Update: Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2022

Several locations have been temporarily closing, while analysts believe others may be shuttering permanently.

Walgreens PharmacyShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, SeekingAlpha.com, WesternMassNews.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

In 2019, Walgreens permanently closed over 200 individual pharmacy locations for strategic business reasons, predominantly due to underperformance. Repercussions continue to impact the company from that perspective, and also ongoing labor issues related to COVID-19.

NewsBreak recently published two of my articles regarding subsequent business challenges currently facing the Walgreens chain:

The former article excerpted an October, 2021 BestLifeOnline.com piece, “Walgreens Is Permanently Closing These Stores, Starting Nov. 8,” that detailed a spate of company closings in San Francisco based on increasing incidents of crime, specifically theft, near store locations.

As excerpted from the BestLifeOnline.com piece, which references these recent closings with other Walgreens shutterings over the past decade: In 2015, the pharmacy chain closed around 200 stores to cut costs, and then in 2019, the company announced the closure of 200 more locations. But over the last year and a half, Walgreens has become an essential place of business during the pandemic, providing both vaccinations and COVID tests for people across the U.S. Unfortunately, this isn't enough to keep some Walgreens locations open. Recently, a rise in thefts has prompted the company to initiate the closure of several stores in one major city.

However, in the following months the former pandemic-era “essential business” has suffered as a direct result of COVID-19, nearly two years following the statistical height of the pandemic.

Let us explore further.

Walgreens, 2022

On August 6, WesternMassNews.com published “Getting Answers: Local Walgreens Pharmacies Temporarily Closing,” which stated: Walgreens in Easthampton had temporarily closed its pharmacy. Western Mass News learned that residents in other towns, and states, are experiencing the same issues. Earlier this week, multiple viewers reached out to Western Mass News, concerned over several Walgreens pharmacies being temporarily closed. Walgreens told us that this was because of the ongoing labor shortage due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some locations have remained open while the pharmacy has temporarily closed, which has caused consternation for some who have been unable to fill their prescriptions. One man, the article states, has been unable to fill his asthma prescriptions at Walgreens, which can be particularly harmful in the hot summer months.

WesternMassNews.com received a statement from Walgreens, which said: “As a result, there are some instances in which we’ve had to adjust or reduce pharmacy operating hours, as we work to balance staffing and resources to meet the needs of our customers and patients.”

What, though, of permanent closings? Is the chain planning to shutter more locations on a permanent basis?

Outside of the temporary closures that have transpired, data firm SeekingAlpha.com offers a current economic view of the entity, published yesterday, that further notes the company’s challenges: WBA’s Q3 FY ‘22 earnings announcement was a disaster for the stock, sending shares below $37, on top of an already lousy year. The core (retail + pharmacy) business may be weakening. Walgreens Health is an “unknown”. WBA attempted a similar strategy in the past only to see it fail. The segment presently operates at a loss and its success is far from guaranteed. Sufficient capital to fuel Walgreens Health expansion may be unavailable with the core business under pressure, management’s failure to offload Boots UK, and the company’s present debt load.

Sustaining the company’s operations as is has become yet another issue, especially when one considers its most recent public quagmire, being fined over $650 million, with Walmart and CVS, for its role in perpetuating the opioid crisis. See here for my article on the matter, “Walmart Among Three Superchains Fined Over $650 Million Collectively For Ohio Opioid Case.”

As a targeted Google search will verify, analysts are expecting new permanent location closures, though nothing as yet has been formally announced.

Conclusion

Though Walgreens will not be closing all of its stores permanently in the near-future, despite the occasional rumor to the contrary, challenges such as those elucidated in the article continue to plague the company.

As ever, further updates will be published here, in on NewsBreak, as they happen.

Thank you for reading.

