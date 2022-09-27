Golden Corral Unexpectedly Closes Another Location. Are More to Come?

The new closure was unannounced, as with others before it, and caught its patrons by surprise.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: KKTV.com, The Scioto Post, and KXKX.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain for NewsBreak. My most recent article on the matter, “Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening,” listed two temporarily-closed locations in the midst of reopening.

The article excerpted a September 22 piece from KKTV.com, entitled “Colorado Springs Golden Coral Set to Reopen After Pandemic Devastated the Buffet Business,” which reported: KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette is reporting Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is set to reopen in mid-October. 11 News confirmed the news with the general manager of the location on Thursday. The restaurant is located on the east side of the city near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards at 1970 Waynoka Road. The pandemic and supply-chain issued devastated the business. While an exact to reopen isn’t in stone, the general manager is hoping to have doors open on Oct. 17.

Further, Ohio’s September 20 The Scioto Post reported on the reopening of its popular Chillicothe location, which had been closed since September 6: Updates include a new self-serve drink location, a new fireplace that you can sit around, updated lighting, and food stations. No worries, the restaurant still offers your favorites.

Other locations previously set for remodel, it was noted in my article, are also expected to reopen though no further announcements have yet been made.

Why then, in the midst of these improved reopenings, are locations still closing, and most frequently without warning?

Let us explore further.

Golden Corral, 2022

According to a KXKX.com report from September 18, “A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?” once again another unannounced Golden Corral closing — this one permanent — took patrons by surprise.

From the article: When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership. Well another popular Sedalia restaurant has closed their doors and they claim it was because they could not recover from the affects of COVID. That would be the Golden Corral in Sedalia on Broadway.

It appears COVID-19 repercussions are still being felt in the restaurant industry.

Conclusion

As I had discussed in a prior article on the chain, though individual locations have closed over the years due to franchisee bankruptcies, COVID repercussions, and location underperformance, Golden Corral tends not to announce its shutterings — either temporary or permanent — far in advance.

The pandemic, in this event, has been fingered as the cause of the Sedalia closing.

Though Golden Corral remains the most financially successful buffet chain in the country, it is not immune to lingering effects of an unstable economy brought on, in part, by 2020’s height of the global scourge.

Other current or recent closings, with few exceptions, have been undertaken for strategic reasons. Locations will continue to be scrutinized for performance.

In the event of other breaking developments, I will feature them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.