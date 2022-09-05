As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6

The perennial chain is permanently shuttering stores under its purview, in part to build smaller and more cost-effective locations.

Macy’s iStock

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, BestLifeOnline.com, and CBSNews.com.

I have previously written about the Macy’s chain, and the stores under its purview, for NewsBreak. In my July 4 piece, entitled “List of Macy’s Location Closings in 2022,” I quoted a Wikipedia entry on the company: Macy's (originally R. H. Macy & Co.) is an American chain of high-end department stores founded in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy. It became a division of the Cincinnati-based Federated Department Stores in 1994, through which it is affiliated with the Bloomingdale's department store chain; the holding company was renamed Macy's, Inc. in 2007. As of 2015, Macy's was the largest U.S. department store company by retail sales.

In addition to Bloomingdales, Macy’s also owns luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury.

In recent days, as Macy’s continues its shift to strategically shutter locations, news broke of the permanent closure of a longstanding Bloomingdales store.

BestLifeOnline.com’s piece, “These Major Department Stores Are Closing Locations, Starting Sept. 6,” discusses the Bloomingdale’s closure: The Bloomingdale's in Skokie, Illinois, will begin closing on Sept. 6, CBS News reported. According to the news outlet, the company announced that it will begin clearance at the location that day and expects to be completely out-of-business by October.

As an elaboration, CBSNews.com posted “Bloomingdale's to Close Store at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center,” which stated the store would be replaced by a smaller version: Bloomingdale's plans to open a new, smaller "Bloomie's" store at Old Orchard at the end of the year. The 50,000 square-foot store will be in a different location in the mall than the soon-to-close larger Bloomingdale's store, and will "add a broad and meaningful curation of soft home categories," as a news release put it. Bloomingdale's opened its first smaller Bloomie's location in Fairfax, Virginia last year.

Macy’s locations proper are also experimenting with smaller versions of their stores.

In a separate piece also from BestLifeOnline.com that I additionally excerpted in my earlier article, larger plans for the current calendar year were reported by Macy’s: On Jan. 5, Macy's confirmed a list of six departments stores it will be closing by the end of the month, USA Today first reported. The downsizing comes as part of the company's plan to shutter 125 of its stores—or one-fifth of all locations in total—over the next three years. "Stores remain an integral part of our omnichannel retail ecosystem," Macy's said in a statement to USA Today on Jan. 6. "As our business evolves, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to more effectively support our omnichannel sales growth and expand market share."

Macy's is one of the oldest retailers in the country. Though still among the largest in scope and revenue, numbers have fallen across the board which has necessitated the new strategies, including closings and the building of smaller, more cost-effective locations.

Thank you for reading.