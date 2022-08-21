Fact-Check: Plans For Buffalo Wild Wings Closings in 2022

As with many other casual dining restaurants of its size, speculation has abounded about the long-term health of the perennial chain.

Buffalo Wild Wings Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FSRMagazine.com, InspireBrands.com, NRN.com, Zippia.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Buffalo Wild Wings chain, which was founded in 1982: Buffalo Wild Wings (originally Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck, hence the nicknameBDubs, or D Bubs) is an American casual dining restaurant and sports bar franchise in the United States, India, Mexico, Panama, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Eremites which specializes in Buffalo wing and sauces. As of November 2020, it had 1,279 locations across all 50 U.S. states and DC. The company is operated out of Sandy Springs, Georgia, home to its parent company, Inspire Brands, just north of Atlanta. However, Inspire still maintains a support center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the location of its previous headquarters.

According to ScrapeHero.com’s more recent location count: There are 1,224 Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the United States as of August 15, 2022. The state with the most number of Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the US is Texas, with 112 locations, which is 9% of all Buffalo Wild Wings locations in America.

Per these numbers, 55 locations have permanently closed since the Wikipedia entry.

Will there be more?

Let us explore further.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 2022

An archived June, 2017 piece from trade site FSRMagazine.com, “Buffalo Wild Wings Selling Over 80 Restaurants,” in part brings into perspective the closings as referenced above: The refranchising of Buffalo Wild Wings has kicked into gear. The chicken-wing chain announced Monday that is now offering 83 company-owned restaurants for sale. These stores are located in Canada, Central and Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast U.S., South Texas, and Washington, D.C. As previously noted, The Cypress Group, a restaurant and franchise investment banking firm that has worked with Wendy’s and TGI Fridays in the past, is managing the initiative.

Per a May, 2022 article from NRN.com, “Inspire Brands Leans Into Buffalo Wild Wings GO Format,” the company’s current parent is planning to add smaller-format locations: Buffalo Wild Wings is leaning into its takeout- and delivery-focused GO format and plans to open 100 before the end of 2022, the company said this week. First launched outside Atlanta in 2020, the smaller-format units feature a walk-up counter, digital menu boards, condensed seating and heated takeout lockers for contactless pickup.

The growth is considered “non-traditional” by industry analysts, a strategy with which other chains have experimented, including Dunkin’, that appears to be confusing some patrons.

As a targeted Google search will verify, concern that the chain is not building new full-size locations at the current time has led to online chatter of business challenges, and speculation of widespread closings.

Those rumors are false, and in fact Zippia.com stated “peak revenue” of the company as 2.0 billion dollars in 2021.

Conclusion

For further information on Inspire Brands, with Arby’s the parent company of the Buffalo Wild Wings franchise, see their website here.

The company appears to be in fine condition, according to most business metrics, and will not be closing anytime soon. However, individual under-performing locations may shutter for strategic reasons, which is not unusual for any such company.

