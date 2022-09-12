Update: Plans For Long John Silver’s Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has been closing individual locations on a regular basis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3Mor_0hr4u5Sq00
Long John Silver’sShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: EatThis.com, ScrapeHero.com, MelMagazine.com, MCall.com, KEYC.com, and QSRMagazine.com.

Introduction

I have written about the Long John Silver’s chain previously on NewsBreak. See here for my June 19th piece, ”Plans For Long John Silver’s Closings in 2022.”

My article excerpted a June, 2021 piece from EatThis.com, entitled “These Major Mistakes Caused the Decline of America's Largest Seafood Chain,” that delved into the the company’s financial volatility: The once-dominant seafood brand has halved in size and is struggling to remain relevant... The company's heyday was a ten-year period from about 1979 to 1989, during which it grew from a footprint of one thousand units to an all-time high of 1,500 locations. Today, the seafood chain claims a little under half of that amount, with about 701 units to its name.

According to ScrapeHero.com, however, the most recent location count is substantially lower than even the 701 units referenced above: There are 611 Long John Silver's locations in the United States as of August 05, 2022. The state with the most number of Long John Silver's locations in the US is Texas, with 88 locations, which is 14% of all Long John Silver's locations in America.

It should be noted the EatThis.com article also referenced when the business started to fall: The chain has been on a decline since at least 1989 when, in response to mounting debt, it first took its business private. In the three decades since, it's been handed off from one parent company to another and is still struggling to find its footing in the modern fast-food landscape.

In this piece, we will look at the recent closings of still more locations and official company plans moving forward.

Let us explore further.

Long John Silver’s, 2022

A recent article from MelMagazine.com elucidates customer frustration with the perennial chain. In its piece titled “Where Have All the Long John Silver’s Gone?” self-described “lifelong Long John Silver’s lover” Charles White, 62 gave a largely representative quote: “I hate to sound like the old guy who claims everything was better back in the day, but I swear, Long John Silver’s was better back in the day. It was one of the most reliable places I could get a plate of crunchy, not-too-greasy fried fish and fries, in five minutes, for under 10 bucks,” White says. “It’s more inconsistent now between the restaurants where I live in Fort Worth, but I got my regular spot, and they treat me well. It’s an independent franchise now, which can be a good thing.” 

On June 30, days following NewsBreak publication of my previous article on the chain, MCALL.com published “Farewell, Long John Silver’s: Fast-Food Chain’s Last Lehigh Valley Location Closes,” a report that discussed the closing of a longstanding Pennsylvania location: Fans of Long John Silver’s North Pacific cod, shrimp and other seafood favorites no longer have an eatery to frequent in the Lehigh Valley. The chain’s last Lehigh Valley location permanently closed in May at 2571 Easton Ave. in Bethlehem. It’s unclear what led to the closure, and a company spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

August 30th’s piece from KEYC.com, “Long John Silver’s Demolition Begins,” references another recently shuttered longstanding location, this one in Minnesota: Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. Long John Silver in Mankato closed in 2019 and it was only the second location in Minnesota. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru location; the first location is located at Hwy 22 and Hoffman Road.

Per a QSRMagazine.com article, though, from earlier this year, ”How Long John Silver’s Flipped Tight Budgets into Record Sales,” the individual closings have been consistently strategic in nature: When Blain Shortreed joined Long John Silver’s as CEO in 2019, the company was on the tail end of a disappointing run that saw the brand shed nearly 300 stores in five years…“It got really bleak for us, our sales were down significantly, [we] were trying to balance our marketing budget,” he says. Three years later, the brand is experiencing record numbers and plans to further expand into international markets. 

The article went on to identify the issue: “A simplified strategy was paramount,” Shortreed says, “especially during the COVID era.” The CEO says business was “challenged” before he arrived, and the model in place wasn’t feasible. “We were trying to spend our way to success and that in itself was a very dangerous play,” Shortreed says. “We're acting like a big brand, but we didn't have big brand budgets.”

Conclusion

Time will tell if Shortreed’s strategy holds strong over the coming years, as the company is willing to continue to shutter underperforming locations in its effort to not overspend.

Thank you for reading.

