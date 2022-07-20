Albertsons and Safeway Considering Location Closings and Other Sweeping Changes For the Duration of 2022

Joel Eisenberg

A strategic review of the long-standing supermarket chains, by parent Albertsons Companies, Inc., is ongoing and expected to lead to business shifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0DNJ_0gmEVgY400
SafewayLocal.Safeway.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, SupermarketNews.com, and GroceryDive.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Albertsons corporate entity, which was founded in July, 1939: Albertsons Companies, Inc. is an American grocery company founded and headquartered in Boise, Idaho. With 2,253 stores as of the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 and 270,000 employees as of fiscal year 2019, the company is the second-largest supermarket chain in North America after Kroger. Albertsons ranked 53rd in the 2018 Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue. Prior to its January 2015 merger with Safeway Inc. for $9.2 billion, it had 1,075 supermarkets located in 29 U.S. states under 12 different banners.

Breaking the location count down further, according to ScrapeHero.com: There are 392 Albertsons locations in the United States as of July 11, 2022. The state with the most number of Albertsons locations in the US is California, with 129 locations, which is 32% of all Albertsons locations in America.

Regarding current Safeway locations, ScrapeHero.com states: There are 909 Safeway Inc locations in the United States as of May 23, 2022. The state with the most number of Safeway Inc locations in the US is California, with 246 locations, which is 27% of all Safeway Inc locations in America.

It should be noted Albertsons Companies, Inc. also owns several entities aside from Albertsons and Safeway, including other chains. Per SupermarketNews.com: Although the first Albertsons grocery store was opened by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, in 1939, many of the banners now under the Albertsons umbrella have even longer histories — Acme in 1891, Jewel in 1899, Safeway in 1914 and United in 1916. Today, Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores in 34 states and the District of Columbia under such banners as Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. It is the second-largest supermarket chain in the United States by sales and store count, following The Kroger Co.

The company is among the nation’s largest such entities, and yet Albertsons Companies, Inc. is in the midst of an across-the-board business review that portends major changes moving forward.

Let us explore.

Albertsons and Safeway, 2022

According to a February, 2022 piece from SupermarketNews.com, entitled “Albertsons Announces Strategic Review of Company,” the subject of company scale was among targeted considerations: Albertsons, the nation’s second-largest supermarket operator, said it has retained Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse as financial advisers for the review, which will gauge balance sheet optimization and capital return strategies, potential strategic or financial transactions, and development of other strategic initiatives to complement Albertsons’ existing businesses.

GroceryDive.com‘s March, 2022 piece, “Albertsons Could Sell Off Underperforming Banners, Analyst Says,” addressed the issue of strategic closures: In a note to investors, Arun Sundaram, an analyst with CFRA Research, said the company will most likely sell off underperforming banners “to accelerate investments in areas like supply chain, technology, and e-commerce.”

The original Albertsons Companies, Inc. press release on the matter can be seen here.

Conclusion

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is motivated to surpass The Kroger Co. as the nation’s largest such company. Their ongoing review is expected to effectuate these matters, and time will tell if they are successful.

In the event of further updates, I will report them to my readers here, on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

