Sesame Place Philadelphia Implementing “Bias Training” For Staff Following Accusations of Racism

The park has since apologized, but an attorney has been retained for the girls’ mother and aunt.

Sesame Place Incident Jodi Brown, Instagram

According to an article published earlier today on 6ABC.com, titled “Mother Who Says Daughter & Niece Were Ignored by Sesame Place Character Speaks Out,” a character in the park engaged a racially-motivated incident by ignoring the gestures of two Black girls who wanted a hand slap.

This video of the incident immediately went viral and was posted by Jodi Brown, whose daughter and niece are the young girls featured.

The video appeared on Ms. Brown’s Instagram account, along with the following post:

Jodi Brown Instagram Post Instagram

6ABC.com’s article reported a representative of the park initially said the character did not intentionally ignore the girls, and in part blamed the incident on a costume that cut down on the performer’s vision. The article further stated similar incidents have begun to appear online.

On Monday night, Sesame Place issued a follow-up to their first statement: "We sincerely apologize to the family for their experience in our park on Saturday; we know that it's not OK. We are taking actions to do better. We are committed to making this right. We will conduct training for our employees so they better understand, recognize and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience to our guests.

Sesame Workshop, the organization behind the “Sesame Street” franchise and affiliated operations, released a statement of their own on Monday, two days following the event:

Sesame Workshop is aware of the recent incident at Sesame Place Philadelphia, which we take very seriously. What these children experienced is unacceptable. We have been in contact with Sesame Place, our licensed park partner, and they have assured us that they will conduct bias training and a thorough review of the ways in which they engage with families and guests. As a global nonprofit educational organization with a mission to help children grow smarter, stronger and kinder, Sesame Workshop has always stood for respect, inclusion and belonging and is committed to providing the highest quality engaging experiences for all children and families. We hold our partners to the same high standards. We will continue working with our long-term partner Sesame Place to ensure that appropriate actions are taken and that incidents like this do not happen in the future."

Ms. Brown, meantime, has retained an attorney. Per CNN.com’s “Mom Believes Sesame Place Character Was Intentionally Racist Toward Two 6-year-old Black Girls,” she is being presently advised as to potential legal action: The mother who posted a video showing a costumed character appearing to ignore two Black children during a parade at Sesame Place in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, says the theme park’s explanation of the incident as a “misunderstanding” is not enough. Jodi Brown and her attorney told CNN on Tuesday that the Sesame Place character, Rosita, was intentionally racist toward her niece and daughter.

The CNN.com report further states on Tuesday night, Sesame Place said they spoke with and apologized to the family Sunday for the experience they had, refunded costs, and offered them a return visit.

Yesterday, HollywoodReporter.com published “Sesame Workshop Promises Bias Training For Sesame Place Staff After Viral Video Incident,” which elaborated on the controversy. It should be noted Ms. Brown posted the above video on Instagram, while the first Twitter post on the matter including the video is credited to Leslie Mac:

As excerpted from the article: On Sunday morning, digital strategist Leslie Mac posted a video to Twitter from her great-niece’s 4th birthday celebration over the weekend. In the nine-second clip, two little girls from the party, both Black, stand on the sidelines of the parade of characters and extend their arms toward a performer dressed in a Rosita costume. Rosita high-fives other park visitors before waving off the two girls, wagging her head as she turns away from them.

The resultant ‘bias training’ by the park is reported to be mandatory.

Pertinent updates will be reported here, on NewsBreak, as they happen.

(Author’s Note: This article was based on social media postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: 6ABC.com, Instagram.com, HollywoodReporter.com, and CNN.com.)