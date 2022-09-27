Golden Corral Unexpectedly Closes Another Location. Are More to Come?

Joel Eisenberg

The new closure was unannounced, as with others before it, and caught its patrons by surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a9cwm_0iBJnzZJ00
Golden CorralShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: KKTV.com, The Scioto Post, and KXKX.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain for NewsBreak. My most recent article on the matter, “Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening,” listed two temporarily-closed locations in the midst of reopening.

The article excerpted a September 22 piece from KKTV.com, entitled “Colorado Springs Golden Coral Set to Reopen After Pandemic Devastated the Buffet Business,” which reported: KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette is reporting Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is set to reopen in mid-October. 11 News confirmed the news with the general manager of the location on Thursday. The restaurant is located on the east side of the city near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards at 1970 Waynoka Road. The pandemic and supply-chain issued devastated the business. While an exact to reopen isn’t in stone, the general manager is hoping to have doors open on Oct. 17.

Further, Ohio’s September 20 The Scioto Post reported on the reopening of its popular Chillicothe location, which had been closed since September 6: Updates include a new self-serve drink location, a new fireplace that you can sit around, updated lighting, and food stations. No worries, the restaurant still offers your favorites.

Other locations previously set for remodel, it was noted in my article, are also expected to reopen though no further announcements have yet been made.

Why then, in the midst of these improved reopenings, are locations still closing, and most frequently without warning?

Let us explore further.

Golden Corral, 2022

According to a KXKX.com report from September 18, “A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?” once again another unannounced Golden Corral closing — this one permanent — took patrons by surprise.

From the article: When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time.  Obviously this affected many in the service industry.  Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive.  If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way.  A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive.  Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership. Well another popular Sedalia restaurant has closed their doors and they claim it was because they could not recover from the affects of COVID. That would be the Golden Corral in Sedalia on Broadway.

It appears COVID-19 repercussions are still being felt in the restaurant industry.

Conclusion

As I had discussed in a prior article on the chain, though individual locations have closed over the years due to franchisee bankruptcies, COVID repercussions, and location underperformance, Golden Corral tends not to announce its shutterings — either temporary or permanent — far in advance.

The pandemic, in this event, has been fingered as the cause of the Sedalia closing.

Though Golden Corral remains the most financially successful buffet chain in the country, it is not immune to lingering effects of an unstable economy brought on, in part, by 2020’s height of the global scourge.

Other current or recent closings, with few exceptions, have been undertaken for strategic reasons. Locations will continue to be scrutinized for performance.

In the event of other breaking developments, I will feature them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Golden Corral# Restaurants# Food# Business# Money

Comments / 3

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
87949 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Golden Corral Restaurant, Closed For Two Years, Reopening in November

A previously-shuttered location is reopening in Louisiana. More are expected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, The Gazette, The Scioto Post, Myarklammis.com, Riverbender.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
110 comments
Florida State

List of Walmart Closures in Multiple States Due to Hurricane

Most locations in the vicinity of Hurricane Ian have shuttered temporarily. Some have already reopened. Several other potential reopenings are in question. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, WalmartTech.maps, and GoBankingRates.com.

Read full story

NASA Crashes Spacecraft Into Asteroid For Historic Diversionary Test

Yet again, what was once science fiction has become science fact. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, APNews.com, NASA.gov, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Kohl’s Receives Demand Letter From Investor Group Following Unsuccessful Sale, Adding Pressure to Close More Locations

The investor entity blames the superchain’s corporate office for abject mismanagement. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reuters.com, Google.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and BusinessWire.com.

Read full story
16 comments

Plans For More Kroger Closings in 2022

The supermarket chain is selectively closing further locations for strategic reasons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, Kroger.com, MacroTrends.net, Courier-Journal.com, TheKrogerCo.com, and The State Journal-Register.

Read full story
85 comments

Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening

Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.

Read full story
227 comments

A Dementia and Alzheimer’s Treatment is Gaining in Popularity

The technique has also been utilized to measurable success with low-functioning autistic children and adults. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.

Read full story
14 comments

Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets

Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.

Read full story
16 comments

Update: United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

More information has been made public regarding USPS strategies moving forward from the Post Office itself, including the proposed rebuilding and restructuring of older and less efficient buildings.

Read full story
321 comments

The U.S Government Exposes Weight Loss Industry Claims

False weight loss claims proliferate online. How can you tell what is real, and what is not?. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. It is imperative for anyone who wants to lose weight while remaining healthy, or anyone who suffers from weight disorders of any type, to seek a doctor’s guidance. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as sourced from the following outlets: Wikipedia.com, The Federal Trade Commission, and Google.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Experts Debate: Will Amazon Replace the United States Post Office (USPS) As a National Delivery Office?

The concern is controversial favorable treatment of Amazon by the USPS, coupled with the government agency’s current business challenges, have enhanced a potentially unsustainable business model for the federal delivery entity.

Read full story
15 comments

Studies Show Hearing Loss Reversed by Gene Therapy

The science is in its nascent stages, and studies are yielding optimistic results. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from an ear or hearing disorder of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as listed on the following webpages: Wikipedia.org, Salk.edu, and HealthyHearing.com.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Doctors Offices, Hospitals and Clinics Permanently Closing Amid Financial Woes

Medical offices have been quietly shutting down since the advent of COVID-19. Insurance company complexities have not helped. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, WUSF News, and Google.com.

Read full story
208 comments

Paper Checks Expected to Become Obsolete Within Five Years

According to one estimate, check usage is dropping by 1.8 billion a year with an expected user discontinuance by 2026. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Google.com, Walden.edu, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
297 comments

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.

Read full story
843 comments

FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.

Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
88 comments

Sweeping Changes to Kohl’s Department Stores

Diverse clothing lines and an expansion of its Sephora beauty partnership are hoped to position the financially-challenged retailer as a more favorable competitor to higher revenue-generating chains.

Read full story
93 comments

Billionaire Patagonia Founder Gives Company Away to Fight Climate Change

Yvon Chouinard, founder of the outwear apparel company, has stated “Earth is now our only shareholder.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reuters.com, Patagonia.com, Wikipedia.org, and People.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.

Read full story
166 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy