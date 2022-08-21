Update: Bed, Bath & Beyond Closings in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

This week’s sudden loss of the company’s largest investor has led to a stock plunge, a potential bankruptcy, and questions as to the entity’s long-term survival.

Bed, Bath & BeyondShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Motley Fool (Fool.com), BusinessInsider.com, and NBCNews.com.

Introduction

On June 29 of this year, NewsBreak published “Bed, Bath & Beyond Closings in 2022,” my article disclosing problematic financial metrics of the company.

My piece quoted BusinessInsider.com’s “Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing 37 Stores and Liquidation Sales Have Already Started. Here's the Full List,” which stated: A spokesperson for the retail chain confirmed in an email to Insider that it plans to close 37 stores across 19 states in the US. Liquidation sales have begun at these locations, in preparation for closure at the end of February. The store closings form part of a plan it announced in 2020 to shut 200 "redundant" stores over the following two years as part of its turnaround effort after several years of sliding sales.

However, on August 19th — in the midst of the aforementioned turnaround effort — stock market analyst The Motley Fool shared news of a stock downfall that hit the company without warning. According to The Motley Fool’s webpage, Fool.com, the reason behind the Bed, Bath & Beyond stock plunge is potentially deleterious to its survival.

Let us explore further.

Bed, Bath & Beyond, 2022

As excerpted from “Why Bed, Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today,” from Fool.com: Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are cratering 41.2% at 11:40 a.m. ET on Friday after it was revealed billionaire investor Ryan Cohen had sold all of his stock and options in the home goods retailer. Bed Bath & Beyond has been in the midst of a turnaround effort and Cohen seemed to want to help the retailer make a U-turn. His RC Ventures fund had amassed a near-10% stake in the company earlier this year by buying 7.7 million shares and 1.6 million options to buy more at a future date. But his complete exit from the stock pulled the rug out from under small retail investors who bought in on the hope he saw Bed Bath & Beyond's stock rising much further.

According to NBCNews.com’s “'Dirty Stores, Disengaged Store Associates’: Bed, Bath & Beyond’s Big Dilemma and What Could Happen Next,” also published on the 19th, other calamities have of late plagued the company: In a note to investors dated Aug. 3, Anthony Chukumba, managing director at Loop Capital, said he had made visits to several Bed Bath & Beyond outlets in the northern Chicago suburbs. The upshot: The housewares chain continues to suffer. "We found the Bed Bath & Beyond stores — all of which were located in high-end strip malls in some of the highest income towns in Illinois, if not the country — to be in poor condition, including carpets desperately in need of vacuuming, dirty wooden floors, and messy displays by the front registers," he wrote.

Chukumba also wrote in his note about disarmingly empty shelves and displays, and disengaged employees.

Conclusion

Per recent reports, due primarily to Ryan Cohen’s sale of his stock and options in Bed, Bath & Beyond, the company may be forced into bankruptcy.

We will have more on this story as it develops, here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

