The FBI List of 10 Most Dangerous Public Places in the U.S.

Joel Eisenberg

The annual list of dangerous public places has been largely consistent year-to-year.

FBI Seal

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: FBI.gov, CSPDailyNews.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Introduction

In September of 2021, the FBI released a list of the most dangerous public places in America for 2020. According to CSPDailyNews.com, in their piece entitled “C-Stores Are 4th Most Common Location for Violent Crime,” the list has remained largely consistent year-to-year — with the usual percentage fluctuations of specific crimes — and is expected to be so again for 2021 and 2022.

(Note: C-Stores is short for convenience stores.)

As a guide, though this list was published nearly a year ago, this information is being shared again here for the sake of diligence due to said consistency.

The below 2020 FBI list, according to the article, includes the number of violent incidents in parentheses:

  1. Residence home (346,399)
  2. Highway/alley/street/sidewalk (130,331)
  3. Parking garage/lot (45,107)
  4. Convenience store (20,108)
  5. Unknown (17,981)
  6. Hotel/motel (16,588)
  7. Gas station (11,795)
  8. Restaurant (10,490)
  9. Department/discount store (9,870)
  10. Park/playground (7,323)

Let us explore further.

Most Dangerous Places

Per the CSPDailyNews.com article, the FBI also lists the following, under “Other Notable Retail Locations”:

  • Specialty store (6,948)
  • Grocery store (5,917)
  • Bar/nightclub (5,839)
  • Drug store/doctor’s office/hospital (5,756)
  • Liquor store (1,512)
  • Shopping mall (1,133)
  • Campground (662)
  • Rest area (279)
  • ATM separate from bank (221)
  • Arena/stadium/fairgrounds (127)

The FBI considers “violent crimes” as the following: The agency breaks down the statistics by reported instances of homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and property crime, which includes arson, burglary, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft at a variety of locations. It also provides data on age, gender, race, ethnicity, type of weapon used and other demographics.

As to the FBI proper, Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview as to the entity’s role regarding these matters: Statistics on specific crimes are indexed in the annual Uniform Crime Reports by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and by annual National Crime Victimization Surveys by the Bureau of Justice Statistics. In addition to the primary Uniform Crime Report known as Crime in the United States, the FBI publishes annual reports on the status of law enforcement in the United States. The report's definitions of specific crimes are considered standard by many American law enforcement agencies.

The Wikipedia page elaborates further: The basic aspect of a crime considers the offender, the victim, type of crime, severity and level, and location. These are the basic questions asked by law enforcement when first investigating any situation. This information is formatted into a government record by a police arrest report, also known as an incident report. These forms lay out all the information needed to put the crime in the system and it provides a strong outline for further law enforcement agents to review.

Conclusion

I hope you have found this reminder article informative.

In this era of inflation, an overseas war, political polarization and a pandemic, when domestic crimes are at a high, I encourage all my readers to remain as diligent as possible.

Thank you for reading.

