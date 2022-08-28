Cracker Barrel Accused of Being “Woke” By Customers Due to New Vegan Option

Joel Eisenberg

A plant-based sausage now offered by the perennial buffet chain has caused consternation on behalf of customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1ZEf_0hYkq4Qx00
Cracker BarrelAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CrackerBarrel.com, Atlanta.Eater.com, Google.com, and USA Today.

Introduction

On June 21, 2022, CrackerBarrel.com issued a press release to substantial fanfare, entitled “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Upgrades All-Day, Homestyle Breakfast Offerings with New Menu Format, Selections.”

From the release: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced today it is expanding its famous, all-day breakfast menu to offer even more variety and personalization. The new Build Your Own Homestyle Breakfast format allows guests to customize their experience just the way they want it. Further diversifying its breakfast offerings, Cracker Barrel is also adding Impossible Sausage™ Made From Plants to the menu as its first plant-based meat option, as well as a Stuffed Cheesecake Pancake Breakfast for those looking for a sweet treat any time of day.

Response to word of the Impossible Sausagewas initially muted. However, when customers appeared to realize that the new menu addition was, in fact, a plant-based option, outrage ensured on social media widely accusing the company of falling victim to “woke culture.”

Let us explore further.

Cracker Barrel and Plant-Based Options

According to an August 5 article from Atlanta.Eater.com, “According to Some, Cracker Barrel Has Gone ‘Woke’ by Offering Vegan Sausage,” offended customers are vowing never again to dine at the chain: Of all the things people could choose to be upset about in 2022, Tennessee-based Southern restaurant and country store chain Cracker Barrel adding vegan sausage patties to its breakfast menu was certainly not on anyone’s outrage radar this year… Earlier this week, Cracker Barrel posted to its Facebook and Instagram pages that the roadside restaurant chain was adding an Impossible sausage patty option to its Build Your Own Breakfast menu. The Facebook crowd, in particular, is not having it.

The article went on to state: There are currently more than 11,000 comments on the Facebook post, ranging from outright anger over the addition of the vegan sausage option to satirically funny to people pointing out one’s right not to order the meatless sausage and praising the brand for its inclusivity and filling a food need for a new customer base.

As a targeted Google search will verify, large amounts of posters on outlets such as Twitter and Quora were also offended, though Facebook protesters have been the most vocal.

Per an August 4th piece from USA Today, “Is the Cracker Barrel Menu Getting 'Woke'? Meat Eaters Rage on Facebook Over Addition of Impossible Sausage,” the controversy, as it is, may not die anytime soon: “YOU CAN TAKE MY PORK SAUSAGE WHEN YOU PRY IT FROM MY COLD, DEAD HANDS," Facebook user Mark Vige commented. "DON'T TREAD ON MY PORK!" User Joe Wicker, who wrote in the comments that he still orders "the double meat breakfast" even though it's gone from the menu, suggested the VP of marketing should be fired, calling the offering "a woke social experiment based on ideology and not business."

To be clear, the added menu item also has its supporters, and the plant-based option is not intended to replace meat on the menu.

Conclusion

Though the company is undergoing recent challenges, Cracker Barrel is not shuttering anytime soon. It will continue to scrutinize, as with other businesses in the food and beverage space, results of its recent changes to continue to survive in a volatile economy.

One of those changes includes the controversial addition of more planned plant-based options in the previously (figuratively) meat-and-potatoes chain.

In the event of any pertinent updates, I will provide them here, on NewsBreak, as they happen.

Thank you for reading.

