My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Claims FBI Confiscated His Cell Phone at a Hardees Restaurant

Joel Eisenberg

The move, if true, is speculated to aid ongoing investigations into former president Donald Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGkx0_0hv9pkCM00
Mike Lindell Publicity Photo

Author‘s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Apple.News, YouTube.com, Twitter.com, ABC News, and CNBC.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of Mike Lindell and his My Pillow company: Michael James Lindell (born June 28, 1961), also known as the My Pillow Guy, is an American businessman, and political activist… He is the founder and CEO of My Pillow, Inc., a pillow, bedding, and slipper manufacturing company. Lindell is a prominent supporter of, and advisor to, former U.S. President Donald Trump. After Trump's defeat in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Lindell played a significant role in supporting and financing Trump's attempts to overturn the election result.

Over the past couple of years, Lindell has courted controversy due to his vocal support of the former president, and efforts to return him to office.

Yesterday, it was reported that Lindell claimed to have his phone confiscated by the FBI, which is in the process of being verified by media outlets.

Let us review further.

My Pillow’s Mike Lindell

According to Lindell’s Twitter post of 9/13, the FBI surrounded him at a Hardees and seized his cell phone. See here for YouTube video report, which includes Lindell’s Twitter video.

Per ABC News, in its piece from 9/13 entitled “My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Says FBI Seized His Phone at a Hardee's,” the alleged confiscation came with no warning: The FBI did not comment when asked. The Denver FBI provided the following statement: "Without commenting on this specific matter, I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge." When asked if he's worried about law enforcement seizing his phone and any potential criminal charges, Lindell told ABC News, "I've been to many jails. I'm not scared to go to jail. I'm trying to save my country."

The media’s verification on the matter is pending an official FBI statement.

For a list of past actions by Lindell that have landed him in jail, as referenced above, CNBC.com features an archived 2017 article, “How This Entrepreneur Went From a Crack Addict to a Self-Made Multi-Millionaire,” published prior to his strengthening of ties with Trump.

As excerpted from the article: Mike Lindell says there aren’t many crack addicts who’ve become successful, but he’s one of them. “It can be done, people,” he laughed. The self-made multimillionaire and infomercial superstar created the MyPillow empire from scratch in 2004. He did it while addicted to drugs. “People say all the time that’s one of the biggest miracles ever.” He’s been clean and sober for over eight years, but his path from rags to riches — and almost back to rags — is an amazing American success story. It is also one long, strange trip.

His story is continued in the article, in which he states his My Pillow business came to him in a dream while addicted to cocaine.

Conclusion

I will update this story upon verification, or otherwise, of Lindell’s claims here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

