FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.

Joel Eisenberg

Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSs8T_0hyHZdwF00
Fed-Ex OfficeiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the FedEx delivery service: FedEx Corporation, formerly Federal Express Corporation and later FDX Corporation, is an American multinational conglomerate holding company focused on transportation, e-commerce and business services based in Memphis, Tennessee. FedEx today is best known for its air delivery service, FedEx Express, which was one of the first major shipping companies to offer overnight delivery as a flagship service. Since then, FedEx also started FedEx Ground, FedEx Office (originally known as Kinko's), FedEx Supply Chain, FedEx Freight, and various other services across multiple subsidiaries, often meant to respond to its main competitor, UPS.

The page goes on to clarify that the name "FedEx" is an abbreviation of the name of the company's original air division, Federal Express, which was used from 1973 until 2000. Further, it states that FedEx is also one of the top contractors of the U.S. government and assists in the transport of some United States Postal Service packages through their Air Cargo Network contract.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 59,034 FedEx locations in the United States as of June 28, 2022. The state with the most number of FedEx locations in the US is Texas, with 5,777 locations, which is 9% of all FedEx locations in America.

Today‘s breaking news, however, does not bode well for the company.

Let us explore further.

FedEx, 2022

News was reported this morning of yet another substantive business challenge facing the long-beleaguered entity. In FOXBusiness.com’s “FedEx Closing Stores, Offices, Delaying Hires, Pulls Forecast,” the following is stated: FedEx says a drop-off in its global package delivery business has triggered a belt-tightening move. The company said Thursday it is closing storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hiring. The news sent FedEx shares plunging more than 20% when the New York Stock Exchange opened Friday. The company also said it will likely miss Wall Street’s profit target for its fiscal first quarter, and it expects business conditions to further weaken in the current quarter.

CBSNews.com, in its piece titled “FedEx to Close Stores and Freeze Hiring as Demand Slumps,” also cites lack of demand for current company woes: "Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the U.S.," FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam said in a statement. "We are swiftly addressing these headwinds, but given the speed at which conditions shifted, first-quarter results are below our expectations." The company's FedEx Express business was particularly hurt by challenges in Europe and weaker economic trends in Asia, which led to a roughly $500 million revenue shortfall for the segment. FedEx Ground revenue, meanwhile, came in about $300 million below the company's forecasts.

Conclusion

In inflationary times, FedEx has historically suffered due in part to the expense of its service. Though the company does not appear to be in danger of shuttering, the current challenges are substantial.

I will share any updates on the matter here, on NewsBreak, as they happen.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# FedEx# Mail# Business# Money# Delivery Service

Comments / 87

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
85967 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

California State

Doctors Offices, Hospitals and Clinics Permanently Closing Amid Financial Woes

Medical offices have been quietly shutting down since the advent of COVID-19. Insurance company complexities have not helped. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, WUSF News, and Google.com.

Read full story
124 comments

Paper Checks Expected to Become Obsolete Within Five Years

According to one estimate, check usage is dropping by 1.8 billion a year with an expected user discontinuance by 2026. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Google.com, Walden.edu, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
281 comments

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.

Read full story
810 comments

Sweeping Changes to Kohl’s Department Stores

Diverse clothing lines and an expansion of its Sephora beauty partnership are hoped to position the financially-challenged retailer as a more favorable competitor to higher revenue-generating chains.

Read full story
92 comments

Billionaire Patagonia Founder Gives Company Away to Fight Climate Change

Yvon Chouinard, founder of the outwear apparel company, has stated “Earth is now our only shareholder.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reuters.com, Patagonia.com, Wikipedia.org, and People.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.

Read full story
157 comments

List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.

Read full story
244 comments

Plans For Sprouts Farmers Market Closings in 2022

The struggling chain permanently closed several locations in the last quarter of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, EatThis.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
17 comments

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Claims FBI Confiscated His Cell Phone at a Hardees Restaurant

The move, if true, is speculated to aid ongoing investigations into former president Donald Trump. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Apple.News, YouTube.com, Twitter.com, ABC News, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
43 comments

Walmart-Owned Locations Closing Overseas; Repercussions Expected in U.S.

Massmart is closing eight Game locations in South Africa, as parent Walmart looks to quietly tighten U.S. operations both inside and outside its main company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org,News24.com, TalkBusiness.net, Pymnts.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Leaked Memo Exposes Major Change to Walmart

The company’s online substitution policy is being overhauled. Other changes are following. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
231 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Updates Following Suicide of CFO

Recent news regarding the deceased executive has been released and reported in the context of the company’s long-term future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NYPost.com, BusinessInsider.com, and CTExaminer.com.

Read full story
68 comments

Fact-Check: Is Longhorn Steakhouse Closing in 2022?

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of the stalwart chain, saw a substantial downturn in business during the height of COVID-19, though all indicators show a strong recovery. Why then, are rumors of LongHorn Steakhouse closings appearing online?

Read full story
2 comments

Fact-Check: Is Olive Garden Closing More Locations in 2022?

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of the perennial chain, saw a substantial downturn in business during the height of COVID-19, though all indicators show a strong recovery. Why then, have the rumors of Olive Garden closings continued?

Read full story
5 comments
Alton, IL

Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022

A new temporary closure has been announced by the company, and another location will not be returning. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.

Read full story
10 comments

Update: Plans For Long John Silver’s Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has been closing individual locations on a regular basis. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, ScrapeHero.com, MelMagazine.com, MCall.com, KEYC.com, and QSRMagazine.com.

Read full story
14 comments
Maine State

Lobster is “Red-Listed” as Seafood: Red Lobster Restaurants Among Entities Expected to be Impacted

The shortage is based on a sustainability program to save whales, of which under 400 are said to remain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheGuardian.com, APNews.com, WMTW.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.

Read full story
139 comments
Campbell, CA

Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022

New shutterings are not strategic, but based on an alleged breach of contract. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, NRN.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
89 comments
Hawaii State

List of New Sears Closings For 2022

The perennial chain is permanently leaving two U.S. states, with more closures expected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Mid-Hudson News, and The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy