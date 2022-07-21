Plans For Sweeping Changes to National Chain Restaurants in the Coming Months

Joel Eisenberg

Increased general automation and widespread menu changes are reflective of our modern age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pisru_0gnrcXwm00
McDonald’sMcDonalds.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: MoneyWise.com, EatThis.com, TheGuardian.com, and Forbes.com.

Introduction

In January of this year, NewsBreak published “National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022,” my article about the current state of what had been our country’s most-trafficked eateries.

As excerpted from the article: According to MoneyWise, long-term national chains such as Starbucks, Burger King, Subway, Pizza Hut, Applebees and more have strategically closed doors in a higher than typical percentage in 2019, and during the advent of Covid-19 in 2020 have shuttered in proportionally larger numbers. As the article states pre-pandemic closures were primarily due to rent increases or competition, the issues within this current period of the pandemic era have tended to relate to matters involving a still-volatile economy. See here for MoneyWise staff writer Caitlin Cochrane’s article, entitled “These Chains are Closing the Most Restaurants.”

Innumerable other chain restaurants of a non-fast food nature, such as Souplantation and its sister company, Sweet Tomatoes, had permanently closed their doors the prior year and others were expected to follow.

Today, as Covid remains a scourge but has become manageable to a degree, incidents of closings of national chains, fast food or otherwise, have notably decreased, though in many instances sweeping changes are just now beginning to take effect.

Let us explore further.

The State of National Restaurant Chains, 2022

According to a July 17 article from EatThis.com, entitled “4 Major Fast-Food Chains Making Drastic Changes Right Now,” an evolution of sorts is portended for the chains featured: McDonald’s, Starbucks, Subway, and Chipotle.

Regarding the McDonald’s chain, the article states: Franchisees will be held to higher standards under the new rules, with franchise applications and renewals subject to a more comprehensive review process In its decision to renew and award franchise agreements, McDonald's will be giving more weight to performance history and customer complaints, and will be conducting more store inspections.

For further specifics about changes to the McDonald’s business model, EatThis.com had published a feature four weeks prior, “McDonald's Is Making Major Internal Changes That Will Impact the Way It Operates,” that delves deeper into current changes.

As for the remaining three chains listed above:

  • Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz has said the company is working on a comprehensive plan to improve employee and customer culture following a challenging 2021. Amidst a store-by-store unionization movement (see TheGuardian.com article on the matter here), among the proposals are increased opportunities for career advancement and a greater investment in employee safety.
  • Subway unveiled a menu of 12 new sandwiches that they are collectively calling their Subway Series, which the chain hopes will simplify operations at its stores.
  • As for Chipotle, the article goes on to discuss a substantive company investment in automation and AI. Several months ago, the company introduced "Chippy," an AI-powered chip-making robot (which the article states will be piloted at a Chipotle location later this year). The investment also includes labor management tools to streamline operations.

In a November, 2021 piece from Mashed.com, “These Big Changes May Come to Restaurant Dining in 2022,” several of the expectations as listed in the piece have so far come true for many dining establishments, including more spacious outdoor sitting and increased space between tables inside, the latter particularly of which was beginning to happen earlier last year.

In “Trends Affecting the Restaurant Industry in 2022,” Forbes.com reported (in March): As we are coming out of the most significant pandemic in generations, restaurant owners still face many challenges operating their businesses. That said, I believe the most effective & positive trend in the industry is how restaurants of all sizes now embrace technology. Much of the technology, such as apps, third-party ordering, and direct online ordering, has been used for several years. Still, it took Covid 19 to force the industry to exploit its use to a fuller extent. This adaptability of technology is paving the way for recovery and growth in 2022. By the end of 2022, the food industry expects to reach $899 billion in sales.

For both national chains and standalone restaurants, technological advancement is the number one change mentioned across-the-board, along with culture shifts for staff and customers.

Conclusion

In such a volatile industry changes happen quickly, and frequently with little or no notice.

In the event of further related reportage I will update my readers here, on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
69402 followers

