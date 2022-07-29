Doctors Discuss Body Changes When Eliminating Sugar For 30 Days

In some circles, eliminating sugar for the period is called “The 30-Day No Sugar Challenge.” But whether it is smart to cease sugar intake at once, or gradually, is under debate.

Sugar Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on accredited medical and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a doctor. I will share knowledge but will offer no advice on this matter herein.

All listed theories and facts shared within this article are fully-attributed to individual accounts and said outlets, including Healthline.com, NutritiousLife.com, Wikipedia.org, and Google.com.

Introduction

A February, 2021 article from Healthline.com, “What Are 30-Day No Sugar Challenges? All You Need To Know,” detailed the realities of the controversial titular contests: Unfortunately, most Americans consume far too much added sugar in the form of soda, candy, sweetened baked goods, sugary breakfast cereals, and more. Cutting back on added sugar is important, as excessive consumption is linked to an increased risk of certain health conditions, including fatty liver, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. To reduce their added sugar intake, some people take part in “no sugar” challenges. These challenges typically involve cutting out all forms of added sugar for a set amount of time, often 30 days.

The article was written by Jillian Kubala, MS, RD, and medically reviewed by Adrienne Seitz, MS, RD, LDN , so the medical auspices in the piece are present.

Where the controversy in such challenges arises, however, is in a fundamental misunderstanding of the so-called “challenge” itself, which does not recommend cutting natural sweets — such as highly beneficial and nutrient-dense fruits — but only those with additives including extra sugar.

On its title alone, though, many incorrectly take it that they need to cut out fruit as well.

Regardless, are there any downsides to the challenge? Doctors say potentially there are.

Let us explore further.

Medical Findings

Kubala and Seitz, referenced above, underscore a negative aspect to cutting non-natural sugars for 30 days: For example, some people may find that they develop an unhealthy preoccupation with healthy food or harmful food rules around foods they used to enjoy after participating in this type of challenge. People with disordered eating tendencies may be more likely to experience this. Additionally, the emphasis on short-term restriction is problematic because long-term, sustainable dietary and lifestyle modifications are most important for overall health.

Cutting out processed sugar is a major positive, according to most doctors. What can happen to the body when so doing is improved heart health (including a possible lowering of blood pressure), skin health, and liver health (including a slowing of fatty liver disease), and will likely benefit blood sugar and oral health.

Kubala and Seitz recommend a gradual approach, as opposed to all-in: If one cuts out added sugar for 30 days only to return to a high sugar diet, the health benefits of added sugar reduction will be canceled out.

According to NutritiousLife.com’s ”Is the Sugar in Fruit Wreaking Your Diet?” distinctions are made between high and low-sugar fruit: When people ask me what fruit I recommend, I usually say that they should choose the fruits that they enjoy the most. A caveat to this: if you’re watching your weight, I’ll suggest one to two servings of the lower sugar fruits – berries over bananas, for example. Again, with that said, we are not an obese nation because we are eating too many bananas .

Note this particular piece was written by a nutritionist, not a doctor.

For a comprehensive and highly-medically attributed overview of sugar in general, see Wikipedia entry here, which addresses the sugar industry’s role in influencing the media: Sugar refiners and manufacturers of sugary foods and drinks have sought to influence medical research and public health recommendations, with substantial and largely clandestine spending documented from the 1960s to 2016. The results of research on the health effects of sugary food and drink differ significantly, depending on whether the researcher has financial ties to the food and drink industry. A 2013 medical review concluded that "unhealthy commodity industries should have no role in the formation of national or international NCD [non-communicable disease] policy." There have been similar efforts to steer coverage of sugar-related health information in popular media, including news media and social media.

Conclusion

The bottom line is doctors and nutritionists appear unanimous, per a targeted Google search, in considering the 30-Day No Sugar Challenge as potentially highly-beneficial, so long as the individual taking the challenge continues the healthy habit, and incorporates fruits in the diet without over-eating. To that end, though most medical and nutrition professionals agree stopping sugar cold is not in itself injurious, a gradual lessening of intake may better prepare the individual, and their body, for the healthy changes that are expected to ensue.

Thank you for reading.