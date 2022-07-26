Walmart Shares Tumble Following Company Profit Warning

Joel Eisenberg

The superchain largely blames inflation, invigorating recession concerns and redefining consumer habits across-the-board. Its stock drop has negatively impacted the share prices of other retailers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWxlw_0gtJp8td00
WalmartShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNBC.com, Yahoo.Finance.com, and SBXL.com.

Introduction

In a CNBC report from this morning titled, “Stocks Fall After Walmart’s Profit Warning, Dragging Other Retail Names Lower,” Walmart’s influence as the nation’s leading retailer in terms of revenue has been punctuated resulting from its current stock hit: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 128 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 lost 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.2%. Walmart said Monday that it cut its quarterly and full-year profit estimates because of rising food inflation. This alarmed investors who deliberated the implications for other retail stocks. The big-box retailer said higher prices are spurring consumers to pull back on general merchandise spending, particularly in apparel. Walmart plunged 8% Tuesday and dragged other retailers with it. Target and Kohl’s each dropped about 5%, while Amazon and Dollar General each fell 4%. Costco shed 3%. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF was down by more than 4%.

Where goes Walmart tends to go other retailers, as the company is perceived as being representative of consumer spending habits.

Let us explore further.

Walmart Stock Drop, July 26, 2022

I write substantially about the Walmart chain for NewsBreak, and its influence on other chains both global and national cannot be understated. According to industry experts, yesterday’s drop was not entirely unexpected.

Walmart reported on the cutting of its quarterly and full-year profit estimates, saying it now anticipates adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter and full year to to decline around 8% to 9% and 11% to 13%, respectively. It had previously expected them to be flat to up slightly for the second quarter and to drop by about 1% for the full year, per CNBC.

Yesterday, Yahoo Finance published “Walmart Warning Sends Stock Price Plunging, Renews Retail Worries,” which stated: ”The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend, and while we’ve made good progress clearing hardline categories, apparel in Walmart U.S. is requiring more markdown dollars," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in a statement. "We’re now anticipating more pressure on general merchandise in the back half; however, we’re encouraged by the start we’re seeing on school supplies in Walmart U.S.”

My previous Walmart article for NewsBreak, “Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022,” was published prior to the stock drop but elucidated the company’s recent reconsideration of aspects of their business model moving forward.

My article excerpted a piece from shopping trade site, SBXL.com: According to a July 18 update published by SBXL.com, “Why Is Walmart Closing Stores Suddenly 2022: The Real Reasons!” the issue of the store closings are more complex than they may appear on the surface: After hearing the information, many people wonder is Walmart going out of business, but it’s just a business transformation… It will put the money into optimizing its website and app, amongst other things, to provide an efficient, high-quality service that meets the needs of these new consumers. The retail landscape is changing as customers demand more online and as online giants like Amazon continue to grow in size and scope. Walmart is doing what it needs to do to support such an industry shift by ensuring its services remain efficient, fast, and reliable!

Indeed, Walmart has been strategizing business improvements for some time, and yesterday’s stock decline will most likely hasten matters.

Conclusion

As the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart’s influence cannot be understated. As the stock price continues to exhibit volatility for reasons impacting the globe such as inflation and related metrics, the stock price of other such retailers tends to follow.

I will post updates here, on NewsBreak, as they happen.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walmart# Stock# Business# Money# Retail

Comments / 1

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
71429 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Chick-fil-A Rules of Employment Scrutinized

Online commentators have both criticized and mocked rules within the company’s employee handbook. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Wikipedia.org, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, Mashed.com, and EatThis.com.

Read full story
59 comments
Hendersonville, NC

Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor Laws

A North Carolina Chick-fil-A restaurant is under scrutiny as the location solicited workers for no money. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, TheWashingtonPost.com, Facebook.com, Mashed.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
6 comments

Doctors Discuss Body Changes When Eliminating Sugar For 30 Days

In some circles, eliminating sugar for the period is called “The 30-Day No Sugar Challenge.” But whether it is smart to cease sugar intake at once, or gradually, is under debate.

Read full story
33 comments

Walmart Announces Sweeping Changes For 28 Locations Based in Part on Company’s Stock Crash

This week’s precipitous stock drop has led to further reconsiderations of the company’s business model. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Forbes.com, Walmart.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Read full story
67 comments

National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles

Gas station owners are complaining about losing money as fuel prices begin to decrease, while the national movement to transition to electric vehicles increases in part to curb reliance on overseas fuel.

