Analysts Question if Walmart’s Expanded Access to Abortion Services For Employees Will Hurt Its Business

This article is based solely on corporate postings and accredited media reports, and does not necessarily reflect the views of the NewsBreak platform.

Walmart, one of the globe’s highest revenue-generating companies, nonetheless is an entity with a contentious history. For further information on the matter, see Wikipedia page here, which features a comprehensive overview of controversies that have long challenged the superchain.

As excerpted from the Wikipedia page: The American multinational retail chain Walmart has been criticized by many groups and individuals, such as labor unions and small-town advocates, for its policies and business practices, and their effects. Criticisms include charges of racial and gender discrimination, foreign product sourcing, anti-competitive practices, treatment of product suppliers, environmental practices, the use of public subsidies, and its surveillance of its employees.

Still, the Walmart chain performs financially like no other, despite the ongoing issues. According to SupermarketNews.com, last year’s revenues capped at $572.75 billion. See here. These numbers were prior to the 2022 stock downfall, which have led financial experts to question — as a targeted Google search will verify — whether current yearly numbers will meet those reported for last year.

To add to the question, yesterday news broke that Walmart was expanding abortion services for its employees. While the news was well-received in many circles, others have expressed outrage at the decision while still others believe the company is not doing enough.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2022

CNN.com features “Walmart is Expanding Abortion Coverage For Its Employees” as a top news story on its webpage.

From the report: The company did not clarify whether the new benefits would be available to all 1.6 million US employees or only some workers. Many of Walmart's staff work part-time and are not eligible for all benefits. Walmart's announcement comes almost two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion. The company is headquartered in Arkansas, where restrictive abortion laws have already gone into effect after Roe was overturned.

The report goes on to state that other major corporations such as Microsoft, Apple, Meta and Disney have pledged to provide support and financial assistance for employees and dependents, the latter in select cases, who are seeking abortion services in states that outlaw the procedure.

According to The Washington Post, in its piece entitled “Walmart, Largest U.S. Private Employer, Expands Abortion Coverage For Staff,” the company is now the largest national private employer to do so: Arkansas-headquartered Walmart, which has 1.6 million employees in the United States, said it would cover abortions “when there is a health risk to the mother, rape or incest.” It will also pay for the procedure in the event of miscarriage, a lack of fetal viability or an ectopic pregnancy, when a fetus implants outside the uterus. The company will provide “travel support” for employees and dependents if they require access to a health service covered by Walmart’s insurance plan but there is no viable provider within 100 miles of their location.

Per The National Review, however, the move is a laudable though muted attempt at pleasing various sides of the debate, and is more symbolic than all-encompassing: Of course, these are relatively narrow categories. Rape and incest-related cases are an infinitesimally small portion of abortions in America — 2 percent or less, depending on the measurement. No abortion ban on the books applies to cases where the life of the mother is truly in danger. And as Alexandra DeSanctis aptly notes, “neither miscarriage care nor treatment for ectopic pregnancy has anything to do with an induced-abortion procedure, which intentionally kills an unborn child.” So this is a largely symbolic move by Walmart – only a very, very small percentage of abortions will actually meet the company’s stated criteria.

As the move was announced only in the last 24 hours, there has not been time to effectively analyze potential fallout.

The Meadville Tribune states Walmart has not yet responded to queries about elective abortions, which may be a difference-maker in any public debate.

Again, as a Google search, and social media reaction, shows, the majority of those offering opinions appear to be in favor of the effort, limited though it may be, while abortion opponents are threatening to take their business elsewhere.

Will this latest decision negatively impact Walmart business and result in further store closures? Time will tell, though most assuredly that impact will ultimately be balanced by other revenue-generating aspects of the company, based on its history.

