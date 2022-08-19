Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvcqC_0hNzzruW00
ImmortalityiStock

This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.

Introduction

On April 15th, 2022, NewsBreak published “Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging,” my article about controversial anti-aging efforts that, for some members of the general public, have become morality issues.

The article excerpted a November, 2020 piece from the Al Jazeera website, entitled “‘Backward in Time’: Israeli Scientists Claim to Reverse Ageing,” which stated: Israeli scientists say they have managed to not only successfully stop the biological ageing process but to reverse it, using only oxygen. The study, a collaboration between Tel Aviv University and the Shamir Medical Center, administered high-pressure oxygen in a pressurised chamber and said it reversed two processes relating to ageing and illness.

That study, though, was only one of several that has attained prominence in recent years, leading many in the scientific community to believe aging can indeed be reversed in humans... though there is still work to be done.

Let us explore further.

Anti-Aging, 2022

Those other studies are likewise featured in my article: The related work of Australian biologist David Sinclair, who has not so much attempted to reverse aging than prevent it, was covered in an extensive 2017 piece in HarvardMagazine.com. In her piece entitled “ Anti-Aging Approaches,” writer Marina N. Bolotnilova writes: Sinclair’s approach is based on a broad view that links diseases of age such as cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and heart failure to common cellular processes. His lab aims to understand these processes and then use that understanding to develop medical therapies.

The article also went on to excerpt a Salk study on the matter: On March 7, 2022, Salk.edu shared a recent finding from yet another study. Its article, “ Cellular Rejuvenation Therapy Safely Reverses Signs of Aging in Mice,” claimed: Salk researchers treated mice with anti-aging regimen beginning in middle age and found no increase in cancer or other health problems later on.

A July 15, 2022 piece from CNN.com, posted three months to the day following my original article, effectively merged early Sinclair work with that of Salk on mice. Titled “The ‘Benjamin Button’ Effect: Scientists Can Reverse Aging in Mice. The Goal is to do the Same for Humans,” the recent report elaborated: In Sinclair’s lab, two mice sit side by side. One is the picture of youth, the other gray and feeble. Yet they are brother and sister, born from the same litter – only one has been genetically altered to age faster. If that could be done, Sinclair asked his team, could the reverse be accomplished as well? Japanese biomedical researcher Dr. Shinya Yamanaka had already reprogrammed human adult skin cells to behave like embryonic or pluripotent stem cells, capable of developing into any cell in the body. The 2007 discovery won the scientist a Nobel Prize, and his “induced pluripotent stem cells,” soon became known as “Yamanaka factors.”

Hearkening to the title of the CNN article, the following is also addressed: However, adult cells fully switched back to stem cells via Yamanaka factors lose their identity. They forget they are blood, heart and skin cells, making them perfect for rebirth as “cell du jour,” but lousy at rejuvenation. You don’t want Brad Pitt in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” to become a baby all at once; you want him to age backward while still remembering who he is.

For those unfamiliar with the Brad Pitt and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button“ reference, see Wikipedia page here for further information on the 2008 film loosely based on the 1922 short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Finally, for an ethical analysis of anti-aging medication and techniques, see National Library of Medicine paper here, which lists the following: 1) inequity: the poor die young by the millions, while the rich refuse to age; 2) denying aging's immutability; 3) dominating nature, altering and commodifying ourselves; 4) overpopulation: carrying capacity concerns and the rights of future people to be born; 5) ennui: with no natural deadline, life itself outlives its value; 6) ageism: prejudice against the old and the young.

It should also be noted the same paper lists positive aspects to the research.

Conclusion

Anti-aging scientists such as Dr. Sinclair widely believe aging itself is responsible for disease. If one can slow or stop the aging, it goes to follow, diseases may be largely eradicated. Sinclair for one believes humans will soon benefit from this research.

As I had mentioned before, research into these matters holds vast promise for scientists. For the public, issues such as over-population and religious-based conflicts will be continually addressed in this spectrum.

Thank you for reading.

