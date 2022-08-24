Plainfield, NJ

3000 New Potential Markets Announced For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo Stores

Joel Eisenberg

As the parent company of Family Dollar, Dollar Tree’s initial operation of over 300 “combo stores” have proven highly successful, and more are on the way.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: FamilyDollar.com, Wikipedia.org, and GoBankingRates.com.

Introduction

FamilyDollar.com features a comprehensive overview of the concept of the company’s “combo stores.” As excerpted from the website: We are writing a bold new chapter for our business — and for small towns all across America. Nearly 300 stores are open now with many more opening this year, and over 3,000 markets identified. Historically, small towns have had very limited retail options. Shoppers often travel long distances to meet all of their shopping needs. We are changing that. Building on the success of both brands, we have created a new format for populations of 3,000 to 4,000. Two of your favorite brands, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, in one location! Compared to current small-market locations, the Combo Store is delivering comp sales that exceed 20%, which means higher gross profit margins and improved operating income.

According to a piece last month from NJ.com, a new “combo store” will be also opening soon in Plainfield, New Jersey, a larger area than had been previously planned.

I have written about these two companies prior, on NewsBreak. Considering recent word of faster expansion, inclusive of the “combo store” model, let us explore further.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo Stores, 2022

My May 11 NewsBreak article, “Is Family Dollar Going Out of Business?” which elaborated upon a recent safety-related issue that caused the concern, excerpted Wikipedia to explain the Dollar Tree buyout of what was once a close competitor: In June 2014, activist investor and major shareholder Carl Icahn demanded that Family Dollar be immediately put up for sale. On July 28, 2014, Dollar Tree announced that it would buy Family Dollar for $8.5 billion. The sale delivered a windfall to the company's biggest shareholder Carl Icahn, who acquired his 9.4 percent stake in June 2014. On January 22, 2015, Family Dollar shareholders approved the Dollar Tree bid.

Word was that Dollar Tree had grown the Family Dollar brand as anticipated, and the rumors of a potential closing were false: As to the quality and customer appeal of the two stores, GoBankingRates.com published “Which Is Better for Your Wallet: Dollar Tree or Family Dollar?” in February, 2022. From the article: The blogger The Penny Hoarder did a price comparison in 2021 among Dollar Tree, Dollar General and Family Dollar, and found that Family Dollar came out on top for slightly lower prices for such categories as toilet paper, body wash, canned vegetables, pasta, laundry detergent, coffee and cereal. Brand-name items were slightly cheaper at Family Dollar as well.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, meantime, are celebrating the success of the “combo stores” by rapidly adding new locations around the country.

Conclusion

Today, both entities are doing well, and Family Dollar has recovered from the temporary closings of hundreds of stores due to in large part to rat infestations.

Any major updates on both companies will be printed here, on NewsBreak, as they happen.

Thank you for reading.

