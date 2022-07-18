Plans For El Pollo Loco For the Remainder of 2022

Company word is for the entity to cut its 2021 losses while implementing aggressive expansion strategies moving forward.

This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, QSRMagazine.com, GlobeNewswire.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia offers a comprehensive overview of the El Pollo Loco fast food chain: El Pollo Loco (Spanish for "The Crazy Chicken") is the name of two independent restaurant chains that specialize in Mexican-style grilled chicken. Both were founded by Juan Francisco Ochoa. He established the first El Pollo Loco restaurant in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico in 1974. Ochoa then expanded his chain into the United States in 1980. He later sold his U.S. restaurants in 1983 while keeping the ones in Mexico. The two companies have since occupied non-overlapping global territories and have offered different fare.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 488 El Pollo Loco locations in the United States as of July 06, 2022. The state with the most number of El Pollo Loco locations in the US is California, with 389 locations, which is 79% of all El Pollo Loco locations in America.

Though the location count is solid for a non-burger fast food chain, pandemic-era business bottomed-out. Per a January, 2021 article from RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, titled “El Pollo Loco Hit Hard By Unexpected Pandemic-Related Expenses,”: The company incurred about $2.5 million in COVID-related expenses during the quarter ended Dec. 30, largely because of leaves of absence and overtime pay. About $1.7 million of those expenses were unexpected as of last quarter, the chain said. “As with much of the restaurant industry, during November and December, many of our employees and customers have been impacted by the ongoing and increased spread of COVID-19, particularly in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas in which nearly 60% of our system restaurants are located,” El Pollo Loco President and CEO Bernard Acoca said in a statement.

El Pollo Loco’s pandemic-era business difficulties have been well-publicized, especially online, leading some to believe the company would be unable to repair its financial profile and was at risk of shuttering entirely within 2022.

Is this concern expected to prove true, or just another meritless internet rumor?

Let us explore further.

El Pollo Loco, 2022

Trade site QSRMagazine.com, in their article entitled “El Pollo Loco Alters Franchise Plan After Disappointing 2021,” stated: In response to development underperforming expectations, El Pollo is bolstering efforts to attract quality franchisees. The chain added a senior vice president of franchising in the fourth quarter and is in the process of hiring a director of franchise sales who will be solely focused on recruiting new operators. The company is also creating a fresh franchising website featuring print and video marketing materials... El Pollo finished 2021 with 480 restaurants—189 company-owned and 291 franchises. In 2022, the brand expects to debut three to six new corporate stores and six to 10 franchised restaurants and remodel 10-20 corporate units and 20-30 franchises.

At the current halfway mark of 2022, said changes are being implemented.

In May, GlobeNewswire.com reported on the company’s first-quarter 2022 performance. With total revenues up to $110.1 million compared to $107.7 million from the first quarter of the prior year, other metrics comparing the two periods were telling:

System-wide comparable restaurant sales(1) increased 7.8%.

Income from operations was $3.3 million compared to $6.0 million.

Restaurant contribution(1) was $9.7 million, or 10.3% of company-operated restaurant revenue, compared to $15.2 million, or 16.1% of company-operated restaurant revenue.

Net income was $2.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share.

Pro forma net income(1) was $2.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $8.5 million, compared to $11.9 million.

A quote from the company CEO and Interim CFO of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., Larry Roberts, was included in the report: “While the COVID resurgence heavily impacted our sales performance in January and early February, I’m pleased that our sales bounced back in the second half of the quarter, resulting in a system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of 7.8%.”

Though clearly business challenges remain, company executives are determined to remain on task with their stated goals.

Conclusion

As the company continues its expansion plans, they will continue to be scrutinized by outside analysts regarding the efficacy of the entity’s strategic changes.

For now, El Pollo Loco, despite a disappointing 2021, is moving full speed ahead with their stated additions.

