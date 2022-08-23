Update: National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles

In the latest major auto company move on the matter, Ford is cutting 3000 jobs in its transition to electric vehicles.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: TopGear.com, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

In an archived February, 2021 article published by TopGear.con, entitled “Shock! Ford is Latest Carmaker to Announce All-Electric Future,” it was reported that every European Ford will be semi-electric in five years, and 100% EV by 2030.

As excerpted from the article: Ford’s going all-in on electric. Who’d have thought it. A mere two days after Jaguar announced its masterplan to only build electric cars by the end of the decade, Ford’s just said it’s plotting to do the same in Europe.

For Ford owners in the U.S., the piece says, our wait will be awhile longer.

The shift is, though, widely expected.

Let us explore further.

Ford All-Electric Vehicles

NewsBreak recently published an article of mine about the upcoming shift to all-electric cars. Titled “National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles,” the article excerpted a Reuters.com press release stating the commitment of the U.S. federal government on these matters, which you can see here: The U.S. government plans to end purchases of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in a move to lower emissions and promote electric cars under an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. The government owns more than 650,000 vehicles and purchases about 50,000 annually. Biden's executive order said that light-duty vehicles acquired by the government will be emission-free by 2027. Total federal government operations will reduce emissions by 65% by 2030 under the plan. The government will seek to consume electricity only from carbon-free and non-polluting sources on a net annual basis by 2030 and have net-zero emissions by 2050.

Now Ford, in addition to it’s push for all-electric vehicles in Europe, appears to be doing the same thing here. It was widely reported yesterday that Ford is set to slash 3000 jobs to cut expenses during the transition.

From The Wall Street Journal’s “Ford Confirms Layoffs, Says It Is Cutting About 3,000 Jobs”: The 1% reduction in Ford’s workforce of about 183,000 mostly targets employees in the U.S., Canada and India. About 2,000 of the targeted cuts will be salaried jobs at the Dearborn, Mich., auto maker. The remaining 1,000 employees are working in contract positions with outside agencies, the company said. The cuts weren’t unexpected. The Wall Street Journal and other media outlets reported in July that layoffs were coming for white-collar staff as part of a broader restructuring to sharpen the car company’s focus on electric vehicles and the batteries that power them.

Reports on the Ford layoffs mention, as a targeted Google search will verify, that other car companies are expected to follow suit, for the same reason.

Conclusion

The expected complete national transition to all-electric cars is still several years if not decades away, though industry experts anticipate a future announcement as to the outright banning of all gas vehicles with a deadline date.

No longer relying on fuel and oil from overseas is one stated goal; bringing down the cost of electric vehicles is another as is duration of mileage with a single charge.

This era of recent sky-high gas prices, before the downward trend, served as a warning for companies and consumers alike. Ford remains an industry leader in the effort.

I will report updates here, on NewsBreak, as they happen.

Thank you for reading.