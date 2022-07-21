Plans For Exclusive Self-Checkout Expected to Expand to Major Restaurants, Department Stores, and Supermarkets

Joel Eisenberg

Though the purchase model remains polarizing, completing in-store purchases without a human attendant appears to be the wave of the near-future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ore0X_0go34Wte00
Walmart Self-CheckoutWalmart.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, CNN.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Forbes.com.

Introduction

NewsBreak recently published “Walmart, Kroger, and Dollar General Are Piloting Exclusive Self-Checkout Locations,” my article about the planned switch to permanent exit automation of some of our nation’s largest chains.

As excerpted from the article: All three superchains are poised to implement self-checkout payments exclusively within the next several years, eliminating cashier positions. Other companies are expected to follow.

For decades, science fiction writers and futurists have posited an era when human labor would be effectively eliminated in favor of machines. Self-checkout does not represent that extreme an advance. However, many employees of top revenue-generating chains are speaking out about this particular widely expected change in fear of their jobs, as are customers who have stated on social media that the shopping experience is becoming less attractive as a result of that loss of human interaction.

According to reports, most of the largest of U.S. chains are planning to make the switch permanent, not solely those I’ve written about previously.

For their part, restaurant and retail analysts appear to agree it is no coincidence that e-commerce transactions have largely remained strong across-the-board since the advent of Covid, when once they were expected to again become secondary to brick-and-mortar once the pandemic became more manageable.

Let us explore further.

Self-Checkout, 2022

Wikipedia.org features a comprehensive history of the self-checkout trend, which you can read here.

On July 9, CNN.com published “Nobody Likes Self-Checkout. Here’s Why It’s Everywhere.” The article stated: Despite self-checkout’s many shortcomings for customers and store owners, the trend is only growing. Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR) and Dollar General (DG) are piloting exclusively self-checkout stores. Costco and Albertsons have brought self-checkout back after removing it years ago. Amazon(AMZN) has taken the concept a step further with cashier-less Amazon (AMZN) Go stores. It may simply be too late for stores to turn their back on self-checkout.

Further information of the upcoming pilot programs for these three companies can be found in my previous article on the matter, linked above.

A June, 2022 piece from Forbes.com, “Coming to Stores: A New Type of Self-Checkout Where No Scanning is Required,” can be seen as a companion to the CNN report in terms of employee and customer distaste with the trend: ”Everybody hates them,” said Abhinai Srivastava, CEO of Mashgin, who is trying to capitalize on the sometimes frustrating experience to peddle his own line of newfangled self-checkout machines. “The idea is right, but the implementation has not been that great.”

The article goes on to state the AI-based new self-checkout model is being tested in Circle K locations: Mashgin, based in Palo Alto, California, has spent the last eight years leveraging advancements in technology to create a next-generation self-checkout machine that doesn’t require customers to scan items. Instead, the countertop system uses artificial intelligence to identify and ring up items automatically. That allows customers to check out in as little as 10 seconds—eight times faster than a regular self-checkout machine. “Most of that time is spent fishing for a credit card,” said Srivastava. The added efficiency means a retailer can purchase just one of its machines rather than two or three of the traditional kind.

Conclusion

To correct a popular misconception, self-checkout is not an invention resulting from the pandemic. In fact, it has been around for several years prior.

Among the many issues customers have voiced (re-education, lack of human interaction as also mentioned earlier), as covered in my prior piece has been one of thievery.

For perspective, in an archived March, 2018 piece from TheAtlantic.com, entitled “The Banana Trick and Other Acts of Self-Checkout Thievery,” the tech was flawed early and has since been fixed in this regard: Self-checkout theft has become so widespread that a whole lingo has sprung up to describe its tactics. Ringing up a T-bone ($13.99/lb) with a code for a cheap ($0.49/lb) variety of produce is “the banana trick.” If a can of Illy espresso leaves the conveyor belt without being scanned, that’s called “the pass around.” “The switcheroo” is more labor-intensive: Peel the sticker off something inexpensive and place it over the bar code of something pricey. Just make sure both items are about the same weight, to avoid triggering that pesky “unexpected item” alert in the bagging area.

Store losses with such early models were extensive regardless of company type, and reports are customers of late have tried to do the same, primarily due to inflation-related issues, but have been caught. Today’s self-checkout models have become considerably more inclined to identify such thievery due in part to cameras, weight baskets, AI-based scanning, and other partly obscured measures.

With the recent news of various pilot programs to replace human cashiers with machines, some experts say the initial opposition to the proposed exclusive process will dissipate in the adaptation, no different than learning how to use a computer, or a cell phone.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Self Checkout# Money# Business# Retail# Restaurants

Comments / 336

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
69402 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Verizon is Replacing 3G Phones in Any Condition at No Cost. Service is Being Discontinued in December.

3G cell phone sales and service have already been discontinued by major providers, and Verizon will terminate theirs at the end of 2022. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Verizon.com, FCC.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
13 comments
Guilford, CT

Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022

Earlier this week, reports of the likelihood of further closings of the superchain were widely shared online. The explanations for the potential closings, however, have little to do with underperformance.

Read full story
122 comments

Reddit’s Plans to Go Public Are Expected to Lead to Sweeping Content Changes

As with any public company, an increase in federal oversight and answering to shareholders is a risk, yet several of the ‘reddits’ and subreddits’ on the platform have been besieged by controversy.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

My Most Life-Affirming Night Took Place in My Favorite So Cal Bookstore: Vroman’s in Pasadena

Magic happens at the indie bookseller. This article is not about Vroman’s bookstore, as its reputation speaks for itself. See the Vroman’s website for further information, or the Wikipedia page about the company here, which refers to the entity as ”the oldest and largest independent bookstore in Southern California.”

Read full story
3 comments

Plans For Sweeping Changes to National Chain Restaurants in the Coming Months

Increased general automation and widespread menu changes are reflective of our modern age. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyWise.com, EatThis.com,TheGuardian.com, and Forbes.com.

Read full story
14 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Sesame Place Philadelphia Implementing “Bias Training” For Staff Following Accusations of Racism

The park has since apologized, but an attorney has been retained for the girls’ mother and aunt. According to an article published earlier today on 6ABC.com, titled “Mother Who Says Daughter & Niece Were Ignored by Sesame Place Character Speaks Out,” a character in the park engaged a racially-motivated incident by ignoring the gestures of two Black girls who wanted a hand slap.

Read full story
38 comments

Albertsons and Safeway Considering Location Closings and Other Sweeping Changes For the Duration of 2022

A strategic review of the long-standing supermarket chains, by parent Albertsons Companies, Inc., is ongoing and expected to lead to business shifts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, SupermarketNews.com, and GroceryDive.com.

Read full story
50 comments

Calls For a Walgreens Boycott Trend as Company Pharmacists Reject Prescriptions Based on Moral Grounds

Pharmacists are not obligated to fill prescriptions if they disagree with contents based on personal moral or religious values. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Twitter.com, NJ.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Newsweek.com, and The Star Tribune.

Read full story
1365 comments

Costco Enforces Members-Only Gas Model

Beginning this month in New Jersey, Costco has limited its gas purchases exclusively to members. Will a national rollout follow?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NJ.com, TheStreet.com, and News.Yahoo.com,

Read full story
36 comments

Sweeping Changes For Cracker Barrel in 2022

Though the company has generally remained a high-achiever, recent developments have hastened changes for the duration of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CrackerBarrel.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, and FSRMagazine.com.

Read full story
233 comments

Plans For El Pollo Loco For the Remainder of 2022

Company word is for the entity to cut its 2021 losses while implementing aggressive expansion strategies moving forward. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, QSRMagazine.com, GlobeNewswire.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are Piloting Exclusive Self-Checkout Locations

All three superchains are poised to implement self-checkout payments exclusively within the next several years, eliminating cashier positions. Other companies are expected to follow.

Read full story
198 comments

Plans For Lane Bryant in 2022 Following Parent Company Bankruptcy

Following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Lane Bryant’s parent company, Ascena, in 2020, and subsequent closures of 157 locations, have the retailer’s financial metrics improved in the current calendar year?

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

TV History: In 1976, Lorne Michaels Made an Offer to The Beatles to Reunite on “Saturday Night Live”

The year was 1976, nearly 10 years following the group’s final paid appearance, and seven years after their unannounced Apple Corps. rooftop concert. The Beatles Statue; Pier Head, LiverpoolIJ Portwine, Unsplash.

Read full story
11 comments
San Francisco, CA

Plans For Nordstrom Rack Location Closings in 2022

The discount iteration of the department store stalwart has announced strategic business decisions for the current calendar year. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business location closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports.Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNBC.com, Wikipedia.org, SFGate.com, Stores.NordstromRack.com, ScrapeHero.com, RetailDive.com, Press.Nordstrom.com, PRNewswire.com, ChainStoreage.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Coping with Bipolar Rage or Intermittent Explosive Disorder

For those who bear the brunt, help is available for you as well. This article is free of bias, and though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.

Read full story
64 comments

Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022

Though individual locations have been recently announced as closing, company expansion is occurring at a hastened pace. With that pace comes an important technological change presently being tested.

Read full story
301 comments
Mansfield, OH

Update: Plans For Dollar General Closings in 2022

New closures have recently been announced by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Mansfield New Journal, and Cleveland19.com.

Read full story
109 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Combating Southern California’s Homeless Problem

The state maintains the highest percentage of unhoused individuals in the country, accounting for approximately one-fifth of the U.S. homeless population. Southern California holds the distinction as the region with the largest homeless rate.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy