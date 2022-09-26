Kohl’s Receives Demand Letter From Investor Group Following Unsuccessful Sale, Adding Pressure to Close More Locations

Joel Eisenberg

The investor entity blames the superchain’s corporate office for abject mismanagement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07bPZr_0iAhDiAh00
Kohl’sCorporate.Kohls.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Reuters.com, Google.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and BusinessWire.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Kohl’s department store chain for NewsBreak, particularly of late regarding their recent unsuccessful sale to Franchise Group. See here for “Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022 Update: Sales Negotiations Terminated,” as but one example.

As excerpted from the article, which quoted a Reuters.com release: U.S. department store chain Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) on Friday called off its sale to Franchise Group (FRG.O) after months of negotiations, citing sinking markets and difficult financing conditions. Kohl's shares, already down 28% since January, tumbled nearly 15% in pre-market trading on news of the collapsed talks and the retailer's shrinking sales. "Given the environment and market volatility, the board determined that it simply was not prudent to continue pursuing a deal," Peter Boneparth, Kohl's board chairman, said in a statement.

Since news of the sales termination was reported, Kohl’s has continued to fall in market value, leaving many analysts, as a targeted Google search will verify, to question the chain’s longevity.

Let us explore further.

Kohl’s, 2022

According to a September 24 article from SeekingAlpha.com, “Kohl's: The End Of The Department Store Era Draws Close,” the prognosis for the survival of the Kohl’s chain has of late been downgraded: Like many department stores, Kohl's faces rising input costs while consumer retail demand declines. Kohl's recently lost its investment grade credit rating, meaning its interest costs may rise significantly upon its 2023 debt maturities. Persistent lockdowns in China are causing growing apparel and footwear cost pressures that may lower Kohl's already thin profit margins. Kohl's ended last quarter with high inventories and low cash, so its winter sales must be strong to maintain its liquidity position.

BusinessWire.com, on behalf of Angora Holdings, issued the following press release on September 22: “Ancora Sends Letter to the Board of Directors of Kohl’s Regarding the Need for a New Chairman and Chief Executive Officer with Turnaround Experience.”

The release was angry in tone. Its subtitle was written in the form of a summary, and stated (utilizing upper-case lettering as reproduced here):

  • Believes the Company’s Botched Strategic Review, Credit Downgrade, Dramatic Decline in Sales, Elevated Costs and Poorly Received Standalone Plan Have Placed Kohl’s on a Dangerous Trajectory – With Share Price Down 45% Over the Past Year
  • Contends the Board’s Actions Have Created an Environment in Which CEO Michelle Gass is No Longer Ideally Suited to Lead Kohl’s to Long-Term Value Creation
  • Urges the Board to Appoint a New Chairman and Announce a CEO Succession Plan That Accounts for Interviewing a Diverse Group of Qualified Candidates with Experience Turning Around Retailers

The release went on, demanding a replacement of many C-Suite employees.

Conclusion

Kohl’s is presently in the midst of its most financially challenging period since its inception, and has been reported, per the above, as likely to shutter further underperforming locations as part of its strategy moving forward.

In the event of any updates I will report them here, on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kohls# Stores# Business# Money# Clothes

Comments / 16

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
87641 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

NASA Crashes Spacecraft Into Asteroid For Historic Diversionary Test

Yet again, what was once science fiction has become science fact. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, APNews.com, NASA.gov, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story

Golden Corral Unexpectedly Closes Another Location. Are More to Come?

The new closure was unannounced, as with others before it, and caught its patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, The Scioto Post, and KXKX.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Plans For More Kroger Closings in 2022

The supermarket chain is selectively closing further locations for strategic reasons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, Kroger.com, MacroTrends.net, Courier-Journal.com, TheKrogerCo.com, and The State Journal-Register.

Read full story
85 comments

Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening

Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.

Read full story
213 comments

A Dementia and Alzheimer’s Treatment is Gaining in Popularity

The technique has also been utilized to measurable success with low-functioning autistic children and adults. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.

Read full story
14 comments

Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets

Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.

Read full story
16 comments

Update: United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

More information has been made public regarding USPS strategies moving forward from the Post Office itself, including the proposed rebuilding and restructuring of older and less efficient buildings.

Read full story
309 comments

The U.S Government Exposes Weight Loss Industry Claims

False weight loss claims proliferate online. How can you tell what is real, and what is not?. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. It is imperative for anyone who wants to lose weight while remaining healthy, or anyone who suffers from weight disorders of any type, to seek a doctor’s guidance. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as sourced from the following outlets: Wikipedia.com, The Federal Trade Commission, and Google.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Experts Debate: Will Amazon Replace the United States Post Office (USPS) As a National Delivery Office?

The concern is controversial favorable treatment of Amazon by the USPS, coupled with the government agency’s current business challenges, have enhanced a potentially unsustainable business model for the federal delivery entity.

Read full story
15 comments

Studies Show Hearing Loss Reversed by Gene Therapy

The science is in its nascent stages, and studies are yielding optimistic results. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from an ear or hearing disorder of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as listed on the following webpages: Wikipedia.org, Salk.edu, and HealthyHearing.com.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Doctors Offices, Hospitals and Clinics Permanently Closing Amid Financial Woes

Medical offices have been quietly shutting down since the advent of COVID-19. Insurance company complexities have not helped. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, WUSF News, and Google.com.

Read full story
208 comments

Paper Checks Expected to Become Obsolete Within Five Years

According to one estimate, check usage is dropping by 1.8 billion a year with an expected user discontinuance by 2026. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Google.com, Walden.edu, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
297 comments

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.

Read full story
842 comments

FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.

Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
88 comments

Sweeping Changes to Kohl’s Department Stores

Diverse clothing lines and an expansion of its Sephora beauty partnership are hoped to position the financially-challenged retailer as a more favorable competitor to higher revenue-generating chains.

Read full story
93 comments

Billionaire Patagonia Founder Gives Company Away to Fight Climate Change

Yvon Chouinard, founder of the outwear apparel company, has stated “Earth is now our only shareholder.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reuters.com, Patagonia.com, Wikipedia.org, and People.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.

Read full story
161 comments

List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.

Read full story
244 comments

Plans For Sprouts Farmers Market Closings in 2022

The struggling chain permanently closed several locations in the last quarter of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, EatThis.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy