Walmart Shares Tumble Following Company Profit Warning

The superchain largely blames inflation, invigorating recession concerns and redefining consumer habits across-the-board. Its stock drop has negatively impacted the share prices of other retailers.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports.

In a CNBC report from this morning titled, “Stocks Fall After Walmart’s Profit Warning, Dragging Other Retail Names Lower,” Walmart’s influence as the nation’s leading retailer in terms of revenue has been punctuated resulting from its current stock hit: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 128 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 lost 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.2%. Walmart said Monday that it cut its quarterly and full-year profit estimates because of rising food inflation. This alarmed investors who deliberated the implications for other retail stocks. The big-box retailer said higher prices are spurring consumers to pull back on general merchandise spending, particularly in apparel. Walmart plunged 8% Tuesday and dragged other retailers with it. Target and Kohl’s each dropped about 5%, while Amazon and Dollar General each fell 4%. Costco shed 3%. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF was down by more than 4%.

Where goes Walmart tends to go other retailers, as the company is perceived as being representative of consumer spending habits.

I write substantially about the Walmart chain for NewsBreak, and its influence on other chains both global and national cannot be understated. According to industry experts, yesterday’s drop was not entirely unexpected.

Walmart reported on the cutting of its quarterly and full-year profit estimates, saying it now anticipates adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter and full year to to decline around 8% to 9% and 11% to 13%, respectively. It had previously expected them to be flat to up slightly for the second quarter and to drop by about 1% for the full year, per CNBC.

Yesterday, Yahoo Finance published “Walmart Warning Sends Stock Price Plunging, Renews Retail Worries,” which stated: ”The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend, and while we’ve made good progress clearing hardline categories, apparel in Walmart U.S. is requiring more markdown dollars," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in a statement. "We’re now anticipating more pressure on general merchandise in the back half; however, we’re encouraged by the start we’re seeing on school supplies in Walmart U.S.”

My previous Walmart article for NewsBreak, “Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022,” was published prior to the stock drop but elucidated the company’s recent reconsideration of aspects of their business model moving forward.

My article excerpted a piece from shopping trade site, SBXL.com: According to a July 18 update published by SBXL.com, “Why Is Walmart Closing Stores Suddenly 2022: The Real Reasons!” the issue of the store closings are more complex than they may appear on the surface: After hearing the information, many people wonder is Walmart going out of business, but it’s just a business transformation… It will put the money into optimizing its website and app, amongst other things, to provide an efficient, high-quality service that meets the needs of these new consumers. The retail landscape is changing as customers demand more online and as online giants like Amazon continue to grow in size and scope. Walmart is doing what it needs to do to support such an industry shift by ensuring its services remain efficient, fast, and reliable!

Indeed, Walmart has been strategizing business improvements for some time, and yesterday’s stock decline will most likely hasten matters.

As the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart’s influence cannot be understated. As the stock price continues to exhibit volatility for reasons impacting the globe such as inflation and related metrics, the stock price of other such retailers tends to follow.

Thank you for reading.