A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes

A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain.

Costco Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively on the Costco chain for NewsBreak. Among my most recent pieces was “Costco Implements Sweeping 2022 Changes,” published on July 10.

The article shared the following excerpt from a June, 2022 MoneyTalksNews.com feature story, “7 Ways Costco is Changing in 2022”: In addition to price increases, the loss of special opening hours, and an increase in Covid-related services, store counts are also increasing: In the first three quarters of its current fiscal year, Costco opened 14 new warehouses, not counting three relocations, Nelson reported. In the fourth quarter — which runs from May to August — Costco expects to open another 10 new warehouses for a total of 24 this fiscal year.

The above, however, represented but a few of a plethora of changes taking place throughout 2022. Still others include improvements in mobile payments, and increased pickup lockers.

My article further went on to quote a June, 2022 piece from EatThis.com, “Costco is Making These 5 Changes Right Now,” which added other changes to the above list, including expanded bakery items and the following: The warehouse brand recently partnered with prescribed digital therapeutics company Theranica to offer Nerivio as part of Costco's member prescription program. "Nerivio is the First Migraine Treatment Device Offered to Costco Prescription Program Members," according to a news release and can be worn on the arm. Theranica added that "Costco is giving millions of under-insured and non-insured people affordable access to top quality prescription therapies, offering Nerivio as a first-line therapy."

Last month, reports of an unexpected new Costco closure has effectively been added to the company’s recent changes.

Let us explore.

Costco, 2022

A July, 2022 piece from FOX19.com, “Costco Store Closing in Springdale, City Official Confirms,” elaborated upon news of the company’s most recent closing, an Ohio location presently scheduled to shut its doors in November.

As excerpted from the article: The Costco store in Springdale will close this fall as a new location opens in Butler County, a city official confirms to FOX19 NOW. Andy Kuchta, Springdale’s economic development director, said big box retailer’s real estate company officially notified him earlier this month, on July 7. “We had an initial meeting with them in April to review different options of converting our store into a Costco business center location. Since that meeting in April, we haven’t heard anything from them. Their real estate agent called me and said the operations team at Costco spent the past 2.5 months reviewing options for that conversion and determined it could not cost-effectively be done due to the size of our store and the smaller business center.”

The location is said to be closing in part to make way for a new nearby Costco.

Strategic permanent shutterings of Costco locations are nothing new, but no recent company word on the matter verifies or validates online rumor of further closures. An archived January, 2016 LA Times article, “Wal-Mart to Close 269 Stores, Including 154 in the U.S. and 9 in California,” reported on the last time said strategy was implemented.

New changes will continue in the stores, including members-only savings on gas and goods not earlier referenced (see my NewsBreak articles on those benefits here and here), but upcoming closings outside of the Ohio location do not appear to be happening anytime soon.

Conclusion

Though the company is continuing to enact changes based on recent business challenges, Costco is not itself shuttering anytime soon.

In the event of any pertinent updates, I will provide them here, on NewsBreak, as they happen.

Thank you for reading.