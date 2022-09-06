Scientists Discuss ESP Research and FMRI Machines That Can Read Minds

The latest advances in the field are expected to lead to complete accuracy in the near-future.

Author’s Note

This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.

All listed theories and facts shared within this article are fully-attributed to said outlets, including ScienceDaily.com, CBSNews.com, and News.MIT.edu.

Introduction

Six months following a Leslie Stahl “60 Minutes” piece on the matter of fMRI machines and “mind reading,” ScienceDaily.com published “Can Brain Scans Read Your Mind? In Some Cases, The Answer Is ‘Yes’” in July of 2009.

As excerpted from the archived article: Can neuroscience read people's minds? Some researchers, and some new businesses, are banking on a brain imaging technique known as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to reveal hidden thoughts, such as lies, truths or deep desires. New research by neuroscientists at UCLA and Rutgers University provides evidence that fMRI can be used in certain circumstances to determine what a person is thinking. At the same time, the research suggests that highly accurate "mind reading" using fMRI is still far from reality. The research is scheduled to be published in the October 2009 issue of the journal Psychological Science.

In the intervening years, substantial advancement has been made in the capability of fMRI devices and mind reading research in general.

Let us explore further.

Mind Reading Research, 2022

In November of 2019, CBSNews.com addressed some of these additional capabilities. In her piece titled “Scientists Are Using MRI Scans to Reveal the Physical Makeup of Our Thoughts and Feelings,” Leslie Stahl wrote of her “60 Minutes” followup that aired 10 years after the original report.

In the article — in part a transcript of the show segment — Stahl sat down with neuroscientist Marcel Just, who discussed a subject who thought of a screwdriver as identified by an fMRI Machine:

Lesley Stahl: And the computer found the place in the brain where that person was thinking "screwdriver?"

Marcel Just: Screwdriver isn't one place in the brain. It's many places in the brain. When you think of a screwdriver, you think about how you hold it, how you twist it, what it looks like…

Lesley Stahl: And each of those functions are in different places?

Marcel Just: Correct.

He showed us that by dividing the brain into thousands of tiny cubes and analyzing the amount of activity in each one, his team was able to identify unique patterns for each object.

The article went on to state in the decade since the original report, Professor Just's lab had taken this technique and applied it to identify complex thoughts such as those related to spirituality and emotion. This is basic science, the article says, knowledge for knowledge's sake and not an effort to cure disease.

Recent research on Extra-Sensory Perception (ESP) or mind reading in general has looked to fMRI machines as a revolutionary technology. As scientists largely agree humans are incapable — to now — of truly “reading” the thoughts of others, they do acknowledge those with close relationships may well be more sensitive in that regard.

As excerpted from News.MIT.edu’s “New MRI Probe Can Reveal More of the Brain’s Inner Workings,” which quotes Alan Jasanoff, an MIT professor of biological engineering, brain and cognitive sciences, and nuclear science and engineering, tracing connections between neuron populations could help researchers map brain circuits that underlie behavior and perception: “If we want to figure out how brain-wide networks of cells and brain-wide mechanisms function, we need something that can be detected deep in tissue and preferably across the entire brain at once,” Jasanoff says. “The way that we chose to do that in this study was to essentially hijack the molecular basis of fMRI itself.”

The technique is elcudated in the article, which explains additional and improved programs within the fMRI system can be effectively utilized for this purpose.

Conclusion

It has become a cliche, but what was once the purview of science fiction is today becoming science fact, in this instance mind reading machines that also serve as keys to veritable telepathy.

Thank you for reading.