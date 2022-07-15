Are Disney Stores Set to Reopen?

Joel Eisenberg

Following well-publicized closings around the country, a new concept has been engaged which, if successful, may spark a new beginning for the beleaguered retailer.

Disney StoreShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Stores.ShopDisney.com, InsidetheMagic.net, and ClickOrlando.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the rise and fall of the entity known as “Disney Store,” which was founded in 1987 and had been a shopping mall stalwart for decades.

As excerpted from the Wikipedia page: The Disney Store is an international chain of specialty stores selling only Disney related items, many of them exclusive, under its own name and Disney Outlet. It was a business unit of Disney Consumer Products with the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment of The Walt Disney Company conglomerate.

Though the Disney Store chain consisted of hundreds of dedicated stores at its peak, today over 95% of those locations have since closed. See Stores.ShopDisney.com for a list of remaining locations.

For further perspective as to the height of retail Disney, which included other businesses, Wikipedia also states: Disney Store was the first "retail-tainment", or entertainment store. The company had operated a number of store chains beyond its flagship Disney Store chain such as ESPN-The Store and the short-lived Mickey's Kitchen restaurant. Currently, the company operates the stand-alone stores, Disney Baby, Walt Disney Gallery and Disney's Soda Fountain and Studio Store. Disney Store was a partner for Disney at Harrods, which included a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique salon.

By the end of 2021, most of the Disney stores — the dedicated stores for the purpose of this article (the fates of the others can be read in the Wikipedia link) — permanently closed, in large part due to underperformance and to focus on e-Commerce.

However, a new concept has just opened, one that will add to the various remaining stores and Target pop-ups that began opening in 2019. Again, from Wikipedia, regarding those Target locations: At the D23 Expo in August 2019, Disney announced that it would be partnering with Target to open 25 "shop-within-shops" inside of Targets on October 4 in time for the releases of Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The stores would be, on average 750 square feet and include music, interactive displays, and Disney movie clips. They also have created subsite for these stores at Target's website. Target and Disney announced another 40 such locations would be opened by October 2020 and a new Target location near Disney World. Target and Disney announced they will open 100 more locations by December 25, 2021, as most Disney Stores close for good.

Let us explore.

Disney Stores, 2022

In a May, 2022 article published by InsidetheMagic.net, “After Devastating Fans With Closures, Reimagined Disney Store is Officially Reopening,” the implication is made that the new concept is hoped by the company to be the beginning of a new wave.

As the article states, regarding a report from ClickOrlando.com: The news article went on to share that the new Disney store will open on May 31 and that it “will combine merchandise, ticket sales, and the first-ever interactive Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station.”

The location is in Orlando, and though the InsidetheMagic.net piece did mention the uncertainty of continuing on with new such stores, other reports state the company is taking a wait and see attitude on the matter while hoping for the best.

Further information is gleaned from the ClickOrlando.com piece, “Disney Adding EARidecent Display, New Store Along International Drive,” which elaborates: “With floor-to-ceiling screens, The Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station can transport guests to our theme parks, resorts and cruise destinations around the world via first-person virtual tours, photo galleries and videos,” Disney stated on its blog.

Conclusion

Nothing ever remains dead in the House of Mouse.

It appears to be a matter of when, not if, this adage will formally apply to Disney Stores.

Thank you for reading.

