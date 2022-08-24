Walmart Expands New Savings Program

Membership-driven Walmart+ is now available in over 4400 locations, and has expanded its benefits similar to those of Amazon Prime.

Walmart Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Walmart.com, TechCrunch.com, NBCNews.com, and SupermarketNews.com.

Introduction

Per Walmart.com, Walmart+ is the company’s membership-driven program whereby for $12.95 monthly members can save $1300 yearly on various benefits including free shipping and exclusive deals.

A 30-day free membership trial can be accessed by clicking the above link.

NBCNews.com’s “What is Walmart Plus? Membership Benefits, Prices and More” features a comprehensive look at the program that compares the Walmart+ benefits to those of Amazon: Amazon’s subscription service includes Prime Video, Twitch, Amazon Fresh, for instance, and those additional benefits mean that Prime memberships cost $40 more than Walmart Plus or $139 annually. Walmart Plus features may seem limited compared to Amazon Prime on the surface, but its unique offerings — and edge on Amazon — are in its numerous store fronts all across America, and the benefits Walmart Plus offers to in-store shoppers, such as mobile scan and go and discounts on fuel. In fact, it might be financially smart to consider investing in both memberships if you live near a Walmart brick-and-mortar store.

The Walmart+ program was initiated in 2019 on a limited basis, and has since expanded company-wide.

Let us explore further.

Walmart Rewards

On August 23rd, TechCrunch.com published “Walmart+ Adds a New Cash-Back Feature For Members, Walmart Rewards,” which stated: Walmart is introducing another perk designed to sweeten the deal for its Walmart+ membership program — the retailer’s answer to Amazon Prime, which today offers a combination of free shipping, fuel discounts, contact-free checkout, exclusive deals, free streaming, and more. On Wednesday, the Walmart+ subscription will gain a new cash back in the form of digital rewards that can be used on future Walmart purchases, the retailer told TechCrunch.

This came as welcome news to consumers, who of late have been veritably bombarded by negative word of losing company court decisions, such as reported in my NewsBreak article entitled “Walmart Among Three Superchains Fined Over $650 Million Collectively For Ohio Opioid Case” and NBCNews.com’s “Walmart Ordered to Pay Oregon Man $4.4M For Racial Profiling After Worker Allegedly 'Spied' on Customer, Called Police.”

Other recent company news may be perceived as similarly downbeat, on the surface. According to SupermarketNews.com’s “Walmart, DoorDash Partnership Coming to Close,” published August 22: After four years of delivering groceries to Walmart’s customers, DoorDash and the supermarket giant have officially parted ways, according to a source close to the matter. The San Francisco-based delivery service reportedly gave Walmart a 30-day notice, meaning the partnership will formally end in September. The two companies first partnered on grocery delivery in 2018.

This news, however, is also a net-positive, as the article goes on to state: Walmart has also been actively building up its own delivery service platform, Spark, available in more than 600 cities. Last summer, Walmart also launched Walmart GoLocal , its own white-label “delivery as a service” that offers its e-commerce and logistics capabilities to other businesses, including small to large retailers. GoLocal then distributes orders to third-party service providers via Spark.

The expansion of Walmart+ has been largely considered a necessity by analysts, partly due to public perception of such recent press, and partly due to our current economic volatility.

Conclusion

Walmart is a complex company that remains a perennial, despite its myriad controversies, due in large part to its willingness to change with the times.

Thank you for reading.