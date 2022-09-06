Scientists Discuss ESP Research and FMRI Machines That Can Read Minds

Joel Eisenberg

The latest advances in the field are expected to lead to complete accuracy in the near-future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSQ67_0hjrCXKt00
Mind ReadersiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.

All listed theories and facts shared within this article are fully-attributed to said outlets, including ScienceDaily.com, CBSNews.com, and News.MIT.edu.

Introduction

Six months following a Leslie Stahl “60 Minutes” piece on the matter of fMRI machines and “mind reading,” ScienceDaily.com published “Can Brain Scans Read Your Mind? In Some Cases, The Answer Is ‘Yes’” in July of 2009.

As excerpted from the archived article: Can neuroscience read people's minds? Some researchers, and some new businesses, are banking on a brain imaging technique known as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to reveal hidden thoughts, such as lies, truths or deep desires. New research by neuroscientists at UCLA and Rutgers University provides evidence that fMRI can be used in certain circumstances to determine what a person is thinking. At the same time, the research suggests that highly accurate "mind reading" using fMRI is still far from reality. The research is scheduled to be published in the October 2009 issue of the journal Psychological Science.

In the intervening years, substantial advancement has been made in the capability of fMRI devices and mind reading research in general.

Let us explore further.

Mind Reading Research, 2022

In November of 2019, CBSNews.com addressed some of these additional capabilities. In her piece titled “Scientists Are Using MRI Scans to Reveal the Physical Makeup of Our Thoughts and Feelings,” Leslie Stahl wrote of her “60 Minutes” followup that aired 10 years after the original report.

In the article — in part a transcript of the show segment — Stahl sat down with neuroscientist Marcel Just, who discussed a subject who thought of a screwdriver as identified by an fMRI Machine:

Lesley Stahl: And the computer found the place in the brain where that person was thinking "screwdriver?"

Marcel Just: Screwdriver isn't one place in the brain. It's many places in the brain. When you think of a screwdriver, you think about how you hold it, how you twist it, what it looks like…

Lesley Stahl: And each of those functions are in different places?

Marcel Just: Correct.  

He showed us that by dividing the brain into thousands of tiny cubes and analyzing the amount of activity in each one, his team was able to identify unique patterns for each object.  

The article went on to state in the decade since the original report, Professor Just's lab had taken this technique and applied it to identify complex thoughts such as those related to spirituality and emotion. This is basic science, the article says, knowledge for knowledge's sake and not an effort to cure disease.

Recent research on Extra-Sensory Perception (ESP) or mind reading in general has looked to fMRI machines as a revolutionary technology. As scientists largely agree humans are incapable — to now — of truly “reading” the thoughts of others, they do acknowledge those with close relationships may well be more sensitive in that regard.

As excerpted from News.MIT.edu’s “New MRI Probe Can Reveal More of the Brain’s Inner Workings,” which quotes Alan Jasanoff, an MIT professor of biological engineering, brain and cognitive sciences, and nuclear science and engineering, tracing connections between neuron populations could help researchers map brain circuits that underlie behavior and perception: “If we want to figure out how brain-wide networks of cells and brain-wide mechanisms function, we need something that can be detected deep in tissue and preferably across the entire brain at once,” Jasanoff says. “The way that we chose to do that in this study was to essentially hijack the molecular basis of fMRI itself.”

The technique is elcudated in the article, which explains additional and improved programs within the fMRI system can be effectively utilized for this purpose.

Conclusion

It has become a cliche, but what was once the purview of science fiction is today becoming science fact, in this instance mind reading machines that also serve as keys to veritable telepathy.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ESP# Brain and Mind# Mental Health# Science# Mind Reading

Comments / 2

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
80523 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Maine State

Lobster is “Red-Listed” as Seafood: Red Lobster Restaurants Among Entities Expected to be Impacted

The shortage is based on a sustainability program to save whales, of which under 400 are said to remain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheGuardian.com, APNews.com, WMTW.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.

Read full story
64 comments
Campbell, CA

Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022

New shutterings are not strategic, but based on an alleged breach of contract. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, NRN.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
28 comments
Hawaii State

List of New Sears Closings For 2022

The perennial chain is permanently leaving two U.S. states, with more closures expected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Mid-Hudson News, and The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Read full story
6 comments

Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness

One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.

Read full story
96 comments
Skokie, IL

As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6

The perennial chain is permanently shuttering stores under its purview, in part to build smaller and more cost-effective locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BestLifeOnline.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
96 comments
New York City, NY

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.

Read full story
616 comments

Walmart’s Biggest Labor Day Sales

Labor Day is the time of year to save the most on both in-person and online shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, TomsGuide.com, Offers.com, and CNN.com.

Read full story
64 comments
New York City, NY

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store Closures

The tragedy is suspected to have resulted from the company’s most recent earnings report that led to the location shutterings. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYShutterstock.

Read full story
1118 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 150 New Permanent Location Closings as Stocks Plunge

Analysts report the strategic action may be the company’s last grasp at remaining in business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Finance.Yahoo.com, CNN.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
39 comments
Morgantown, WV

Update: Plans For Chick-fil-A Closings in 2022

The company is shuttering individual locations both permanently and temporarily. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com, WBOY.com, WKRG.com, OxfordEagle.com, and FranchiseTimes.com.

Read full story
15 comments

Plans For Foot Locker Closings in 2022

190 locations have been announced as permanently shuttering through year’s end. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FrontOffice.com, NRF.com, FootLocker-Inc.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Peachtree City, GA

Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to Fire

Georgia store will be shuttered “until further notice,” the company says. Arson remains the suspected cause. Walmart FirePeachtree City, Georgia Police Department's Facebook page, released to media.

Read full story
8 comments

Cracker Barrel Accused of Being “Woke” By Customers Due to New Vegan Option

A plant-based sausage now offered by the perennial buffet chain has caused consternation on behalf of customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CrackerBarrel.com, Atlanta.Eater.com, Google.com, and USA Today.

Read full story
283 comments

A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes

A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.

Read full story
78 comments

A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes

The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.

Read full story
375 comments
Louisville, KY

Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?

Walmart unexpectedly closed several stores this year. Analysts say more shutterings may come. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Facebook.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
11 comments

Fact-Check: Is TikTok Shutting Down?

Speculation continues that the video-hosting application will shutter, due primarily to political concerns on behalf of the previous presidential administration. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Google.com, Variety.com, and BBC.com.

Read full story
7 comments

New TV Series Using Footage From The Ring Home Video Surveillance System Sparks Criticism

Politicians and members of the general public decry parent company Amazon’s new syndicated production with MGM, which is being labeled as exploitive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Deadline.com, Wikipedia.org, Amazon.com, HollywoodReporter.com, Google.com, and TheGuardian.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Scientists Develop Wearable Electric Skin

Applications for the non-Bluetooth accessory include humans to accurately check vitals, and robots to wear the skin as gloves to perform delicate surgeries. Electric SkinUlsan National Institute; media-purposed.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy