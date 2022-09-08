Lobster is “Red-Listed” as Seafood: Red Lobster Restaurants Among Entities Expected to be Impacted

Joel Eisenberg

The shortage is based on a sustainability program to save whales, of which under 400 are said to remain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPf1z_0hnf4I5F00
LobsteriStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: TheGuardian.com, APNews.com, WMTW.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.

Introduction

Today’s breaking news about the red-listing of lobster as seafood is expected to have severe repercussions. The Monterey Bay Aquarium‘s Seafood Watch program has red listed American lobster fisheries in Maine, advising consumers, retailers and restaurants to avoid purchasing lobster from Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank, according to various reports as excerpted below.

Per TheGuardian.com, in its piece from earlier today titled “U.S. Lobster Put on Red-List to Protect Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales,” the move is poised to severely diminish industry returns: Lobster nets and pots have become such a threat to the survival of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales that the crustaceans have been “red-listed” as seafood to avoid by a major fish sustainability guide. Fewer than 340 of these whales exist today, including only 80 breeding females. The population is estimated to have dwindled by 28% over the past decade. Seafood Watch, a sustainability guide for consumers and businesses issued by Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, has downgraded Atlantic lobster caught by pot and gillnet fisheries in the whales’ range to “avoid”, its lowest rating.

The effort to decrease lobster captures due to the tools implemented in doing so is expected to be an effective step towards saving whales from extinction.

This same effort, though, is also largely expected to hurt the seafood industry in both restaurants and grocery stores.

Let us explore further.

Lobster Restaurants, 2022

APNews.com published “Retailers Pull Lobster From Menus After ‘Red List’ Warning,” also earlier today. As excerpted from the article: Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the harvest of the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided... Thousands of businesses use Seafood Watch’s recommendations to inform seafood buying decisions, and many have pledged to avoid any items that appear on the red list. A spokesperson for Blue Apron, the New York meal kit retailer, said the company stopped offering a seasonal lobster box prior to the report, and all of the seafood it is currently using follows Seafood Watch’s guidelines. HelloFresh, the Germany-based meal kit company that is the largest such company operating in the U.S., also pledged shortly after the announcement to stop selling lobster.

Fisheries and retailers, however, have answered back. In WMTW.com’s “Lobstermen and Lobster Retailers Respond to a Report Red Listing Maine Lobster,” the following is stated: We're marking our gear different from everybody else," said lobsterman Steve Train. "So you can tell it's not happening. We are meeting the goal." Maine lobstermen, who pride themselves on fostering a sustainable fishery, have been navigating new federal regulations on lobster gear. This new rating from Seafood Watch adds another challenge. “The stress level in this fishery has increased dramatically from what it was five, 10, 20 years ago," Train said.

The article goes on to specifically mention the Red Lobster chain: Some restaurants and retailers like Whole Foods and Red Lobster reference the Seafood Watch list when making purchasing decisions. The list marks each fishery as the "best option," a "good alternative" or something to avoid. Retailers could choose a fishery based on its sustainability rating. “There are certainly industrial buyers for restaurants and retail that follow these lists and I don't think they understand that we're being mislabeled," Train said. "We are sustainable.”

The issue becomes how far the watchlist will impact the industry should said groups face a general shortage.

Conclusion

On May 25th, NewsBreak published “Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022,” my article that detailed continuing challenges for the perennial chain. The article included an excerpt from RestaurantClicks.com’s “The Truth Behind Rumors of Red Lobster Closing,” which stated: For the moment, Red Lobster closings seem like they’re limited to individual restaurants, but the chain’s future is a little bit up in the air. While Red Lobster is on the search for a new CEO, it remains unclear what that new leadership and the ownership see as the future. In addition, the global supply chain is very much an issue, which continues to impact Red Lobster, its’ employees, and its offerings.

Another excerpt was included in the piece, which considered Red Lobster as one of five restaurants most likely to file for bankruptcy in the immediate future. Though presently the company still struggles, it has regained some footing. Today’s news, however, is considered a potential challenge for the already beleaguered group.

I will post any updates here, on NewsBreak, as they happen.

Thank you for reading.

