Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets

Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out.

Flight Attendant Lukas Souza, Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.

Introduction

The airline industry has long been ripe for scrutiny. Wikipedia features a comprehensive and frequently updated overview of the oft-beleaguered travel sector: Tony Jannus conducted the United States' first scheduled commercial airline flight on 1 January 1914 for the St. Petersburg-Tampa Airboat Line. The 23-minute flight traveled between St. Petersburg, Florida, and Tampa, Florida, passing some 50 feet (15 m) above Tampa Bay in Jannus' Benoist XIV wood and muslin biplane flying boat. His passenger was a former mayor of St. Petersburg, who paid $400 for the privilege of sitting on a wooden bench in the open cockpit… Chalk's International Airlines began service between Miami and Bimini in the Bahamas in February 1919. Based in Ft. Lauderdale, Chalk's claimed to be the oldest continuously operating airline in the United States until its closure in 2008.

The history of airlines, however, is traced back to 2009. The Wikipedia page further states:

DELAG, Deutsche Luftschiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft I was the world’s first airline. It was founded on 16 November 1909, with government assistance, and operated airships manufactured by The Zeppelin Corporation. Its headquarters were in Frankfurt.

As decades passed and attendants settled in-flight, female airline employees were commonly referred to as stewardesses to the male stewards. Later, they were collectively known as flight attendants, vernacular that exists to this day.

In latter years, many who have identified as former and current flight attendants have taken to social media or the media in general to disclose trade secrets.

Let us explore.

Airline Industry, 2022

In a recent article as published by FiveO.com, “Flight Attendants Reveal Airline Details Only They Know,” airline employees said to be current flight attendants have spoken anonymously.

Note: No airline is specifically mentioned in this piece, and what follows is not general but specific to a given whistleblower’s experience.

As excerpted from the article: Beware of the coffee. If you’re a lover of coffee, then this one is for you. Hopefully, you don’t get sick. Flights can be grueling and prolonged, and while some people make every effort to sleep, some still try to push through the journey with their eyes open. If you fall into the second category, you’ve probably been consuming some bad coffee on a flight. Ever wonder why the coffee on airplanes is so terrible?

The article quotes a pilot for the answer: “The water comes from the onboard system that has the fill port next to the port the lavatories are drained from. The water system routinely fails E. coli checks.”

Further secrets disclosed in the article include:

Pillows and blankets used in-flight are most often not washed.

Flights can be allowed to takeoff with broken pieces in the engine, as they are compensated by other working parts.

The floors are frequently non-sanitized.

Flight attendants will lie about making the temperature higher at a flyer’s request due to the likelihood of others getting sick in the heated plane if the craft hits turbulence.

Quote from an attendant regarding baggage fees: “If you want to take your luggage into the airplane and not pay for check baggage fees, take your bags to the gate and just say you are willing to check your luggage at the gate to free up space. The gate attendant will almost always check it free of charge.”

Flight attendants also regularly take to social media platforms such as Instagram to share secrets. See here as an example.

WeAreTravelGirls.com, which represents itself as a global online community of female travelers, published a story in September of 2021 that features many of the previously expressed points, and more.

In “15 Airline Secrets You Should Know,” the webpage includes the following (linked) sections:

As a cursory Google search will verify, each of the aforementioned claims as listed in this article have been repeatedly verified by flight professionals, both anonymously and otherwise.

Conclusion

In the event of further disclosures I will post them here, on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.