Fact-Check: Is Longhorn Steakhouse Closing in 2022?

Joel Eisenberg

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of the stalwart chain, saw a substantial downturn in business during the height of COVID-19, though all indicators show a strong recovery. Why then, are rumors of LongHorn Steakhouse closings appearing online?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238k4d_0htaLqf400
Longhorn SteakhouseShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: FranchiseDarden.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Investor.Darden.com.

Introduction

Earlier today, NewsBreak published my article entitled “Fact-Check: Is Olive Garden Going Out of Business in 2022?” The article addressed a recent spate of rumors regarding the long-term health of the perennial chain, which is owned by the same entity, Darden Restaurants.

The article touched upon the financial health of the parent company, as a possible explanation for the rumors, though that company is also healthy: In terms of Darden itself closing, the Olive Garden parent also owns the following companies per FranchiseDarden.com: LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. Olive Garden remains their largest entity in terms of location count and financials, followed by LongHorn Steakhouse, and none of the listed companies have been noted as going out of business.

However, as with rumors of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse is also bearing the brunt of social media chatter of imminent closure.

Let us explore further.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 2022

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the LongHorn Steakhouse chain: LongHorn Steakhouse is an American casual dining restaurant chain owned and operated by Darden Restaurants, Inc., headquartered in Orlando Florida… LongHorn Steakhouse was founded in 1981 by George McKerrow, Jr. and his best friend Brian. McKerrow was a former manager at Quinn's Mill Restaurant, a subsidiary of Victoria Station, a San Francisco-based concept with railroad cars used as dining areas that was popular in the US during the 70's and 80's. The first location, originally called LongHorn Steaks Restaurant & Saloon, opened on Peachtree Street in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 572 LongHorn Steakhouse locations in the United States as of September 07, 2022. The state with the most number of LongHorn Steakhouse locations in the US is Florida, with 75 locations, which is 13% of all LongHorn Steakhouse locations in America.

The company on the surface appears financially healthy. Indeed, under the Darden umbrella, the company is second in terms of business metrics to Olive Garden. For specifics regarding Darden revenue across all sectors, including LongHorn Steakhouse trends, see here for comprehensive Investor.Darden.com report.

The source of the rumors appears to have started around June of 2020. An archived report from SeafoodSource.com, from that period, is representative of those initial news stories. “Restaurant Losses Called ‘Catastrophic’ as Darden’s Sales Plummet,” as published in SeafoodSource.com, stated the following: Adding to the industry’s woes, Darden reported a steep drop in quarterly sales and said some of the company’s restaurants will be closed. Orlando, Florida-based Darden said its fiscal fourth quarter 2020 sales dropped 43 percent to USD 1.27 billion. Its same-restaurant sales plummeted 62.5 percent for The Capital Grille, 65.2 percent for Eddie V’s, 70.7 percent for Yard House, 69.9 percent for Seasons 52, 66 percent for Bahama Breeze, 45.3 percent for Longhorn Steakhouse, and 30 percent for Olive Garden.

However, this downturn in the restaurant industry was global during the height of COVID-19. Darden, as per the investor link above, has not only recovered but has sustained since.

The rumors of LongHorn Steakhouse closing are false.

Conclusion

Darden continues to do well, having picked up considerably, and now sustaining, since its pandemic-height financial woes, and LongHorn Steakhouse remains its second-highest revenue generator.

Although rumors of LongHorn Steakhouse and other Darden holdings shuttering remain rampant online, no new locations have been announced as closing this year at the time of this writing.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Longhorn Steakhouse# Restaurant# Money# Business# Food

Comments / 2

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
82530 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.

Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
16 comments

Sweeping Changes to Kohl’s Department Stores

Diverse clothing lines and an expansion of its Sephora beauty partnership are hoped to position the financially-challenged retailer as a more favorable competitor to higher revenue-generating chains.

Read full story
26 comments

Billionaire Patagonia Founder Gives Company Away to Fight Climate Change

Yvon Chouinard, founder of the outwear apparel company, has stated “Earth is now our only shareholder.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reuters.com, Patagonia.com, Wikipedia.org, and People.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.

Read full story
75 comments

List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.

Read full story
174 comments

Plans For Sprouts Farmers Market Closings in 2022

The struggling chain permanently closed several locations in the last quarter of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, EatThis.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
16 comments

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Claims FBI Confiscated His Cell Phone at a Hardees Restaurant

The move, if true, is speculated to aid ongoing investigations into former president Donald Trump. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Apple.News, YouTube.com, Twitter.com, ABC News, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
43 comments

Walmart-Owned Locations Closing Overseas; Repercussions Expected in U.S.

Massmart is closing eight Game locations in South Africa, as parent Walmart looks to quietly tighten U.S. operations both inside and outside its main company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org,News24.com, TalkBusiness.net, Pymnts.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Leaked Memo Exposes Major Change to Walmart

The company’s online substitution policy is being overhauled. Other changes are following. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
225 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Updates Following Suicide of CFO

Recent news regarding the deceased executive has been released and reported in the context of the company’s long-term future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NYPost.com, BusinessInsider.com, and CTExaminer.com.

Read full story
67 comments

Fact-Check: Is Olive Garden Closing More Locations in 2022?

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of the perennial chain, saw a substantial downturn in business during the height of COVID-19, though all indicators show a strong recovery. Why then, have the rumors of Olive Garden closings continued?

Read full story
5 comments
Alton, IL

Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022

A new temporary closure has been announced by the company, and another location will not be returning. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Update: Plans For Long John Silver’s Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has been closing individual locations on a regular basis. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, ScrapeHero.com, MelMagazine.com, MCall.com, KEYC.com, and QSRMagazine.com.

Read full story
14 comments
Maine State

Lobster is “Red-Listed” as Seafood: Red Lobster Restaurants Among Entities Expected to be Impacted

The shortage is based on a sustainability program to save whales, of which under 400 are said to remain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheGuardian.com, APNews.com, WMTW.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.

Read full story
135 comments
Campbell, CA

Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022

New shutterings are not strategic, but based on an alleged breach of contract. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, NRN.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
89 comments
Hawaii State

List of New Sears Closings For 2022

The perennial chain is permanently leaving two U.S. states, with more closures expected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Mid-Hudson News, and The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Read full story
8 comments

Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness

One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.

Read full story
110 comments

Scientists Discuss ESP Research and FMRI Machines That Can Read Minds

The latest advances in the field are expected to lead to complete accuracy in the near-future. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.

Read full story
2 comments
Skokie, IL

As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6

The perennial chain is permanently shuttering stores under its purview, in part to build smaller and more cost-effective locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BestLifeOnline.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
98 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy