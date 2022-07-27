Plans For Foot Locker in 2022

The perennial chain closed its Footaction USA stores in 2021, while news this year of a Nike pullback have dramatically impacted the company’s recent business.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Complex.com, Reuters.com, and FrontOfficeSports.com.

Wikipedia features a well-attributed and comprehensive overview of the Foot Locker chain: Foot Locker Retail, Inc. is an American sportswear and footwear retailer, with its headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, and operating in 28 countries. Although established in 1974, and founded as a separate company in 1988, Foot Locker's roots date to 1879, as it is a successor corporation to the F. W. Woolworth Company (“Woolworth's”), as many of its freestanding stores were Kinney Shoes and Woolworth's locations.

The page goes on to discuss the company’s “Foot Locker” chain of athletic footwear retail outlets (along with “Kids Foot Locker” and “Lady Foot Locker” stores), and other athletic-based divisions under its umbrella including Champs Sports and Footaction USA.

A second notable Wikipedia excerpt is the following: According to the company's filings with the SEC, as of January 28, 2017, Foot Locker, Inc. had 3,363 primarily mall-based stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Nearly 70% of its products are from Nike.

However, per ScrapeHero.com: There are 854 Foot Locker locations remaining in the United States as of June 22, 2022. The state with the most number of Foot Locker locations in the US is California, with 87 locations, which is 10% of all Foot Locker locations in America. ScrapeHero.com has also tallied Champs Sports locations: There are 505 Champs Sports locations in the United States as of June 22, 2022. The state with the most number of Champs Sports locations in the US is Texas, with 59 locations, which is 11% of all Champs Sports locations in America.

The number have locations of the two combined have drastically dropped since the aforementioned 2017 SEC filings, reason being Foot Locker has been beset by financial challenges, which have continued to threaten not only stock price, but locations.

Foot Locker, 2022

In May, 2021, SoleCollector.com published “Foot Locker Shutting Down Footaction Stores,” which addressed the loss of one of Foot Locker’s primary brands.

As excerpted from the article: In its latest earnings report , Foot Locker Inc. announced plans to convert approximately one-third of its Footaction stores into “existing banner concepts” like Foot Locker and Champs Sports. The company is calling the move its way to “better serve its consumers in a post-COVID marketplace.” The majority of the remaining two-thirds of Footaction locations will be closed as their leases expire over the next two years. According to footaction.com, there are currently 272 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. Foot Locker purchased the retailer in 2004 from a bankrupt Footstar Inc. for $350 million, and has since operated it alongside previous acquisitions including Eastbay and Champs.

Further, and more recent negative business news for the perennial retailer was elucidated when Forbes and other media outlets reported the company was losing the majority of its Nike business.

In May, 2022, Complex.com published “Nike CEO Confirms It Isn’t Cutting Out Foot Locker,” which clarified those reports: Nike CEO John Donahoe set the record straight on Nike’s relationship with Foot Locker, saying the retailer will continue to stock its product. “One other thing I just want to really reinforce because I think there was some confusion on this, that’s around Foot Locker,” Donahoe said. “To be crystal clear, Foot Locker always has been and always will be a large and important partner of Nike’s, and that will continue to be the case. And they’ll have a very distinct role in our marketplace strategy as a wholesaler, with a particular focus on the culture of basketball, on the sneaker culture and on kids, which is a really big and important opportunity for us. So just to be clear, they are one of our important partners going forward.”

The article states Foot Locker would be carrying less Nike product, not eliminating the brand entirely, and in response the company took a massive financial hit. Reuters.com has more on the story. See here.

In terms of closings, as with prior years strategic closings of individual locations are on the books. According to FrontOfficeSports.com, first-quarter 2022 financials were largely flat from the same period in 2021:

The sportswear and footwear retailer generated $2.18 billion in Q1 2022, a 1% increase year-over-year, narrowly missing analysts’ estimates of $2.2 billion in sales for the quarter.

Net income reached $133 million in Q1, compared to $202 million in Q1 2021.

Comparable-store sales fell by 1.9% compared to the same period last year.

compared to the same period last year. Shares of the company dropped over 30% in 2022 prior to the latest earnings report.

The company will adapt upcoming business decisions, including the possibility of further closings, based on these and future numbers.

Nothing is off the books in these decisions, as with 2018 when they closed over 100 stores due to similar strategic analysis of their bottom line.

For now, Foot Locker and its affiliated companies are remaining in business, but industry analysts are closely scrutinizing the company’s recent developments and largely expect future closings, as verified per a targeted Google search.

Thank you for reading.