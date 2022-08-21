Analysts Question if Walmart’s Expanded Access to Abortion Services For Employees Will Hurt Its Business

Joel Eisenberg

On the heels of a substantial stock hit, financial experts and online analysts consider the superchain’s most recent controversial decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I7MDn_0hOs8DFw00
WalmartiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based solely on corporate postings and accredited media reports, and does not necessarily reflect the views of the NewsBreak platform. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, SupermarketNews.com, Google.com, CNN.com, The Washington Post, The National Review, and The Meadville Tribune.

Introduction

I recently wrote a series of articles for NewsBreak regarding current Walmart business challenges. As context for this current article, which underscores a breaking company decision and possible repercussions thereof, I will link the following key challenges to the superchain, all published within the past month:

For perspective, this piece was published in June, prior to any of the above:

Walmart, one of the globe’s highest revenue-generating companies, nonetheless is an entity with a contentious history. For further information on the matter, see Wikipedia page here, which features a comprehensive overview of controversies that have long challenged the superchain.

As excerpted from the Wikipedia page: The American multinational retail chain Walmart has been criticized by many groups and individuals, such as labor unions and small-town advocates, for its policies and business practices, and their effects. Criticisms include charges of racial and gender discrimination, foreign product sourcing, anti-competitive practices, treatment of product suppliers, environmental practices, the use of public subsidies, and its surveillance of its employees.

Still, the Walmart chain performs financially like no other, despite the ongoing issues. According to SupermarketNews.com, last year’s revenues capped at $572.75 billion. See here. These numbers were prior to the 2022 stock downfall, which have led financial experts to question — as a targeted Google search will verify — whether current yearly numbers will meet those reported for last year.

To add to the question, yesterday news broke that Walmart was expanding abortion services for its employees. While the news was well-received in many circles, others have expressed outrage at the decision while still others believe the company is not doing enough.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2022

CNN.com features “Walmart is Expanding Abortion Coverage For Its Employees” as a top news story on its webpage.

From the report: The company did not clarify whether the new benefits would be available to all 1.6 million US employees or only some workers. Many of Walmart's staff work part-time and are not eligible for all benefits. Walmart's announcement comes almost two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion. The company is headquartered in Arkansas, where restrictive abortion laws have already gone into effect after Roe was overturned.

The report goes on to state that other major corporations such as Microsoft, Apple, Meta and Disney have pledged to provide support and financial assistance for employees and dependents, the latter in select cases, who are seeking abortion services in states that outlaw the procedure.

According to The Washington Post, in its piece entitled “Walmart, Largest U.S. Private Employer, Expands Abortion Coverage For Staff,” the company is now the largest national private employer to do so: Arkansas-headquartered Walmart, which has 1.6 million employees in the United States, said it would cover abortions “when there is a health risk to the mother, rape or incest.” It will also pay for the procedure in the event of miscarriage, a lack of fetal viability or an ectopic pregnancy, when a fetus implants outside the uterus. The company will provide “travel support” for employees and dependents if they require access to a health service covered by Walmart’s insurance plan but there is no viable provider within 100 miles of their location.

Per The National Review, however, the move is a laudable though muted attempt at pleasing various sides of the debate, and is more symbolic than all-encompassing: Of course, these are relatively narrow categories. Rape and incest-related cases are an infinitesimally small portion of abortions in America — 2 percent or less, depending on the measurement. No abortion ban on the books applies to cases where the life of the mother is truly in danger. And as Alexandra DeSanctis aptly notes, “neither miscarriage care nor treatment for ectopic pregnancy has anything to do with an induced-abortion procedure, which intentionally kills an unborn child.” So this is a largely symbolic move by Walmart – only a very, very small percentage of abortions will actually meet the company’s stated criteria.

As the move was announced only in the last 24 hours, there has not been time to effectively analyze potential fallout.

The Meadville Tribune states Walmart has not yet responded to queries about elective abortions, which may be a difference-maker in any public debate.

Again, as a Google search, and social media reaction, shows, the majority of those offering opinions appear to be in favor of the effort, limited though it may be, while abortion opponents are threatening to take their business elsewhere.

Conclusion

Will this latest decision negatively impact Walmart business and result in further store closures? Time will tell, though most assuredly that impact will ultimately be balanced by other revenue-generating aspects of the company, based on its history.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walmart# Store# Abortion# Roe v Wade# Business

Comments / 12

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
74587 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

The FBI List of 10 Most Dangerous Public Places in the U.S.

