Plans For Exclusive Self-Checkout Expected to Expand to Major Restaurants, Department Stores, and Supermarkets

Though the purchase model remains polarizing, completing in-store purchases without a human attendant appears to be the wave of the near-future.

Walmart Self-Checkout Walmart.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, CNN.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Forbes.com.

Introduction

NewsBreak recently published “Walmart, Kroger, and Dollar General Are Piloting Exclusive Self-Checkout Locations,” my article about the planned switch to permanent exit automation of some of our nation’s largest chains.

As excerpted from the article: All three superchains are poised to implement self-checkout payments exclusively within the next several years, eliminating cashier positions. Other companies are expected to follow.

For decades, science fiction writers and futurists have posited an era when human labor would be effectively eliminated in favor of machines. Self-checkout does not represent that extreme an advance. However, many employees of top revenue-generating chains are speaking out about this particular widely expected change in fear of their jobs, as are customers who have stated on social media that the shopping experience is becoming less attractive as a result of that loss of human interaction.

According to reports, most of the largest of U.S. chains are planning to make the switch permanent, not solely those I’ve written about previously.

For their part, restaurant and retail analysts appear to agree it is no coincidence that e-commerce transactions have largely remained strong across-the-board since the advent of Covid, when once they were expected to again become secondary to brick-and-mortar once the pandemic became more manageable.

Let us explore further.

Self-Checkout, 2022

Wikipedia.org features a comprehensive history of the self-checkout trend, which you can read here.

On July 9, CNN.com published “Nobody Likes Self-Checkout. Here’s Why It’s Everywhere.” The article stated: Despite self-checkout’s many shortcomings for customers and store owners, the trend is only growing. Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR) and Dollar General (DG) are piloting exclusively self-checkout stores. Costco and Albertsons have brought self-checkout back after removing it years ago. Amazon(AMZN) has taken the concept a step further with cashier-less Amazon (AMZN) Go stores. It may simply be too late for stores to turn their back on self-checkout.

Further information of the upcoming pilot programs for these three companies can be found in my previous article on the matter, linked above.

A June, 2022 piece from Forbes.com, “Coming to Stores: A New Type of Self-Checkout Where No Scanning is Required,” can be seen as a companion to the CNN report in terms of employee and customer distaste with the trend: ”Everybody hates them,” said Abhinai Srivastava, CEO of Mashgin, who is trying to capitalize on the sometimes frustrating experience to peddle his own line of newfangled self-checkout machines. “The idea is right, but the implementation has not been that great.”

The article goes on to state the AI-based new self-checkout model is being tested in Circle K locations: Mashgin, based in Palo Alto, California, has spent the last eight years leveraging advancements in technology to create a next-generation self-checkout machine that doesn’t require customers to scan items. Instead, the countertop system uses artificial intelligence to identify and ring up items automatically. That allows customers to check out in as little as 10 seconds—eight times faster than a regular self-checkout machine. “Most of that time is spent fishing for a credit card,” said Srivastava. The added efficiency means a retailer can purchase just one of its machines rather than two or three of the traditional kind.

Conclusion

To correct a popular misconception, self-checkout is not an invention resulting from the pandemic. In fact, it has been around for several years prior.

Among the many issues customers have voiced (re-education, lack of human interaction as also mentioned earlier), as covered in my prior piece has been one of thievery.

For perspective, in an archived March, 2018 piece from TheAtlantic.com, entitled “The Banana Trick and Other Acts of Self-Checkout Thievery,” the tech was flawed early and has since been fixed in this regard: Self-checkout theft has become so widespread that a whole lingo has sprung up to describe its tactics. Ringing up a T-bone ($13.99/lb) with a code for a cheap ($0.49/lb) variety of produce is “the banana trick.” If a can of Illy espresso leaves the conveyor belt without being scanned, that’s called “the pass around.” “The switcheroo” is more labor-intensive: Peel the sticker off something inexpensive and place it over the bar code of something pricey. Just make sure both items are about the same weight, to avoid triggering that pesky “unexpected item” alert in the bagging area.

Store losses with such early models were extensive regardless of company type, and reports are customers of late have tried to do the same, primarily due to inflation-related issues, but have been caught. Today’s self-checkout models have become considerably more inclined to identify such thievery due in part to cameras, weight baskets, AI-based scanning, and other partly obscured measures.

With the recent news of various pilot programs to replace human cashiers with machines, some experts say the initial opposition to the proposed exclusive process will dissipate in the adaptation, no different than learning how to use a computer, or a cell phone.

Thank you for reading.