Dollar General Stores At Risk of Not Re-Opening Due to “Safety Issues”

One such entity that had been under scrutiny, in Ohio, is a Dollar General Market which served meats and good outside the usual inventory. Yahoo.com excerpted from News Journal on a recent West Park Shopping Center closure: According to the News Journal, the Dollar General Market was one of the few businesses attracting customers to the West Park Shopping Center. The shopping center was reportedly in such disrepair in July 2019 that the owners—West Mansfield Realty LLC, c/o Namdar Realty Group, based out of New York—were given 30 days to fix its safety issues before being condemned. Safety issues were related to store canopies, electrical signs, and exposed wiring, among other concerns, the News Journal said.

That location has since permanently closed, and the company of late is appearing to take action on longstanding safety issues elsewhere.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2022 Closings

On July 15, BestLifeOnline.com published “Dollar General Just Closed These Stores for ‘Critical Safety Issues.’" The article’s subtitle, however, has since proven prescient: Some officials also called out “filthy” conditions at the locations, which may not reopen.

All told, there are more than safety concerns presently hurting the company, such as consumer-related matters. As excerpted from the article: Back in April, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA & CS) fined the company after finding "excessive price-scanner errors" at Dollar General locations in the state. Then in May, a report from Environmental Justice Health Alliance for Chemical Policy Reform and Coming Clean, Inc. revealed that at least 12 products sold by the discount retailer were found to have toxic chemicals. Just last month, the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Dollar General stores in two different states for "serious hazards" that included padlocked and blocked emergency exit doors.

Though Dollar General has been known to increase its location count on a regular basis, the volume of challenges presently facing the perennial discounter has necessitated recent action.

Cleveland19.com is a local entity that covered two Ohio closures, in its piece entitled “2 South Euclid Dollar General Stores Shut Down Due to Critical Safety Issues,” which counted blocked aisles, lack of access to the electrical panel and inaccessible fire extinguishers as among the major issues.

The article stated: “For example, if there were an electrical fire, the fire department would not be able to access the main disconnect and the City’s Code requires that the panel is readily accessible,” Keith Benjamin, Director of Community Development for the City of South Euclid, said. “Many of the aisles were completely blocked with stock carts, impeding safe exit in the event of an emergency. In addition, fire extinguishers were blocked by the stock carts, rendering them completely useless in the case of a fire.”

The stores are located at 375 South Green Road and 4279 Mayfield Road, and remain closed.

A company spokesperson addressed the issue: We are disappointed our store standards at these locations fell short of both our customers’ and our own expectations, and we hope to re-open to serve our customers and the South Euclid neighborhood soon,” a spokesperson for Dollar General said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and remain committed to being a positive business partner and good community neighbor.”

Conclusion

Dollar General will likely remain one of the nation’s most financially successful companies, regardless of its strategic changes — which, at times, has caused the internet to question whether the company’s severe public relations challenges will impact the company’s business.

As the company continues to take action with stores that do not abide by its safety mandates, stores have shuttered, so far in Ohio. The company is looking closely at stores that are similarly ill-equipped. Some may close temporarily and reopen; some may close and not reopen at all.

