New York City, NY

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

Joel Eisenberg

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaFvJ_0hj7WX4C00
“Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.

Introduction

On September 4, NewsBreak published “Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store Closures,” my report on the death of Gustavo Arnal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FDwo_0hj7WX4C00
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo ArnalBedBathandBeyond.com

In the 24 hours since my story’s publication, news has broke that Arnal’s passing has been officially declared a suicide and linked to an insider trading charge.

Let us explore further.

Gustavo Arnal and Bed Bath & Beyond

USAToday.com, in its piece entitled “‘Shocking loss': Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal Died by Suicide in New York, Officials Say,” stated the following: The chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond died by suicide, officials in New York said Sunday, and the company described his death as a "shocking loss." The New York Police Department said Gustavo Arnal died after falling from a Manhattan skyscraper. Officers were notified of an unconscious person near a building around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The man was later identified as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal of New York City. Arnal died due to "multiple" blunt force trauma and his death has been ruled as a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to USA TODAY. 

During the official announcement of cause of death, DailyVoice.com was among the many news outlets that reported on Arnal’s alleged financial improprieties, which officials have since tied to his suicide as motive.

As excerpted from DailyVoice.com’s “Bed Bath & Beyond Exec Faced $1.2B Insider Trading Lawsuit When He Jumped To His Death: Report,” Arnal was charged as a principal in a stock scheme: Arnal was among several defendants named in a complaint alleging a "pump-and-dump" stock fraud scheme, the Daily Mail first reported. Bed Bath & Beyond, the lead defendant, allegedly made a “materially false and misleading statement” in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on Thursday, Aug. 18, the report said. Two days earlier, Arnal sold 55,013 shares of BBB stock worth over $1 million, according to calculations by Reuters.

Fortune.com elaborates in “Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Accused of “Pump and Dump” Scheme Before Falling to His Death From NYC Skyscraper,” which delves deeper into the purported crime: The class-action lawsuit, filed on Aug. 23—11 days before Arnal’s death—in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia lists the lead plaintiff as Pengcheng Si. The company said it was “in the early stages of evaluating the complaint, but based on current knowledge the company believes the claims are without merit,” according to Reuters. The lawsuit alleges Cohen approached Arnal about a plan to control shares of the company so they could both profit. Bed Bath & Beyond shares have been considered a meme stock in recent months, with a highly volatile price driven in no small part by social media sentiment.

The lawsuit is still ongoing.

Conclusion

I will share further updates to this story here, on NewsBreak, as they happen.

For anyone reading this who may suffer from suicidal ideology, pleas dial 988 on your phone to receive immediate help if you are in crisis. See here. The link also states: The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bed Bath and Beyond# Mental Health# Suicide# Business# Money

Comments / 616

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
80523 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Maine State

Lobster is “Red-Listed” as Seafood: Red Lobster Restaurants Among Entities Expected to be Impacted

The shortage is based on a sustainability program to save whales, of which under 400 are said to remain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheGuardian.com, APNews.com, WMTW.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.

Read full story
64 comments
Campbell, CA

Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022

New shutterings are not strategic, but based on an alleged breach of contract. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, NRN.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
28 comments
Hawaii State

List of New Sears Closings For 2022

The perennial chain is permanently leaving two U.S. states, with more closures expected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Mid-Hudson News, and The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Read full story
6 comments

Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness

One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.

Read full story
96 comments

Scientists Discuss ESP Research and FMRI Machines That Can Read Minds

The latest advances in the field are expected to lead to complete accuracy in the near-future. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.

Read full story
2 comments
Skokie, IL

As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6

The perennial chain is permanently shuttering stores under its purview, in part to build smaller and more cost-effective locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BestLifeOnline.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
96 comments

Walmart’s Biggest Labor Day Sales

Labor Day is the time of year to save the most on both in-person and online shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, TomsGuide.com, Offers.com, and CNN.com.

Read full story
64 comments
New York City, NY

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store Closures

The tragedy is suspected to have resulted from the company’s most recent earnings report that led to the location shutterings. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYShutterstock.

Read full story
1118 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 150 New Permanent Location Closings as Stocks Plunge

Analysts report the strategic action may be the company’s last grasp at remaining in business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Finance.Yahoo.com, CNN.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
39 comments
Morgantown, WV

Update: Plans For Chick-fil-A Closings in 2022

The company is shuttering individual locations both permanently and temporarily. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com, WBOY.com, WKRG.com, OxfordEagle.com, and FranchiseTimes.com.

Read full story
15 comments

Plans For Foot Locker Closings in 2022

190 locations have been announced as permanently shuttering through year’s end. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FrontOffice.com, NRF.com, FootLocker-Inc.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Peachtree City, GA

Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to Fire

Georgia store will be shuttered “until further notice,” the company says. Arson remains the suspected cause. Walmart FirePeachtree City, Georgia Police Department's Facebook page, released to media.

Read full story
8 comments

Cracker Barrel Accused of Being “Woke” By Customers Due to New Vegan Option

A plant-based sausage now offered by the perennial buffet chain has caused consternation on behalf of customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CrackerBarrel.com, Atlanta.Eater.com, Google.com, and USA Today.

Read full story
283 comments

A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes

A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.

Read full story
78 comments

A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes

The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.

Read full story
375 comments
Louisville, KY

Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?

Walmart unexpectedly closed several stores this year. Analysts say more shutterings may come. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Facebook.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
11 comments

Fact-Check: Is TikTok Shutting Down?

Speculation continues that the video-hosting application will shutter, due primarily to political concerns on behalf of the previous presidential administration. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Google.com, Variety.com, and BBC.com.

Read full story
7 comments

New TV Series Using Footage From The Ring Home Video Surveillance System Sparks Criticism

Politicians and members of the general public decry parent company Amazon’s new syndicated production with MGM, which is being labeled as exploitive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Deadline.com, Wikipedia.org, Amazon.com, HollywoodReporter.com, Google.com, and TheGuardian.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Scientists Develop Wearable Electric Skin

Applications for the non-Bluetooth accessory include humans to accurately check vitals, and robots to wear the skin as gloves to perform delicate surgeries. Electric SkinUlsan National Institute; media-purposed.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy