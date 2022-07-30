Hendersonville, NC

Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor Laws

Joel Eisenberg

A North Carolina Chick-fil-A restaurant is under scrutiny as the location solicited workers for no money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uT6Ks_0gyifPm900
Chick-fil-AShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, TheWashingtonPost.com, Facebook.com, Mashed.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

Though the above headline may appear tongue-in-cheek, it is not. What follows is a true incident presently placing the oft-beleaguered chain in the midst of another controversy.

In March of this year, NewsBreak published my article, “Plans for Chick-fil-A Closings in 2022,” a piece that in part addressed certain past controversies engendered by the chain but primarily served as a fact-check for widespread location closures.

The article excerpted the following overview from the company’s Wikipedia page: Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains and the largest whose specialty is chicken sandwiches… The company operates 2,815 restaurants, primarily in the United States, with locations in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Future restaurants are planned in Hawaii, and will bring their presence in the US to 48 states and 2 territories. Though its former locations in the United Kingdom and South Africa are closed, Chick-fil-A's restaurants in Canada remain open.

My article went on to discuss individual location closings, but they were considered outliers and the chain remains financially among the strongest in the country.

This week, however, The Washington Post reported “N.C. Chick-fil-A Store Asks For 'Volunteers' to Work For Chicken, Not Money.”

The report caused its share of consternation in the media, which quickly spread the story and questioned the company’s skirting of U.S. labor laws.

Let us explore.

Chick-fil-A, Louisiana

As excerpted from The Washington Post article: “We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express!" the store in Hendersonville, N.C., wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that has since been deleted. "Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked. Message us for details."

Predictably, the post was largely met with outrage.

The article further stated, elaborating on the matter of U.S. labor law: The store has been met with backlash for appearing to ignore the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the long-standing federal law that states how employers must pay their employees for all of the hours they work. The Hendersonville location, which is run by a franchisee, responded to the online blowback by saying the "volunteer-based opportunity" was intended for people who "think it's a good fit for them," and argued it was different from full- or part-time employment.

A spokesperson for the chain has stated the individually-owned location has since canceled the program. Further, the Facebook post has likewise been deleted.

On the record of individually-owned locations, Mashed.com earlier this year published, ”Weird Rules Chick-fil-A Workers Have to Follow,” which alluded to the pressures of operating a franchise location: If you work hard and you have a spot of good luck, owning one Chick-fil-A franchise can make somewhat flush as well, but you'd better not try to expand your fast food restaurant empire beyond that one location, because that's against the rules. According to Franchise Business Review, Chick-fil-A franchise owners may only have one Chick-fil-A restaurant at any time and no other business ventures. 

Regarding the North Carolina store, the owner tried something new to improve their entity’s bottom line and it was quickly disallowed.

Conclusion

U.S. labor laws have long been in place to define and eliminate illegal hiring practices. For now, the North Carolina location remains in operation, but fines are expected by analysts — as a targeted Google search will verify — for the discontinued volunteer operation.

I will continue to post updates on the matter here, on NewsBreak, as they are reported.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chick Fil A# Restaurant# Controversy# Labor# Law

Comments / 20

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
71749 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

California State

GEICO Closing All 38 of its California Locations. Plans For Further Closings Throughout 2022 Expected.

The perennial insurance company with one of television’s more venerable pitch personalities is strategizing over recent business challenges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, SacBee.com, Google.com, EncompassUpstate.com, and Coverager.com.

Read full story

Changes to Fast-Food Menus in 2022

As the economy remains volatile, fast-food chains attempt to keep up with consumer demand while managing their bottom lines. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TasteofHome.com, People.com, Wikipedia.org, and CNN.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Chick-fil-A Rules of Employment Scrutinized

Online commentators have both criticized and mocked rules within the company’s employee handbook. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Wikipedia.org, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, Mashed.com, and EatThis.com.

Read full story
258 comments

Doctors Discuss Body Changes When Eliminating Sugar For 30 Days

In some circles, eliminating sugar for the period is called “The 30-Day No Sugar Challenge.” But whether it is smart to cease sugar intake at once, or gradually, is under debate.

Read full story
45 comments

Walmart Announces Sweeping Changes For 28 Locations Based in Part on Company’s Stock Crash

This week’s precipitous stock drop has led to further reconsiderations of the company’s business model. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Forbes.com, Walmart.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
69 comments

National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles

Gas station owners are complaining about losing money as fuel prices begin to decrease, while the national movement to transition to electric vehicles increases in part to curb reliance on overseas fuel.

Read full story
764 comments

Spanking Your Child: Mental Health Perspectives

Mental Health professionals and medical doctors alike continue to debate the controversial punishment. This article is based on personal experience, mental health studies, and accredited media reports. Though I myself am a former mental health professional and will share personal information, I will offer no advice on this matter herein.

Read full story
159 comments

Popular Retail Chains Continuing to Close Locations in 2022

Though many of the below-listed companies are permanently shuttering stores for reasons publicly stated as “strategic,” underperforming locations are only part of the story.

Read full story
63 comments

Plans For Rite Aid Closings in 2022

The perennial drugstore chain has been shuttering 145 “unprofitable” locations throughout the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Forbes.com, Fortune.com, and Investors.RiteAid.com.

Read full story
17 comments

Avoiding Communication With Seriously Ill or Dying Loved Ones: A Mental Health Perspective

Studies show the phenomenon of avoiding a loved one potentially in life’s end-stage is impactful for all parties. This article is based on personal experiences and accredited media reports. Though I myself am a former mental health professional, I am not a doctor. I will share knowledge but will offer little advice on this matter herein.

Read full story
67 comments

Fast-Food Locations Are Planning Walk-Up Windows

Fast-food walk-up windows have been around on a limited basis nationwide for years, but the recent resurgence of interest in the model is based, in part, on pandemic repercussions.

Read full story
9 comments

Verizon is Replacing 3G Phones in Any Condition at No Cost. Service is Being Discontinued in December.

3G cell phone sales and service have already been discontinued by major providers, and Verizon will terminate theirs at the end of 2022. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Verizon.com, FCC.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
29 comments
Guilford, CT

Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022

Earlier this week, reports of the likelihood of further closings of the superchain were widely shared online. The explanations for the potential closings, however, have little to do with underperformance.

Read full story
205 comments

Reddit’s Plans to Go Public Are Expected to Lead to Sweeping Content Changes

As with any public company, an increase in federal oversight and answering to shareholders is a risk, yet several of the ‘reddits’ and subreddits’ on the platform have been besieged by controversy.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

My Most Life-Affirming Night Took Place in My Favorite So Cal Bookstore: Vroman’s in Pasadena

Magic happens at the indie bookseller. This article is not about Vroman’s bookstore, as its reputation speaks for itself. See the Vroman’s website for further information, or the Wikipedia page about the company here, which refers to the entity as ”the oldest and largest independent bookstore in Southern California.”

Read full story
3 comments

Plans For Exclusive Self-Checkout Expected to Expand to Major Restaurants, Department Stores, and Supermarkets

Though the purchase model remains polarizing, completing in-store purchases without a human attendant appears to be the wave of the near-future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, CNN.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Forbes.com.

Read full story
340 comments

Plans For Sweeping Changes to National Chain Restaurants in the Coming Months

Increased general automation and widespread menu changes are reflective of our modern age. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyWise.com, EatThis.com,TheGuardian.com, and Forbes.com.

Read full story
15 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Sesame Place Philadelphia Implementing “Bias Training” For Staff Following Accusations of Racism

The park has since apologized, but an attorney has been retained for the girls’ mother and aunt. According to an article published earlier today on 6ABC.com, titled “Mother Who Says Daughter & Niece Were Ignored by Sesame Place Character Speaks Out,” a character in the park engaged a racially-motivated incident by ignoring the gestures of two Black girls who wanted a hand slap.

Read full story
38 comments

Albertsons and Safeway Considering Location Closings and Other Sweeping Changes For the Duration of 2022

A strategic review of the long-standing supermarket chains, by parent Albertsons Companies, Inc., is ongoing and expected to lead to business shifts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, SupermarketNews.com, and GroceryDive.com.

Read full story
50 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy