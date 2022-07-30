Chick-fil-A Rules of Employment Scrutinized

Online commentators have both criticized and mocked rules within the company’s employee handbook.

By any financial metric, Chick-fil-A remains one of the nation’s most successful fast food chains. According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 2,818 Chick-Fil-A locations in the United States as of July 25, 2022. The state with the most number of Chick-Fil-A locations in the US is Texas, with 457 locations, which is 16% of all Chick-Fil-A locations in America.

Per trade site RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, 2021 revenues totaled $16.674 billion.

Earlier this year, Mashed.com published “Weird Rules that Chick-fil-A Workers Have to Follow,” which examines rules as listed in the company’s employee handbook involving certain allowable styles of facial hair and nails, and no allowance for visible tattoos.

As excerpted from the article, hairstyles and color are also addressed: If you work at a Chick-fil-A and you want to get your hair dyed, that's no problem at all — assuming, that is, you get your hair dyed black, brown, blonde, red, or some variety of these naturally occurring hair colors. That's because unnatural hair dye colors are banned for Chick-fil-A employees. That means no blues, pinks, greens, purples, and so on, even if they are just streaks of color highlighting your natural hair. And easy on the styling, too. Many Chick-fil-A employee handbooks contain this rule: "Unnatural hair colors or eccentric styles (e.g., Mohawks, shaven designs, etc.) are not permitted."

There are several reasons for the company’s more conservative approach as to appearance and demeanor.

Wikipedia.org features a comprehensive overview of the Chick-fil-A chain, which was founded in May of 1946 and states: Many of the company's values are influenced by the Christian religious beliefs of its late founder, S. Truett Cathy (1921–2014), a devout Southern Baptist. Reflecting a commitment to Sunday Sabbatarianism, all Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed for business on Sundays, as well as on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, to honor the Western Christian liturgical season of Lent, Chick-fil-A promotes fish sandwiches in respect of abstinence from meat that characterizes that part of the Church Year. The company's opposition to same-sex marriage has been the subject of public controversy, though the company has begun loosening its stance on this issue.

The rules as stated in the company’s corporate handbook, which is readily accessible online and are further adapted based on individual franchisees, have in large part been influenced by the religious background of its founder.

Many media outlets have reported on the chain’s core values and general rules. In April of this year, EatThis.com published, “7 Bizarre Rules That Chick-fil-A Employees Have to Follow,” which goes still further: Chick-fil-A invites all employees to kindly leave their jewelry and personal effects at home. Men aren't allowed to wear earrings or facial piercings (including tongue rings and eyebrow rings). The same rules apply to women, "with the exception of small earrings (no dangling styles), watches, and wedding bands."

It appears, though, that despite the strict rules, the company has no issue in hiring employees.

Regardless of the rules and controversies, Chick-fil-A remains one of the country’s biggest chain restaurant success stories.

