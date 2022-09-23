A Dementia and Alzheimer’s Treatment is Gaining in Popularity

Joel Eisenberg

The technique has also been utilized to measurable success with low-functioning autistic children and adults.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhBK6_0i7bZqDF00
DementiaDanie Franco, Unsplash

Author’s Note

It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.

All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as listed within the following outlets: National Library of Medicine, Google.com, AgingCare.com, Scie.org.uk, and UpsidetoAging.com.

Introduction

In October of 2021, NewsBreak published “My Friend’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Offered an Explanation of Alzheimer’s Disease That is Now Being Studied By Doctors,” my article that touched upon a philosophy now being regularly practiced by physicians treating Alzheimer’s Disease and non-Alzheimer’s dementia.

As excerpted from the article, which referenced the case of my own grandmother who passed of Alzheimer’s: Statistically, according to the National Library of Medicine, Alzheimer’s tends to attack newer memories first. What ultimately remains is a semblance of long-term, or early-life, recall. In the case of my grandmother, for example, she was happiest in her lifetime when she was a young dancer. Just months before she passed away, she repeated her then-familiar refrain with a disarming grin and a laugh: “I love to dance.“ During end-stage prior to her passing, she lost her ability to talk and became immobile. However, she did not lose her relatively recent broad smile nor her ability to sway her feet to the music in her head.

As to the 13-year-old referenced in the article’s title, she stated the following: “Alzheimer’s Disease happens when the barrier between a person’s real life and dream life is worn away. What remains is the dream life.“

Doctors and other medical experts largely tend to agree, and they further believe such patients continue to dream, as a targeted Google search will verify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmxsG_0i7bZqDF00
Google Search: Do Dementia Patients DreamGoogle.com

But if they dream, what are they dreaming about?

As expressed in a 2021 AgingCare.com article, dementia specialist and neurologist Dr. Rodman Shankle, MS, MD, stated the following: “What happens is that as the short-term and long-term memories start to disappear, the memories that remain are perceived as the patient's current reality. So, say you are 75 years old, but dealing with delusions where you think it is 1959—you would perceive yourself to be only 25 years old.“

In other words, the Alzheimer’s or dementia patient indeed may well live in a “current reality,” but a reality that is current for them. Meeting the patient in their reality within treatment protocols is the key.

Let us explore further.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s

Wikipedia features a comprehensive, medically-attributed overview of symptomatic dementia: Dementia is a disorder which manifests as a set of related symptoms, which usually surfaces when the brain is damaged by injury or disease. The symptoms involve progressive impairments in memory, thinking, and behavior, which negatively impact a person's ability to function and carry out everyday activities. Aside from memory impairment and a disruption in thought patterns, the most common symptoms include emotional problems, difficulties with language, and decreased motivation. The symptoms may be described as occurring in a continuum over several stages.

The Wikipedia page further ties-in the diagnosis with Alzheimer’s: A diagnosis of dementia requires the observation of a change from a person's usual mental functioning, and a greater cognitive decline than what is caused by normal aging. Several diseases and injuries to the brain, such as a stroke, can give rise to dementia. However, the most common cause is Alzheimer's disease, a neurodegenerative disorder.

When I was a special education teacher early in my mental health career, I worked with severely low-functioning children and adults. Most were non-verbal and regularly engaged in self-stimulatory behaviors. However, when they were frustrated, they lashed out — as do some of us. When they were angry, they expressed anger. Happiness was met with smiles. It appeared their inner realities were largely identifiable, if only we knew the triggers.

The philosophy of the school is we would mimic the moves and sounds of the autistic individual… until they realized there was either a reality outside their bubble, or a way to reach us. When they in turn began to mimic us, we had found the common ground upon which to communicate.

Dementia patients, depending on severity, in this regard are similar. They are conscious, and are said to dream even when they appear “far gone.” Additionally, most professionals seem to agree attempting to nudge or force a dementia patient to forego their reality can be dangerous.

According to Scie.org.uk, in its piece titled “When People With Dementia Experience a Different Reality,” thoughts on that matter are broken down further: It is important to recognise that the person’s beliefs about reality are usually just as real to them as our reality is to us. So it is often unhelpful to confront a person with the truth when they believe something different. Insisting on the truth can cause unnecessary distress – for example, if we remind a person that his wife, who he has been asking to see, is dead. But problems can also be caused by lying. For example, if we raise the person’s expectations that his wife will be coming home soon, he will feel even more upset when she doesn’t arrive. Instead, it’s often better to respond sensitively to the person’s feelings.

Finally, in TheUpsidetoAging.com’s “Dementia Care: The Benefits of Staying in Their Reality,” the following is stated: Arguing with someone who has dementia is futile and will often exasperate the situation.  Whether we think they are making up these stories or not when we attempt to correct them we are essentially calling them a liar and taking away any sense of control they may have in telling these stories. The Alzheimers Association also stresses the importance of communication with those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s and notes that communication requires patience, understanding, and good listening skills.

Conclusion

Many of us have or have had relatives or friends with dementia and/or Alzheimer’s.

Empathy is of immense importance on this journey, for all involved parties.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dementia# Alzheimers Disease# Medical# Health# Dreams

Comments / 14

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
87390 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Kohl’s Receives Demand Letter From Investor Group Following Unsuccessful Sale, Adding Pressure to Close More Locations

The investor entity blames the superchain’s corporate office for abject mismanagement. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reuters.com, Google.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and BusinessWire.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Plans For More Kroger Closings in 2022

The supermarket chain is selectively closing further locations for strategic reasons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, Kroger.com, MacroTrends.net, Courier-Journal.com, TheKrogerCo.com, and The State Journal-Register.

Read full story
66 comments

Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening

Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.

Read full story
144 comments

Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets

Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.

Read full story
16 comments

Update: United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

More information has been made public regarding USPS strategies moving forward from the Post Office itself, including the proposed rebuilding and restructuring of older and less efficient buildings.

Read full story
309 comments

The U.S Government Exposes Weight Loss Industry Claims

False weight loss claims proliferate online. How can you tell what is real, and what is not?. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. It is imperative for anyone who wants to lose weight while remaining healthy, or anyone who suffers from weight disorders of any type, to seek a doctor’s guidance. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as sourced from the following outlets: Wikipedia.com, The Federal Trade Commission, and Google.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Experts Debate: Will Amazon Replace the United States Post Office (USPS) As a National Delivery Office?

The concern is controversial favorable treatment of Amazon by the USPS, coupled with the government agency’s current business challenges, have enhanced a potentially unsustainable business model for the federal delivery entity.

Read full story
15 comments

Studies Show Hearing Loss Reversed by Gene Therapy

The science is in its nascent stages, and studies are yielding optimistic results. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from an ear or hearing disorder of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as listed on the following webpages: Wikipedia.org, Salk.edu, and HealthyHearing.com.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Doctors Offices, Hospitals and Clinics Permanently Closing Amid Financial Woes

Medical offices have been quietly shutting down since the advent of COVID-19. Insurance company complexities have not helped. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, WUSF News, and Google.com.

Read full story
208 comments

Paper Checks Expected to Become Obsolete Within Five Years

According to one estimate, check usage is dropping by 1.8 billion a year with an expected user discontinuance by 2026. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Google.com, Walden.edu, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
296 comments

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.

Read full story
886 comments

FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.

Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
88 comments

Sweeping Changes to Kohl’s Department Stores

Diverse clothing lines and an expansion of its Sephora beauty partnership are hoped to position the financially-challenged retailer as a more favorable competitor to higher revenue-generating chains.

Read full story
92 comments

Billionaire Patagonia Founder Gives Company Away to Fight Climate Change

Yvon Chouinard, founder of the outwear apparel company, has stated “Earth is now our only shareholder.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reuters.com, Patagonia.com, Wikipedia.org, and People.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.

Read full story
159 comments

List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.

Read full story
244 comments

Plans For Sprouts Farmers Market Closings in 2022

The struggling chain permanently closed several locations in the last quarter of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, EatThis.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
17 comments

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Claims FBI Confiscated His Cell Phone at a Hardees Restaurant

The move, if true, is speculated to aid ongoing investigations into former president Donald Trump. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Apple.News, YouTube.com, Twitter.com, ABC News, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
43 comments

Walmart-Owned Locations Closing Overseas; Repercussions Expected in U.S.

Massmart is closing eight Game locations in South Africa, as parent Walmart looks to quietly tighten U.S. operations both inside and outside its main company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org,News24.com, TalkBusiness.net, Pymnts.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy