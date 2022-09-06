Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness

Joel Eisenberg

One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhlAk_0hkAHMU700
ConsciousnessShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.

All listed theories and facts shared within this article are fully-attributed to said outlets, including Wikipedia.org, NeuroscienceNews.com, and TheDailyBrief.com.

Introduction

The origins and workings of consciousness have remained among science’s greatest unanswered mysteries. How did it begin? What sparks it?

If consciousness is energy, and energy cannot be destroyed, does it truly end after death?

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the consciousness concept, which states: Consciousness, at its simplest, is sentience or awareness of internal and external existence. Despite millennia of analyses, definitions, explanations and debates by philosophers and scientists, consciousness remains puzzling and controversial, being "at once the most familiar and [also the] most mysterious aspect of our lives". Perhaps the only widely agreed notion about the topic is the intuition that consciousness exists. Opinions differ about what exactly needs to be studied and explained as consciousness.

Paralleling a recent theory that will be the focus of this piece, Wikipedia’s page continues with an evolved definition: Sometimes, it is synonymous with the mind, and at other times, an aspect of mind. In the past, it was one's "inner life", the world of introspection, of private thought, imagination and volition. Today, it often includes any kind of cognition, experience, feeling or perception. It may be awareness, awareness of awareness, or self-awareness either continuously changing or not.

Let us explore further, relating the above to a potentially historic theory.

Consciousness Research, 2022

An August 11 piece from NeuroscienceNews.com, “A New Theory in Physics Claims to Solve the Mystery of Consciousness,” asks the following provocative question: How do 1.4 kg of brain tissue create thoughts, feelings, mental images, and an inner world?

The article details the findings of Dr. Nir Lahav, a physicist from Bar-Ilan University in Israel, and Dr. Zakaria Neemeh, a philosopher from the University of Memphis.

As excerpted from the article: Dr. Lahav and Dr. Neemeh recently published a new physical theory in the journal Frontiers in Psychology that claims to solve the hard problem of consciousness in a purely physical way. According to the authors, when we change our assumption about consciousness and assume that it is a relativistic phenomenon, the mystery of consciousness naturally dissolves. In the paper the researchers developed a conceptual and mathematical framework to understand consciousness from a relativistic point of view. According to Dr. Lahav, the lead author of the paper, “consciousness should be investigated with the same mathematical tools that physicists use for other known relativistic phenomena.”

In layman’s terms, previous studies on the matter have regularly attempted to solve the issue from an incorrect vantage.

TheDebrief.com’s piece on Lahav and Neemeh’s work, “Consciousness Mystery Could Be Solved By This Compelling New Physics Theory,” breaks down their conclusion in simpler terms, discussing the physicists as taking task with standard thought on the matter: “We contend that both the dualist and illusionist positions are flawed,” Lahav and Neemeh write, “because they tacitly assume consciousness to be an absolute property that doesn’t depend on the observer.” Probing deeper, Lahav and Neemeh present a conceptual argument with a basis in mathematics to produce a “relativistic theory of consciousness,” wherein a given observer may or may not experience phenomenal consciousness, which they call “neither private nor delusional,” but instead merely relativistic; that is, it relies on the unique relationships between the observer, and the observed.

In so many words, consciousness is based on observation, and is not a physical state.

As further noted in the article: Lahav calls the problem “quite a mystery,” noting that the conscious experience seemingly can’t arise purely from within our brains, and adds that, “in fact, [it] cannot arise from any physical process.”Scientists have a hard time reconciling the hard problem since the experiences in our brain underlying what we call consciousness simply can’t easily be found, let alone distilled down to simple neural activity.

Conclusion

Whether the work of Lahav and Neemeh proves to be the definitive answer scientists have awaited throughout history remains to be seen.

For now, the buzz in scientific circles is many scientists are delving further in the hopes of making that determination.

Thank you for reading.

# Science# Consciousness# Physics# Philosophy# Mental Health

Comments / 96