The annual list of dangerous public places has been largely consistent year-to-year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FBI.gov, CSPDailyNews.com, and Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
15 comments
Plainfield, NJ

3000 New Potential Markets Announced For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo Stores

As the parent company of Family Dollar, Dollar Tree’s initial operation of over 300 “combo stores” have proven highly successful, and more are on the way. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo StoreFamilyDollar.com.

Read full story
6 comments

Walmart Expands New Savings Program

Membership-driven Walmart+ is now available in over 4400 locations, and has expanded its benefits similar to those of Amazon Prime. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com,TechCrunch.com, NBCNews.com, and SupermarketNews.com.

Read full story
10 comments

Update: National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles

In the latest major auto company move on the matter, Ford is cutting 3000 jobs in its transition to electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: TopGear.com, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
784 comments

Dollar General Stores At Risk of Not Re-Opening Due to “Safety Issues”

The entity has been shuttering locations since June. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Cleveland19.com, News Journal, and Yahoo.com.

Read full story
102 comments

Update: Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2022

Several locations have been temporarily closing, while analysts believe others may be shuttering permanently. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, SeekingAlpha.com, WesternMassNews.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
14 comments

Fact-Check: Kohl’s Expected to Announce New Upcoming Closings

The perennial chain is facing substantial business challenges, and its current condition is reported to be “vulnerable.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, APNews.com, and Morningstar DBRS.

Read full story
55 comments

Money-Saving Membership Hacks For Sam’s Club and Costco

The opportunities are not widely advertised, and in the case of Walmart-owned Sam’s Club the offer will expire in the coming weeks. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org and KTLA.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Update: Bed, Bath & Beyond Closings in 2022

This week’s sudden loss of the company’s largest investor has led to a stock plunge, a potential bankruptcy, and questions as to the entity’s long-term survival. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The Motley Fool (Fool.com), BusinessInsider.com, and NBCNews.com.

Read full story
61 comments

Fact-Check: Plans For Buffalo Wild Wings Closings in 2022

As with many other casual dining restaurants of its size, speculation has abounded about the long-term health of the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FSRMagazine.com, InspireBrands.com, NRN.com, Zippia.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
59 comments

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.

Read full story
299 comments

New Menu Items Added to National Fast Food Locations

Throughout the second half of 2022, new menu items are being added to favorite restaurants with substantial fanfare. Buffalo Wild Wings: Saucy Chicken SandwichBuffalo Wild Wings Instagram.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

Walmart Among Three Superchains Fined Over $650 Million Collectively For Ohio Opioid Case

Walgreens and CVS share the fine with Walmart in this landmark ruling. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CBSNews.com, NYTimes.com, Wikipedia.org, HHS.gov, and Google.com.

Read full story
20 comments

“Jurassic Park” Redux: Scientists Plan to Resurrect the Extinct Tasmanian Tiger

In yet another high-profile attempt that would effectively replicate concepts of the popular fiction franchise, a start-up company aims to return another species from extinction.

Read full story
3 comments

The State of U.S. Thrift Shops in 2022

In terms of financial metrics, the popularity of discount thrift stores small and large has been increasing since the advent of COVID-19, while becoming far more expensive to operate.

Read full story
2 comments

Scientists Debate the Creation of a Real-Life Frankenstein’s Monster

Though the issue is repeatedly met with moral outrage from some members of the general public, the science of reanimation is continuing. Boris Karloff in “Bride of Frankenstein” (1935)Universal Studios Publicity Still.

Read full story
14 comments
Great Falls, MT

Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and Change

As with the Salvation Army thrift shops, changes are occurring at a hastened pace in response to challenging business metrics including repercussions from COVID-19 and inflation.

Read full story
45 comments

The Hidden Dangers of Naps, According to Medical Experts

Medical experts largely believe naps can be healthy. However, naps of certain lengths and on the parts of those who suffer from pre-existing conditions are also believed to exacerbate issues, including those related to cardiovascular health.

Read full story
95 comments

Sweeping Changes For Salvation Army Thrift Stores in 2022

Due to years of declining sales and location closures, executives for the stalwart organization have announced substantial business model changes moving forward. The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation CenterAdobe Stock.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy