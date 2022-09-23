Update: United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

Joel Eisenberg

More information has been made public regarding USPS strategies moving forward from the Post Office itself, including the proposed rebuilding and restructuring of older and less efficient buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBCFS_0i6XuLTe00
United States Post OfficeShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: GovExec.com, AboutUSPS.com, USPS.com, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Introduction

On September 17, NewsBreak published “United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services,” my article about the beleaguered federal agency’s current actions as it faces unprecedented business challenges.

As excerpted from the article: On August 26, GovExec.com published “USPS Lists Hundreds of Post Offices and Other Facilities Where It Will Consolidate Operations.” Such changes are to be effectuated from the duration of this month onward. The article states: More than 200 post offices and other U.S. Postal Service facilities are set to shed some of their operations as soon as this year as the mailing agency seeks to consolidate those functions at larger buildings, according to documents shared by management… The impacted sites are located in Georgia, New York, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Kentucky, Washington, North Carolina, Indiana and Arkansas.

Since both the GovExec.com piece and my own article were published, some further information has come to light on the matter that I wanted to share with my readers.

Let us explore.

USPS, 2022

The information referenced comes directly from the USPS itself.

According to the current July, 2022 edition of “The Eagle” (the next issue is released in October), the official magazine for employees and associates of the USPS, several new strategies have been made public as the magazine, in full, has been posted online by agency itself.

You can read the magazine, which is published quarterly, at this link. As excerpted from the article entitled “A Better Workplace for a Brighter Future,” it is clear the plans for the federal office are long- term in nature: It is undeniable that most postal processing modern facilities are not considered state of the art — or even modern — in the logistics world. Most were built many decades ago. It is equally undeniable that this has an effect on performance and on the morale and perceptions of the postal workforce. Many postal facilities today are not purpose-built, but instead have been retrofitted many times over several decades to meet the changing operational needs of the organization.

The article goes on to state specifics: Multi-floor operations with poor organization, conveyors carrying volumes across or over other equipment and operations, insufficient space and loading bays, and lack of investment have created sub-par and often unpleasant working environments.

In terms of the psychology behind the changes, inclusive of permanent closures and rebuilding, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy penned an editorial to lead-off the issue: Throughout the nation, we will be building new, modern, purpose-built processing facilities; redesigning our transportation; and strengthening our delivery network through larger aggregated delivery units with greater reach. All of these changes — the outgrowth of our 10-year strategic plan Delivering for America — will have a tremendously positive impact on the quality of our physical workplaces, the effectiveness and efficiency of our operations, and the daily experience of working for the Postal Service.

The online published PDF of the current issue of “The Eagle” provides a glimpse behind the reality of today’s challenges, in addition to strategies to combat them. As the public has access to at least this issue of the magazine, some analysts, as a targeted Google search will verify, consider the PDF publication a move to quell concerns on the part of the public.

Conclusion

As I had mentioned in the earlier article, the chances of the United States Post Office permanently closing in favor of another delivery entity are slim.

In the event of any updates I will post them here, on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