Read full story
763 comments

Spanking Your Child: Mental Health Perspectives

Mental Health professionals and medical doctors alike continue to debate the controversial punishment. This article is based on personal experience, mental health studies, and accredited media reports. Though I myself am a former mental health professional and will share personal information, I will offer no advice on this matter herein.

Read full story
157 comments

Popular Retail Chains Continuing to Close Locations in 2022

Though many of the below-listed companies are permanently shuttering stores for reasons publicly stated as “strategic,” underperforming locations are only part of the story.

Read full story
63 comments

Plans For Rite Aid Closings in 2022

The perennial drugstore chain has been shuttering 145 “unprofitable” locations throughout the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Forbes.com, Fortune.com, and Investors.RiteAid.com.

Read full story
17 comments

Avoiding Communication With Seriously Ill or Dying Loved Ones: A Mental Health Perspective

Studies show the phenomenon of avoiding a loved one potentially in life’s end-stage is impactful for all parties. This article is based on personal experiences and accredited media reports. Though I myself am a former mental health professional, I am not a doctor. I will share knowledge but will offer little advice on this matter herein.

Read full story
67 comments

Fast-Food Locations Are Planning Walk-Up Windows

Fast-food walk-up windows have been around on a limited basis nationwide for years, but the recent resurgence of interest in the model is based, in part, on pandemic repercussions.

Read full story
8 comments

Verizon is Replacing 3G Phones in Any Condition at No Cost. Service is Being Discontinued in December.

3G cell phone sales and service have already been discontinued by major providers, and Verizon will terminate theirs at the end of 2022. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Verizon.com, FCC.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
29 comments
Guilford, CT

Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022

Earlier this week, reports of the likelihood of further closings of the superchain were widely shared online. The explanations for the potential closings, however, have little to do with underperformance.

Read full story
205 comments

Reddit’s Plans to Go Public Are Expected to Lead to Sweeping Content Changes

As with any public company, an increase in federal oversight and answering to shareholders is a risk, yet several of the ‘reddits’ and subreddits’ on the platform have been besieged by controversy.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

My Most Life-Affirming Night Took Place in My Favorite So Cal Bookstore: Vroman’s in Pasadena

Magic happens at the indie bookseller. This article is not about Vroman’s bookstore, as its reputation speaks for itself. See the Vroman’s website for further information, or the Wikipedia page about the company here, which refers to the entity as ”the oldest and largest independent bookstore in Southern California.”

Read full story
3 comments

Plans For Exclusive Self-Checkout Expected to Expand to Major Restaurants, Department Stores, and Supermarkets

Though the purchase model remains polarizing, completing in-store purchases without a human attendant appears to be the wave of the near-future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, CNN.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Forbes.com.

Read full story
340 comments

Plans For Sweeping Changes to National Chain Restaurants in the Coming Months

Increased general automation and widespread menu changes are reflective of our modern age. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyWise.com, EatThis.com,TheGuardian.com, and Forbes.com.

Read full story
15 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Sesame Place Philadelphia Implementing “Bias Training” For Staff Following Accusations of Racism

The park has since apologized, but an attorney has been retained for the girls’ mother and aunt. According to an article published earlier today on 6ABC.com, titled “Mother Who Says Daughter & Niece Were Ignored by Sesame Place Character Speaks Out,” a character in the park engaged a racially-motivated incident by ignoring the gestures of two Black girls who wanted a hand slap.

Read full story
38 comments

Albertsons and Safeway Considering Location Closings and Other Sweeping Changes For the Duration of 2022

A strategic review of the long-standing supermarket chains, by parent Albertsons Companies, Inc., is ongoing and expected to lead to business shifts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, SupermarketNews.com, and GroceryDive.com.

Read full story
50 comments

Calls For a Walgreens Boycott Trend as Company Pharmacists Reject Prescriptions Based on Moral Grounds

Pharmacists are not obligated to fill prescriptions if they disagree with contents based on personal moral or religious values. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Twitter.com, NJ.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Newsweek.com, and The Star Tribune.

Read full story
1374 comments

Costco Enforces Members-Only Gas Model

Beginning this month in New Jersey, Costco has limited its gas purchases exclusively to members. Will a national rollout follow?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NJ.com, TheStreet.com, and News.Yahoo.com,

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy