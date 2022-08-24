Walmart Expands New Savings Program

Joel Eisenberg

Membership-driven Walmart+ is now available in over 4400 locations, and has expanded its benefits similar to those of Amazon Prime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raWHt_0hTGin0k00
WalmartShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Walmart.com, TechCrunch.com, NBCNews.com, and SupermarketNews.com.

Introduction

Per Walmart.com, Walmart+ is the company’s membership-driven program whereby for $12.95 monthly members can save $1300 yearly on various benefits including free shipping and exclusive deals.

A 30-day free membership trial can be accessed by clicking the above link.

NBCNews.com’s “What is Walmart Plus? Membership Benefits, Prices and More” features a comprehensive look at the program that compares the Walmart+ benefits to those of Amazon: Amazon’s subscription service includes Prime Video, Twitch, Amazon Fresh, for instance, and those additional benefits mean that Prime memberships cost $40 more than Walmart Plus or $139 annually. Walmart Plus features may seem limited compared to Amazon Prime on the surface, but its unique offerings — and edge on Amazon — are in its numerous store fronts all across America, and the benefits Walmart Plus offers to in-store shoppers, such as mobile scan and go and discounts on fuel. In fact, it might be financially smart to consider investing in both memberships if you live near a Walmart brick-and-mortar store.

The Walmart+ program was initiated in 2019 on a limited basis, and has since expanded company-wide.

Let us explore further.

Walmart Rewards

On August 23rd, TechCrunch.com published “Walmart+ Adds a New Cash-Back Feature For Members, Walmart Rewards,” which stated: Walmart is introducing another perk designed to sweeten the deal for its Walmart+ membership program — the retailer’s answer to Amazon Prime, which today offers a combination of free shipping, fuel discounts, contact-free checkout, exclusive deals, free streaming, and more. On Wednesday, the Walmart+ subscription will gain a new cash back in the form of digital rewards that can be used on future Walmart purchases, the retailer told TechCrunch.

This came as welcome news to consumers, who of late have been veritably bombarded by negative word of losing company court decisions, such as reported in my NewsBreak article entitled “Walmart Among Three Superchains Fined Over $650 Million Collectively For Ohio Opioid Case” and NBCNews.com’s “Walmart Ordered to Pay Oregon Man $4.4M For Racial Profiling After Worker Allegedly 'Spied' on Customer, Called Police.”

Other recent company news may be perceived as similarly downbeat, on the surface. According to SupermarketNews.com’s “Walmart, DoorDash Partnership Coming to Close,” published August 22: After four years of delivering groceries to Walmart’s customers, DoorDash and the supermarket giant have officially parted ways, according to a source close to the matter. The San Francisco-based delivery service reportedly gave Walmart a 30-day notice, meaning the partnership will formally end in September. The two companies first partnered on grocery delivery in 2018.

This news, however, is also a net-positive, as the article goes on to state: Walmart has also been actively building up its own delivery service platform, Spark, available in more than 600 cities. Last summer, Walmart also launched Walmart GoLocal, its own white-label “delivery as a service” that offers its e-commerce and logistics capabilities to other businesses, including small to large retailers. GoLocal then distributes orders to third-party service providers via Spark.

The expansion of Walmart+ has been largely considered a necessity by analysts, partly due to public perception of such recent press, and partly due to our current economic volatility.

Conclusion

Walmart is a complex company that remains a perennial, despite its myriad controversies, due in large part to its willingness to change with the times.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walmart# Walmart Plus# Business# Money# Savings

Comments / 10

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
75858 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Cracker Barrel Accused of Being “Woke” By Customers Due to New Vegan Option

A plant-based sausage now offered by the perennial buffet chain has caused consternation on behalf of customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CrackerBarrel.com, Atlanta.Eater.com, Google.com, and USA Today.

Read full story
47 comments

A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes

A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.

Read full story
1 comments

A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes

The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.

Read full story
264 comments
Louisville, KY

Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?

Walmart unexpectedly closed several stores this year. Analysts say more shutterings may come. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Facebook.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
9 comments

Fact-Check: Is TikTok Shutting Down?

Speculation continues that the video-hosting application will shutter, due primarily to political concerns on behalf of the previous presidential administration. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Google.com, Variety.com, and BBC.com.

Read full story
7 comments

New TV Series Using Footage From The Ring Home Video Surveillance System Sparks Criticism

Politicians and members of the general public decry parent company Amazon’s new syndicated production with MGM, which is being labeled as exploitive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Deadline.com, Wikipedia.org, Amazon.com, HollywoodReporter.com, Google.com, and TheGuardian.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Scientists Develop Wearable Electric Skin

Applications for the non-Bluetooth accessory include humans to accurately check vitals, and robots to wear the skin as gloves to perform delicate surgeries. Electric SkinUlsan National Institute; media-purposed.

Read full story
16 comments

The FBI List of 10 Most Dangerous Public Places in the U.S.

The annual list of dangerous public places has been largely consistent year-to-year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FBI.gov, CSPDailyNews.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
22 comments
Plainfield, NJ

3000 New Potential Markets Announced For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo Stores

As the parent company of Family Dollar, Dollar Tree’s initial operation of over 300 “combo stores” have proven highly successful, and more are on the way. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo StoreFamilyDollar.com.

Read full story
13 comments

Update: National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles

In the latest major auto company move on the matter, Ford is cutting 3000 jobs in its transition to electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: TopGear.com, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
901 comments

Dollar General Stores At Risk of Not Re-Opening Due to “Safety Issues”

The entity has been shuttering locations since June. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Cleveland19.com, News Journal, and Yahoo.com.

Read full story
168 comments

Update: Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2022

Several locations have been temporarily closing, while analysts believe others may be shuttering permanently. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, SeekingAlpha.com, WesternMassNews.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
23 comments

Fact-Check: Kohl’s Expected to Announce New Upcoming Closings

The perennial chain is facing substantial business challenges, and its current condition is reported to be “vulnerable.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, APNews.com, and Morningstar DBRS.

Read full story
58 comments

Money-Saving Membership Hacks For Sam’s Club and Costco

The opportunities are not widely advertised, and in the case of Walmart-owned Sam’s Club the offer will expire in the coming weeks. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org and KTLA.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Update: Bed, Bath & Beyond Closings in 2022

This week’s sudden loss of the company’s largest investor has led to a stock plunge, a potential bankruptcy, and questions as to the entity’s long-term survival. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The Motley Fool (Fool.com), BusinessInsider.com, and NBCNews.com.

Read full story
61 comments

Fact-Check: Plans For Buffalo Wild Wings Closings in 2022

As with many other casual dining restaurants of its size, speculation has abounded about the long-term health of the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FSRMagazine.com, InspireBrands.com, NRN.com, Zippia.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
59 comments

Analysts Question if Walmart’s Expanded Access to Abortion Services For Employees Will Hurt Its Business

On the heels of a substantial stock hit, financial experts and online analysts consider the superchain’s most recent controversial decision. This article is based solely on corporate postings and accredited media reports, and does not necessarily reflect the views of the NewsBreak platform. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, SupermarketNews.com, Google.com, CNN.com, The Washington Post, The National Review, and The Meadville Tribune.

Read full story
12 comments

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.

Read full story
304 comments

New Menu Items Added to National Fast Food Locations

Throughout the second half of 2022, new menu items are being added to favorite restaurants with substantial fanfare. Buffalo Wild Wings: Saucy Chicken SandwichBuffalo Wild Wings Instagram.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy