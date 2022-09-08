List of New Sears Closings For 2022

Joel Eisenberg

The perennial chain is permanently leaving two U.S. states, with more closures expected.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Mid-Hudson News, and The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Introduction

I have previously written about the Sears chain for NewsBreak. My recent article, “Sears Hometown 2022 Closings Announced,” quoted a May, 2022 CNN.com piece that elaborated on “about 100” permanent closures of a Sears spinoff entity taking place at the time.

According to CNN.com’s article, “About 100 Sears Hometown Stores are Closing,” Sears Hometown and Outlet locations had largely received the closing notices. As excerpted from the article: Sears Hometown and Outlet stores were spun-off by Sears Holdings in 2012. Transformco, which acquired Sears Holdings after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2018, didn't respond to CNN Business' request for comment. As recently as of 2019, Sears Hometown had 750 stores in the United States. Its remaining stores are operated primarily in small towns by independent dealers or franchisees of Transformco affiliates. The stores are typically between 6,000 to 8,000 square feet — a fraction of the size of Sears department stores which were each more than 100,000 square feet — and sell mainly tools and appliances.

The reason, as I had elaborated upon in my article, was strategic: The bankrupt Sears Holdings spun off Sears Hometown and Outlets in 2012. The entity is closing approximately 100 stores over 30 states over the next few weeks, and liquidating inventory to draw down debt.

Earlier this month came word of further Sears closings, but of the main entity as opposed to its discount centers.

Let us explore further.

Sears, 2022

In it’s September, 2022 piece entitled “This Iconic Department Store Is Closing Its Last Locations in These States,” it is reported the beleaguered Sears chain is permanently shuttering in New York and Hawaii.

As excerpted from the article: According to a social media post made by the store, the last remaining Sears location in New York will be closing soon, Mid-Hudson News reports. A spokesperson for the Newburgh Mall confirmed to the news outlet that the retailer was indeed winding down business and will shutter for good on Oct. 16 as the iconic department store says goodbye to the Empire State.

The article goes on to state: The shrinking retailer is also pulling out of another state for good. The last remaining Sears in Hawaii at the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu is closing its doors soon, local ABC affiliate KITV4 reports. The location, which is a smaller Appliances & Mattresses store, has not yet announced exactly when its last day of operations will be… More announcements of imminent closings have since followed, including a Sears Hometown location in Cudahy, Wisconsin advertising a "store closing event," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Aug. 25.

Conclusion

The fate of the Sears company proper is uncertain, and the parent entity’s 2018 bankruptcy continues to deliver negative repercussions.

I will update my readers here, on NewsBreak, pending further breaking reports.

Thank you for reading.

