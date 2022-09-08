Campbell, CA

Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022

Joel Eisenberg

New shutterings are not strategic, but based on an alleged breach of contract.

Denny’sShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BusinessInsider.com, NRN.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Introduction

I recently wrote a piece for NewsBreak about the Denny’s restaurant chain. That piece, “Plans For Denny’s Closings in 2022,” excerpted a BusinessInsider.com article entitled “Denny's is Permanently Closing 15 Restaurants. Here's the List,” which stated: The closures can be tied to "unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19," according to WARN notices filed in the state of New York. The shuttered Denny's locations were operated by the franchisee Feast American Diners. The franchisee operates 230 Denny's, Jack in the Box, and Corner Bakery Café locations in 10 states. 

My article went on to reference an earlier location closure, one that appeared to have triggered rumors as to the company’s longterm health: It should be noted that Denny’s is operated by franchisees, and only Feast American Diners had elected to close locations during 2020. Rumors picked up steam, however, when a popular Denny’s unexpectedly closed in Campbell, California in November of 2021. See here for a Len Ramirez CBS Local report, “Sudden Closure of Popular Denny’s in Campbell Has Locals Wondering About Future.”

This week, trade site NRN.com announced two related new closures due to an alleged breach of contract.

Let us explore further.

Denny’s, 2022

According to a September 8 report by NRN.com, in its piece titled “Denny’s Franchisee Closing 2 Units as Breach of Contract Lawsuit Continues,” the closures in question are now tied up in legal action.

As excerpted from the article: Franchisee Donnell Thompson will be shutting down his two Denny’s restaurants by Friday as his breach of contract case against the parent company continues, his lawyer said Wednesday. RWDT Foods, of which former NFL player Thompson serves as president, will close the franchised units in Fayetteville, N.C., and North Charleston, S.C., said James Walker, who is lead counsel in the breach of contract lawsuit filed against the Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining brand last week in the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Charleston County, S.C.

The specific breach of contract issues are defined to now as “pre-opening training infractions.” More details are expected to be released soon.

Conclusion

Denny’s as a company is not closing, for health-related issues or otherwise. Individual locations, however, will likely continue to inconsistently shutter for legal or strategic reasons based most often on franchisee or company decision.

Per ScrapeHero.com, the company is in positive financial health: There are 1,464 Denny's locations in the United States as of August 30, 2022. The state with the most number of Denny's locations in the US is California, with 368 locations, which is 25% of all Denny's locations in America.

It should be noted the current ScrapeHero.com location count is three lower than that referenced via the same site in my June 9 NewsBreak article, which does not take into consideration those listed as closing in this present piece.

Thank you for reading.

