A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes

The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized.

Cracker Barrel iStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively on the NewsBreak platform about Cracker Barrel, the nation’s top remaining major buffet chain in terms of revenue.

In recent months, however, the chain has faced its share of financial challenges, which in turn has led to online rumors about the company’s long-term financial health.

As a result, NewsBreak published my article, “Sweeping Changes For Cracker Barrel in 2022.” As with those covered in that article, the more recent changes that follow also have been provided by the company itself.

Let us explore further.

Cracker Barrel, 2022

According to an August 9, 2022 article published by KGW.com, “Security Issues Prompt Abrupt Closure of Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel,” employees of the Oregon location were given little notice of the location’s permanent shuttering.

As excerpted from the article: A man and woman looking for a bite to eat Tuesday morning were shocked to find the Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel closed and boarded up. Others who live and work in the area were just as surprised. "What's going on?" asked Steve Goodwin. KGW reached out to Cracker Barrel to find out, and the company confirmed that the Jantzen Beach restaurant had been shut down.

The official statement issued by the company said the following: “As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the performance of our stores, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our guests and our business. With that, we have made the difficult decision to close our Jantzen Beach, Oregon Cracker Barrel location," the company said. "Our focus right now is in assisting our employees during this transition, and we are grateful for the support of our guests and the Jantzen Beach community."

Though the location as listed in KissElPaso.com’s August 25 article, “Opening of New Eastlake Cracker Barrel Delayed Again,” is not closing, its opening has been continually delayed, leading some to question if further changes are afoot.

From the article: El Pasoans and those who live and work in Socorro, Eastlake, Horizon City, Clint, and Fabens will have to wait even longer than planned before they get to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s signature Southern fried chicken dish, meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, and Old Timer’s Breakfast on their end of town. Construction and permitting delays were the reasons why it didn’t open this spring as originally announced, according to Cracker Barrel Media Relations, and the expectation was the issues would be taken care of and the restaurant would be ready to go “this summer.” Although progress has been made and things continue to move along, the Eastlake Cracker Barrel will not be opening its doors by summer's end.

The reason for this latest delay has not been made public, though the company says they are now looking to a fall, 2022 launch.

According to analysts, per a targeted Google search, financial challenges of late appear to have impacted some recent financial decisions. Per an archived June, 2022 article from trade site NRN.com, “Cracker Barrel Tackles Consumer Uncertainties,” an across-the-board announced price increase was deemed necessary: The third-quarter challenges, said Sandra Cochran, Cracker Barrel CEO and president, on an earnings call with analysts, “are likely to continue to one degree or another for the balance of our fiscal year.”

Craig Pommells, Cracker Barrel’s chief financial officer, added, “We anticipate the near-term pressures we faced on both our top and bottom lines in the third quarter to persist.

The article went on to state: “Clearly we plan to offset some of our cost pressures over the remainder of the calendar year,” Pommells said, “While we've seen some guests managing check, our plan is to take price increases in a staged and thoughtful manner. We will take an increase in late June followed by another in early August.” Together, those planned price increases will total about 7% in year-over-year price increases, Pommells said.

To now, the price increases have not appeared to appreciably impact business, though it may be too early to determine.

Conclusion

Per Investor.CrackerBarrel.com, company revenues were strong in the prior fiscal year: The Company reported total revenue of $2.81 billion for fiscal 2021, representing an increase of 11.8% compared to fiscal 2020 and a decrease of 8.2% compared to fiscal 2019.

Though the company is undergoing recent challenges, Cracker Barrel is not itself shuttering anytime soon.

In the event of any pertinent updates, I will provide them here, on NewsBreak, as they happen.

Thank you for reading.