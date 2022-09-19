Doctors Offices, Hospitals and Clinics Permanently Closing Amid Financial Woes

Joel Eisenberg

Medical offices have been quietly shutting down since the advent of COVID-19. Insurance company complexities have not helped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5mp3_0i1brrEu00
Medical DoctorOnline Marketing; Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, WUSF News, and Google.com.

Introduction

A February, 2022 Los Angeles Times article caused substantial chatter in the medical industry. Titled "Injections, Injections’: Troubling Questions Follow Closure of Big Pain Clinic Chain," the article stated: On May 13 of last year, the cellphones of thousands of California residents undergoing treatment for chronic pain lit up with a terse text message: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lags Medical Centers will be closing effective May 19, 2021.” In a matter of days, Lags Medical, a sprawling network of privately owned pain clinics serving more than 20,000 patients throughout the state’s Central Valley and Central Coast, would shut its doors. Its patients, most of them working-class people reliant on government-funded insurance, were left without ready access to their medical records or handoffs to other physicians.

Following the LA Times article earlier this year, word of other concerning medical closures were widely reported, leading some patients to question their options should their own medical team close up shop with or without warning.

Let us explore further.

Medical Offices, 2022

Excerpted here for the sake of perspective, an archived New York Times article from November of 2020, "Doctors Are Calling it Quits Under Stress of the Pandemic," explained the issue during the height of the pandemic: After her husband found a new job in a different state, Dr. McGregory, 49, made the difficult decision to close her practice in August. “It was devastating,” she said. “That was my baby.” Many other doctors are also calling it quits. Thousands of medical practices have closed during the pandemic, according to a July survey of 3,500 doctors by the Physicians Foundation, a nonprofit group. About 8 percent of the doctors reported closing their offices in recent months, which the foundation estimated could equal some 16,000 practices. Another 4 percent said they planned to shutter within the next year.

Today, in September, 2022, the issue has abated somewhat, but repercussions have continued with little aid from insurance companies.

On September 18, for example, WUSF News reported, "Impending Hospital Closure Rattles Atlanta's Healthcare Landscape."

As excerpted from the article: Atlanta Medical Center, a 460-bed Level 1 trauma center, will be the next fixture to change. Despite banners proclaiming the hospital’s commitment to the area — “120 Years Caring For Atlanta,” one reads — its nonprofit owner, Wellstar Health System, recently announced plans to close the hospital’s doors on Nov. 1. Georgia has seen several rural hospitals shutter in the past decade, but this year Atlanta has joined other urban centers with facility closures, including a previous downsizing at a facility in the nearby city of East Point.

The article goes on to reference related political and insurance issues: The Wellstar announcement has stoked the political debate over Medicaid expansion ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Like 11 other states, Georgia has not expanded eligibility rules for its Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act, and hospital officials across the state say inaction has hurt their bottom lines because they still treat high numbers of uninsured patients, many of whom cannot pay for treatment.

In addition to random hospitals, many individual doctor's offices are closing throughout the country, as a targeted Google search will verify.

Conclusion

Readers are well-advised to consider a backup medical facility in the event, unlikely or otherwise, your local facility prepares to close, as such closures are frequently not announced far in advance.

In the event of any updates I will share them here, on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Medicine# Insurance# Politics# Medical# Business

Comments / 208

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
86163 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

A Dementia and Alzheimer’s Treatment is Gaining in Popularity

The technique has also been utilized to measurable success with low-functioning autistic children and adults. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.

Read full story

Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets

Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.

Read full story

Update: United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

More information has been made public regarding USPS strategies moving forward from the Post Office itself, including the proposed rebuilding and restructuring of older and less efficient buildings.

Read full story
73 comments

The U.S Government Exposes Weight Loss Industry Claims

False weight loss claims proliferate online. How can you tell what is real, and what is not?. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. It is imperative for anyone who wants to lose weight while remaining healthy, or anyone who suffers from weight disorders of any type, to seek a doctor’s guidance. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as sourced from the following outlets: Wikipedia.com, The Federal Trade Commission, and Google.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Experts Debate: Will Amazon Replace the United States Post Office (USPS) As a National Delivery Office?

The concern is controversial favorable treatment of Amazon by the USPS, coupled with the government agency’s current business challenges, have enhanced a potentially unsustainable business model for the federal delivery entity.

Read full story
14 comments

Studies Show Hearing Loss Reversed by Gene Therapy

The science is in its nascent stages, and studies are yielding optimistic results. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from an ear or hearing disorder of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as listed on the following webpages: Wikipedia.org, Salk.edu, and HealthyHearing.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Paper Checks Expected to Become Obsolete Within Five Years

According to one estimate, check usage is dropping by 1.8 billion a year with an expected user discontinuance by 2026. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Google.com, Walden.edu, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
296 comments

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.

Read full story
880 comments

FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.

Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
87 comments

Sweeping Changes to Kohl’s Department Stores

Diverse clothing lines and an expansion of its Sephora beauty partnership are hoped to position the financially-challenged retailer as a more favorable competitor to higher revenue-generating chains.

Read full story
92 comments

Billionaire Patagonia Founder Gives Company Away to Fight Climate Change

Yvon Chouinard, founder of the outwear apparel company, has stated “Earth is now our only shareholder.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reuters.com, Patagonia.com, Wikipedia.org, and People.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.

Read full story
159 comments

List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.

Read full story
244 comments

Plans For Sprouts Farmers Market Closings in 2022

The struggling chain permanently closed several locations in the last quarter of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, EatThis.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
17 comments

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Claims FBI Confiscated His Cell Phone at a Hardees Restaurant

The move, if true, is speculated to aid ongoing investigations into former president Donald Trump. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Apple.News, YouTube.com, Twitter.com, ABC News, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
43 comments

Walmart-Owned Locations Closing Overseas; Repercussions Expected in U.S.

Massmart is closing eight Game locations in South Africa, as parent Walmart looks to quietly tighten U.S. operations both inside and outside its main company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org,News24.com, TalkBusiness.net, Pymnts.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Leaked Memo Exposes Major Change to Walmart

The company’s online substitution policy is being overhauled. Other changes are following. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
231 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Updates Following Suicide of CFO

Recent news regarding the deceased executive has been released and reported in the context of the company’s long-term future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NYPost.com, BusinessInsider.com, and CTExaminer.com.

Read full story
68 comments

Fact-Check: Is Longhorn Steakhouse Closing in 2022?

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of the stalwart chain, saw a substantial downturn in business during the height of COVID-19, though all indicators show a strong recovery. Why then, are rumors of LongHorn Steakhouse closings appearing online?

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy