At the time of this writing, 46 locations identified as “stores” and “clubs” remain closed in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.
Those locations are the following:
IONA FT MYERS FL
WM Supercenter
MULBERRY FL
WM Supercenter
JAMES ISLAND, SC
WM Supercenter
OCALA FL
WM Supercenter
WALTERBORO SC
WM Supercenter
MT PLEASANT SC
WM Supercenter
PORT CHARLOTTE FL
Neighborhood Market
DILLON SC
WM Supercenter
FORT MYERS-CAPE CORAL,FL
Neighborhood Market
VENICE FL
WM Supercenter
CAPE CORAL FL/FT MYERS
WM Supercenter
ORLANDO (APOPKA/50), FL
Neighborhood Market
FORT MYERS FL
WM Supercenter
NORTH PORT HERON CREEK FL
Neighborhood Market
CAPE CORAL (N), FL
Neighborhood Market
CAPE CORAL FL
Neighborhood Market
FLORENCE 2ND LOOP CASHUA SC
Neighborhood Market
SUMTER MCCRAYS SC
Neighborhood Market
PEACHTREE CITY GA
WM Supercenter
NAPLES FL
Wal-Mart
OSPREY, FL
WM Supercenter
NORTH PORT, FL
WM Supercenter
NORTH CHARLESTON SC
WM Supercenter
WHITEVILLE NC
WM Supercenter
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS , FL
Wal-Mart
FLORENCE, SC
WM Supercenter
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WM Supercenter
VERO BEACH, FL
WM Supercenter
PEACHTREE CITY GA
WM Supercenter
PLANT CITY, FL
WM Supercenter
LAKELAND(N) FL
WM Supercenter
Note: Some of the listed locations may have reopened by the time of publication.
Conclusion
In the event of further updates I will post them here, on NewsBreak.
Thank you for reading.
