Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Updates Following Suicide of CFO

Joel Eisenberg

Recent news regarding the deceased executive has been released and reported in the context of the company’s long-term future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJCq8_0hu4lwpQ00
Bed Bath & BeyondiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NYPost.com, BusinessInsider.com, and CTExaminer.com.

Introduction

I have written several articles for NewsBreak regarding the beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond chain. This month, following the September 2nd suicide of the company’s CFO, 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, I reported on the tragedy and events leading up to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drdEb_0hu4lwpQ00
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo ArnalBedBathandBeyond.com

See here for “Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Towner Days Following Announcement of 150 Store Closures,” and here for “Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading.”

The latter article explained that Arnal’s death had been linked to a “pump and dump” insider trading financial scheme, and legal issues were pressing. The company’s stock had substantially dropped in the days prior to his suicide, around the time of the company announcement of 150 store closures, as also covered in the article.

In recent days, further information has been released that is presently being reported in the context of Bed Bath & Beyond’s continued business.

Let us explore further.

Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Updates

According to The New York Post, in its piece titled “Bed Bath & Beyond Faces Leadership Void After Gustavo Arnal’s Death, C-Suite Exodus: Expert,” the company’s business is at a crossroads.

As excerpted from the article: “The company is in crisis,” bankruptcy attorney Eric Snyder of Wilk Auslander told The Post on Monday. “Now that there is a vacancy for the CFO, the logical next step is to bring in a restructuring officer to either restructure the company with the creditor groups or sell the company through an organized bankruptcy process.” The retailer, which is trying to stave off bankruptcy, is expected to name Arnal’s successor before the markets open on Tuesday, according to a Wall Street Journal report, amid a leadership vacuum and potentially damaging litigation.

Arnal’s passing, however, was only part of the void. The article further states: The C suite has seen an exodus after losing its chief executive, Mark Tritton, and its chief merchandising officer, Joe Hartsig, on June 29. Last week, Chief Operating Officer John Hartmann stepped down.

BusinessInsider.com’s article, “Former Colleagues of Late Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal, Stunned By His Death, Remember Him: 'The Strongest and Most Resilient Person I've Met,'” stated the following: One former colleague from Arnal's time at P&G in Cincinnati remembers him as devoted to his work and to his team. "He was definitely driven. He loved to win in business, and he liked to help the business be successful for the employees, for the shareholders," this person said. "I think people who knew him will just remember him as kind, as upbeat, as positive, as a person dedicated to those around him — whether it's his family, his friends, his colleagues, his shareholders, consumers." Arnal's decision to join Bed Bath & Beyond at a fraught point in its history exemplified his tendency to run toward challenges, his former colleagues said.

In terms of new closures — which appears to be part of the 150 previously announced but has not been formally identified by the company as such — today’s CTExaminer.com published “Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Closures, Exits Ridgeway Shopping Center,” which stated: Calls and emails Tuesday seeking confirmation from Bed Bath & Beyond corporate headquarters in Union, N.J., were not returned. A call and an email left for Steven Dudziec, vice president of leasing for Urstadt Biddle Properties, owner of Ridgeway Shopping Center, also were not returned Tuesday. But the Urstadt Biddle website advertises the Bed Bath & Beyond space for lease.

No further closings have yet been announced.

Conclusion

As the company’s survival following the passing of its CFO, the C-Suite void that remains to be filled appears to be the entity’s most pressing issue.

I will continue to share further updates to this story here, on NewsBreak, as they happen.

For anyone reading this who may suffer from suicidal ideology, please dial 988 on your phone to receive immediate help if you are in crisis. See here. The link also states: The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bed Bath and Beyond# Business# Money# Suicide# Store

Comments / 67

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
82530 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.

Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
16 comments

Sweeping Changes to Kohl’s Department Stores

Diverse clothing lines and an expansion of its Sephora beauty partnership are hoped to position the financially-challenged retailer as a more favorable competitor to higher revenue-generating chains.

Read full story
26 comments

Billionaire Patagonia Founder Gives Company Away to Fight Climate Change

Yvon Chouinard, founder of the outwear apparel company, has stated “Earth is now our only shareholder.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reuters.com, Patagonia.com, Wikipedia.org, and People.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.

Read full story
75 comments

List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.

Read full story
174 comments

Plans For Sprouts Farmers Market Closings in 2022

The struggling chain permanently closed several locations in the last quarter of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, EatThis.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
16 comments

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Claims FBI Confiscated His Cell Phone at a Hardees Restaurant

The move, if true, is speculated to aid ongoing investigations into former president Donald Trump. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Apple.News, YouTube.com, Twitter.com, ABC News, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
43 comments

Walmart-Owned Locations Closing Overseas; Repercussions Expected in U.S.

Massmart is closing eight Game locations in South Africa, as parent Walmart looks to quietly tighten U.S. operations both inside and outside its main company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org,News24.com, TalkBusiness.net, Pymnts.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Leaked Memo Exposes Major Change to Walmart

The company’s online substitution policy is being overhauled. Other changes are following. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
225 comments

Fact-Check: Is Longhorn Steakhouse Closing in 2022?

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of the stalwart chain, saw a substantial downturn in business during the height of COVID-19, though all indicators show a strong recovery. Why then, are rumors of LongHorn Steakhouse closings appearing online?

Read full story
2 comments

Fact-Check: Is Olive Garden Closing More Locations in 2022?

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of the perennial chain, saw a substantial downturn in business during the height of COVID-19, though all indicators show a strong recovery. Why then, have the rumors of Olive Garden closings continued?

Read full story
5 comments
Alton, IL

Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022

A new temporary closure has been announced by the company, and another location will not be returning. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Update: Plans For Long John Silver’s Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has been closing individual locations on a regular basis. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, ScrapeHero.com, MelMagazine.com, MCall.com, KEYC.com, and QSRMagazine.com.

Read full story
14 comments
Maine State

Lobster is “Red-Listed” as Seafood: Red Lobster Restaurants Among Entities Expected to be Impacted

The shortage is based on a sustainability program to save whales, of which under 400 are said to remain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheGuardian.com, APNews.com, WMTW.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.

Read full story
135 comments
Campbell, CA

Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022

New shutterings are not strategic, but based on an alleged breach of contract. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, NRN.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
89 comments
Hawaii State

List of New Sears Closings For 2022

The perennial chain is permanently leaving two U.S. states, with more closures expected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Mid-Hudson News, and The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Read full story
8 comments

Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness

One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.

Read full story
110 comments

Scientists Discuss ESP Research and FMRI Machines That Can Read Minds

The latest advances in the field are expected to lead to complete accuracy in the near-future. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.

Read full story
2 comments
Skokie, IL

As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6

The perennial chain is permanently shuttering stores under its purview, in part to build smaller and more cost-effective locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BestLifeOnline.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
98 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy